ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thompsonville, MI

Family Law Section hosts 'Mid-Summer Conference' August 11

legalnews.com
 4 days ago
legalnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
legalnews.com

Section to examine 'Great Resignation's' impact on law practice

The Labor and Employment Law Section of the State Bar of Michigan will host the Diversity Lunch “The Great Resignation & its Impact on the Future Practice of Law,” on Wednesday, August 17, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at 4000 Town Center Conference Room in Southfield. LELS will...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
legalnews.com

Road to Restoration program continues helping residents

The Michigan Department of State (MDOS), Department of Attorney General, and community partners launched a new round of Road to Restoration clinics this week to help drivers with suspended licenses complete the necessary steps to safely restore their driving privileges. The first clinic was held last Thursday at CNS Healthcare in Detroit.
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

Online seminar examines 'How Successful Law Firms Really Work'

The State Bar of Michigan Practice Management Resource Center (PMRC) regularly offers virtual seminars to Michigan lawyers to help them improve their practice. In August, PMRC will present the online seminar "How Successful Law Firms Really Work" on Tuesday, August 30, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. via Zoom. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn the business skills they need to start a law firm or make their firms more profitable.
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

WBA Toasts Honorees

The Wolverine Bar Association honored members with 50 or more years of practicing law, including (seated, l-r) Brenda Maxwell, Judge Vera Massey Jones, Sharon Bernard, Joseph Brown, and Judge Theresa Doss; (standing) Saul Green, Judge Eric Clay, Judge Ray Reynolds Graves, Hon. Dennis Archer, Judge Joseph Baltimore, James Rucker, Eugene Terry, Judge Gershwin Drain, Elliott Hall, Judge Christopher Brown, and Cornelius Pitts.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy