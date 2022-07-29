Family Law Section hosts 'Mid-Summer Conference' August 11

legalnews.com
Section to examine 'Great Resignation's' impact on law practice
The Labor and Employment Law Section of the State Bar of Michigan will host the Diversity Lunch “The Great Resignation & its Impact on the Future Practice of Law,” on Wednesday, August 17, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at 4000 Town Center Conference Room in Southfield. LELS will...
Road to Restoration program continues helping residents
The Michigan Department of State (MDOS), Department of Attorney General, and community partners launched a new round of Road to Restoration clinics this week to help drivers with suspended licenses complete the necessary steps to safely restore their driving privileges. The first clinic was held last Thursday at CNS Healthcare in Detroit.
Online seminar examines 'How Successful Law Firms Really Work'
The State Bar of Michigan Practice Management Resource Center (PMRC) regularly offers virtual seminars to Michigan lawyers to help them improve their practice. In August, PMRC will present the online seminar "How Successful Law Firms Really Work" on Tuesday, August 30, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. via Zoom. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn the business skills they need to start a law firm or make their firms more profitable.
WBA Toasts Honorees
The Wolverine Bar Association honored members with 50 or more years of practicing law, including (seated, l-r) Brenda Maxwell, Judge Vera Massey Jones, Sharon Bernard, Joseph Brown, and Judge Theresa Doss; (standing) Saul Green, Judge Eric Clay, Judge Ray Reynolds Graves, Hon. Dennis Archer, Judge Joseph Baltimore, James Rucker, Eugene Terry, Judge Gershwin Drain, Elliott Hall, Judge Christopher Brown, and Cornelius Pitts.
