Exploring Your Feminine Side in Pink Pastels, Intimate Apparel and Tall Boots in Downtown Santa Monica

Starbucks Reveals The Dark Future of Coffee in Santa Monica: No Seating, No Bathroom, No Cash Register, No Problem
After a three year hiatus, Starbucks Coffee Inc has opened a location on Main Street in Santa Monica again. Main and Ashland, to be precise. It offers no seating, nothing to steal in the small lobby. Not even a cash register to rob. But it does offer the full menu of Starbucks products.
Stabbing Death at Main Santa Monica Public Library After Altercation Between Two Homeless Men
7/31: Santa Monica Police announced today that they have arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a homeless man at the Santa Monica Public Library. The stabbing occurred in the North Courtyard of the library, rather than inside the building itself. The North Courtyard is immediately next to the main entrance to the library.
Fight Over Dueling Rent Increase Proposals Threatens to Split Santa Monicans for Renters Rights
The Santa Monicans for Renters Rights is bitterly divided over competing proposals for this year's annual rent increase. At a time of high inflation, some members of SMRR, the organization that has run Santa Monica since 1979, want to raise all tenants 2.5%, an adjustment that is only about a quarter of this years increase in the cost of living i.e. inflation rate. Another faction of SMRR argues that high income tenants, for example those paying $5000 a month for a two bedroom in a recent Pack and Stack, corporate commercial development in downtown Santa Monica, should have a 10% increase. Meanwhile the tenants living in older buildings, which tend to be owned by older mom and pop type landlords, should have no increase at all.
