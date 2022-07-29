legalnews.com
Circuit, Probate courts provide Virtual Hearing Rooms
In accord with guidance from the Michigan Supreme Court and input from attorneys who practice in Oakland County, the Circuit and Probate Courts will continue to use a mix of in-person and virtual proceedings in the management of their respective dockets. This approach may affect attorneys who are expected to appear in-person and remotely on the same morning or afternoon, leaving little or no time for travel between their offices and the courthouse.
First Amendment rights explored at Clark Hill conference
Clark Hill will conduct a “First Amendment Boot Camp ?for School Administrators” on Thursday, Aug. 11, from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the University Club of MSU in Lansing. This half-day, in-person conference offers a deep dive into First Amendment rights in schools. Topics include:. • The First...
Section to examine 'Great Resignation's' impact on law practice
The Labor and Employment Law Section of the State Bar of Michigan will host the Diversity Lunch “The Great Resignation & its Impact on the Future Practice of Law,” on Wednesday, August 17, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at 4000 Town Center Conference Room in Southfield. LELS will...
Annual ACC-MI Golf Outing planned for Aug. 29 in Southfield
The Association of Corporate Counsel, Michigan Chapter, will host its 25th Annual ACC Michigan Golf Outing on Monday, August 29, at Plum Hollow Country Club, 21631 Lasher Rd. in Southfield. The outing supports the chapter's scholarships for Michigan's best and brightest future in-house counsel. Cost includes 18 holes of golf,...
