Family Law Section hosts 'Mid-Summer Conference' August 11

The State Bar of Michigan Practice Management Resource Center (PMRC) regularly offers virtual seminars to Michigan lawyers to help them improve their practice. In August, PMRC will present the online seminar "How Successful Law Firms Really Work" on Tuesday, August 30, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. via Zoom. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn the business skills they need to start a law firm or make their firms more profitable.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO