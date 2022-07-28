ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Happens When Offshore Workers Are Injured at Sea?

yachatsnews.com

Fall Chinook fishing expected to be good on central Oregon coast bays and rivers — and could include short coho seasons

Anglers on the central Oregon coast may be in for “good to very good” fishing Monday when coastal bays and streams open for salmon fishing. While river systems on the north and south coasts undergo some closures or restrictions, the three streams that make up the bulk of salmon fishing in Lincoln County are expected to produce good catches of fall Chinook salmon.
tillamookcountypioneer.net

ALERT: Highway 131 Closed between Tillamook and Oceanside due to culvert failure; Detour in place 7/28/22 5:30 pm

HWY 131 – EKLOFF ROAD CLOSURE. The Oregon Department of Transportation has issued an emergency alert at 5:30 pm on Thursday July 28, 2022 that it will immediately close Highway 131 between Tillamook and the junction with Whiskey Creek Road. A culvert failure is collapsing the highway and will require at least 48 hours to repair.
TILLAMOOK, OR
kezi.com

Lebanon Fire District reveals plans for new station

LEBANON, Ore. -- Plans for a new fire station in Lebanon were revealed at a meeting in the evening of July 28. The new fire station will be built on the site of the old Lebanon Fire Station 31. The design calls for more firefighter bunk rooms, a large community room, and improved training facilities. It will also be up to modern building and earthquake safety codes. The Lebanon Fire District says these improvements will address many of the issues the old Station 31 faced.
LEBANON, OR
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kezi.com

Dangerous bacterial bloom makes lake toxic to swimmers, OHA says

ADAIR VILLAGE, Ore. -- A lake in Peavy Arboretum is the subject of a health advisory issued by the Oregon Health Authority yesterday, July 28, due to a cyanobacteria algae bloom. Visitors to Cronemiller Lake near Adair Village are strongly advised not to swim in the lake or drink water...
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla woman wins crown

Kayla Gathright was named Miss Oregon for America Strong and will compete for the national title.Kayla Gathright of Molalla was crowned Miss Oregon for America Strong 2022 on July 16 at the Grand Theater in Salem. That title means she will compete in the Miss for America Strong 2022 Pageant in Las Vegas at the Westgate Resort Hotel at the conclusion of America Week, Aug. 12-20. Her performance will take place Thursday, Aug. 18. More pageant details are available at www.mrsamerica.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MOLALLA, OR
The Oregonian

HP furloughs Corvallis factory workers amid falling printer demand

HP furloughed dozens of contract employees at its Corvallis printer supply factory for the last two weeks of July. The company appears to be responding to a slowdown in demand. Another furlough is coming in September, according to a person with direct knowledge of HP’s plans, but it’s not clear...

