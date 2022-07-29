Panel OKs plan to change juvenile justice system

Referees Association of Michigan (RAM) is pleased to announce the completion of its revamped website at www.referees-association.org. Founded in 1984, RAM is a special-purpose bar organization recognized by the State Bar of Michigan that consists of attorneys who serve as juvenile and domestic relations referees throughout the state. RAM’s primary focus is to educate its members through an annual training conference, its publication, “Referees Quarterly,” and a listserv. RAM’s mission is also to contribute to the improvement of the legal system by appointing members to serve on numerous State Bar of Michigan and State Court Administrative Office committees, and by offering comments to proposed legislation and court rules.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO