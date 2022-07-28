What Happens When Offshore Workers Are Injured at Sea?

gcaptain.com
yachatsnews.com
Grass fire along Alsea River in Waldport covers two acres before extinguished Saturday
WALDPORT – Firefighters from Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue and five other agencies snuffed out a two-acre grass fire between the Alsea River and Commercial Street Saturday afternoon. The cause of the fire is under investigation, said Lt. Erich Knudson, COCF&R public information officer. The fire was reported...
yachatsnews.com
Fall Chinook fishing expected to be good on central Oregon coast bays and rivers — and could include short coho seasons
Anglers on the central Oregon coast may be in for “good to very good” fishing Monday when coastal bays and streams open for salmon fishing. While river systems on the north and south coasts undergo some closures or restrictions, the three streams that make up the bulk of salmon fishing in Lincoln County are expected to produce good catches of fall Chinook salmon.
Crews rescue family of 6 from Santiam River after distress call
Two adults and four kids in distress were rescued from the Santiam River in Jefferson, Oregon Wednesday night, Albany Fire Department said.
Oregon coast’s Netarts Bay is the perfect environment for harvesting sea salt
Nestled at the edge of the Oregon coast near Tillamook is Netarts Bay, with its stunning bay views along a coastal rainforest. It’s hard to deny the wonder of this spot, something Ben Jacobsen discovered 10 years ago as he tested locations along the Pacific Coast to harvest salt for Jacobsen Salt Co.
yachatsnews.com
Lack of patrol deputies forces Lincoln County sheriff to end responses to nuisance and low-level criminal calls in rural areas
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies are no longer responding to nuisance and some lower-level criminal complaints in Yachats and unincorporated areas of the county because of a lack of patrol deputies. The order by Sheriff Curtis Landers took effect Sunday. Landers said the unprecedented change was “due to an...
Homemade explosives found across McMinnville, police search for suspect
McMinnville police are investigating two separate incidents this week where they say a homemade explosive device was detonated from a car and another was found in a home's driveway.
Top Oregon Coast breweries, according to TripAdvisor
Heading to the Oregon Coast for a quick trip? How about hitting up one of the coast's top-rated breweries?
KATU.com
Salem man with dementia home safe after going missing amid heat wave
UPDATE from Salem Police: "Ralph found his way home. He is now safe with his family." "Thanks to all for the RTs and helping to spread the word!" Police in Salem are asking for help finding a 72-year-old man who has dementia that was reported as missing on Friday morning.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
ALERT: Highway 131 Closed between Tillamook and Oceanside due to culvert failure; Detour in place 7/28/22 5:30 pm
HWY 131 – EKLOFF ROAD CLOSURE. The Oregon Department of Transportation has issued an emergency alert at 5:30 pm on Thursday July 28, 2022 that it will immediately close Highway 131 between Tillamook and the junction with Whiskey Creek Road. A culvert failure is collapsing the highway and will require at least 48 hours to repair.
McMinnville neighborhood pummeled by gunfire, fireworks
An hours-long incident that included gunshots fired at and by police ended when a man surrendered to McMinnville police Saturday afternoon.
opb.org
Salem restaurant buried in fake reviews, hateful comments following Naomi Wolf incident
Your browser does not support the audio element. It’s hard to miss Epilogue Kitchen and Cocktails when walking through Salem’s downtown district. Taped to its windows are tons of signs, some of them handmade. They read: “Black Lives Matter,” and, “No Place For Hate.”. There...
kezi.com
Lebanon Fire District reveals plans for new station
LEBANON, Ore. -- Plans for a new fire station in Lebanon were revealed at a meeting in the evening of July 28. The new fire station will be built on the site of the old Lebanon Fire Station 31. The design calls for more firefighter bunk rooms, a large community room, and improved training facilities. It will also be up to modern building and earthquake safety codes. The Lebanon Fire District says these improvements will address many of the issues the old Station 31 faced.
kezi.com
Dangerous bacterial bloom makes lake toxic to swimmers, OHA says
ADAIR VILLAGE, Ore. -- A lake in Peavy Arboretum is the subject of a health advisory issued by the Oregon Health Authority yesterday, July 28, due to a cyanobacteria algae bloom. Visitors to Cronemiller Lake near Adair Village are strongly advised not to swim in the lake or drink water...
klcc.org
Lincoln County Sheriff says deputies will no longer respond to most non-emergency calls
Sheriff’s deputies in Lincoln County will no longer respond to most non-emergency calls. The new policy applies to a wide range of calls including most non-criminal traffic crashes, home or business alarms, civil disputes, illegal camping or noise complaints. Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers said his deputies are stretched...
Molalla woman wins crown
Kayla Gathright was named Miss Oregon for America Strong and will compete for the national title.Kayla Gathright of Molalla was crowned Miss Oregon for America Strong 2022 on July 16 at the Grand Theater in Salem. That title means she will compete in the Miss for America Strong 2022 Pageant in Las Vegas at the Westgate Resort Hotel at the conclusion of America Week, Aug. 12-20. Her performance will take place Thursday, Aug. 18. More pageant details are available at www.mrsamerica.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}
HP furloughs Corvallis factory workers amid falling printer demand
HP furloughed dozens of contract employees at its Corvallis printer supply factory for the last two weeks of July. The company appears to be responding to a slowdown in demand. Another furlough is coming in September, according to a person with direct knowledge of HP’s plans, but it’s not clear...
Oregon State coaches, players say Beavers’ uncertain Pac-12 conference future not worth the worry
LOS ANGELES – Jonathan Smith isn’t concerned about Oregon State’s future. That doesn’t come out of confidence or knowing something others don’t. There’s just not much Smith can do about Oregon State’s future in the Pac-12 after the 2023-24 school year. Smith points...
