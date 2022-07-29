Exploring Your Feminine Side in Pink Pastels, Intimate Apparel and Tall Boots in Downtown Santa Monica

The Santa Monicans for Renters Rights is bitterly divided over competing proposals for this year's annual rent increase. At a time of high inflation, some members of SMRR, the organization that has run Santa Monica since 1979, want to raise all tenants 2.5%, an adjustment that is only about a quarter of this years increase in the cost of living i.e. inflation rate. Another faction of SMRR argues that high income tenants, for example those paying $5000 a month for a two bedroom in a recent Pack and Stack, corporate commercial development in downtown Santa Monica, should have a 10% increase. Meanwhile the tenants living in older buildings, which tend to be owned by older mom and pop type landlords, should have no increase at all.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO