What Happens When Offshore Workers Are Injured at Sea?

LEBANON, Ore. -- Plans for a new fire station in Lebanon were revealed at a meeting in the evening of July 28. The new fire station will be built on the site of the old Lebanon Fire Station 31. The design calls for more firefighter bunk rooms, a large community room, and improved training facilities. It will also be up to modern building and earthquake safety codes. The Lebanon Fire District says these improvements will address many of the issues the old Station 31 faced.

LEBANON, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO