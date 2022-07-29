Latest report shows unemployment fell in all but one Kentucky county from June 2021 to June 2022

www.nkytribune.com
More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 37 while hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes. Beshear suggested many of the unaccounted for would be located when cellphone service resumes. “When cell service gets back up, we do see a whole lot of people finding people they love and care about, so looking forward to those stories,” he said.
WLKY.com
AERIALS: An overhead look at eastern Kentucky communities ravaged by flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — It's going to be a long road to recovery for Kentucky's Appalachian communities plagued by deadly flooding in late July. The region was swamped by more than 8 inches of rain in 48 hours and more rain came days later. After the catastrophe hit one...
wnky.com
McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
WITN
Kentucky governor shares grim outlook on floods
No injuries after plane makes emergency landing in Washington County. A popular herbicide ingredient some farmers say is vital to business has devastated other farms because of the chemical's ability to drift under certain conditions. Enforcing the rules is in the hands of states, but there is a growing concern over whether federal action needs to be taken.
Kentucky floods strike new blow in place that has known hardship
Evelyn Smith lost everything in the deadly floods that devastated eastern Kentucky, saving only her grandson's muddy tricycle. But she's not planning to leave the mountains that have been her home for 50 years.
Two NKY teachers — from Highlands, Newport — among semi-finalists for ’23 KY Teacher of the Year
Eleven outstanding teachers from across the state are semifinalists for the 2023 Kentucky Teacher of the Year award, the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) and Valvoline Inc. announced Monday. The teachers are in the running to be named as elementary, middle, and high school Teacher of the Year, one of...
Kentucky flood death toll hits 28 with more bodies expected
Kentucky's governor predicted bodies will continue to be found "for weeks" as the death toll from devastating flooding rose Sunday to 28 and rescuers embarked on a long and grueling effort to locate victims. The governor toured flooded areas and made stops in three counties on Sunday.
Death toll in Kentucky floods rises to 28; Beshear warns more rain incoming
July 31 (UPI) -- At least 28 people have died following severe flooding in eastern Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday. Beshear announced the new death toll Sunday evening, increasing the number of fatalities by two from hours earlier. At least four children were among the dead, he said. "The...
clayconews.com
ClayCoNews Commentary regarding Doug Phelps and Brent Willoughby of Southeastern Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY (July 31, 2022) ClayCoNews Commentary - In the attached video you will see and hear the opinions and comments of two gentlemen who continue to document the demise of the Hoskins Cemetery. Doug Phelps is a true amateur historian who donates his time and money preserving cemeteries and...
kcountry1057.com
Two-thirds of Kentucky at high level of COVID
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky’s latest weekly COVID Community Level map, released Friday and based on information received from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows no counties are in the green, meaning a low level. Forty, or one-third of Kentucky’s 120 counties, are now yellow,...
Video: Dogs in flooded Kentucky shelter ‘very upset;’ Renewed flood threat
Video shows dogs at an eastern Kentucky animal shelter that were “unhappy and very upset” after waters from deadly flooding in the region rushed into the building.
West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
NKCAC accepting applications for LIHEAP Summer Cooling Program through September 30
Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission (NKCAC) is accepting applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Cooling Program: Subsidy and Crisis Components. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis through September 30, or until designated funds are depleted. NKCAC collectively operates outreach offices in Kenton, Campbell,...
AP PHOTOS: Kentucky counts the dead, braces for more floods
Amid a climbing death toll, frantic searches for the missing and the daunting cleanup of mud-soaked homes and businesses, Kentucky authorities braced for the possibility of more storms and flash floods Sunday. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that the death toll had risen by one...
wymt.com
WATCH: Governor Andy Beshear visits Eastern Kentucky following deadly flash flooding
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear made stops in Perry, Knott and Letcher Counties on Sunday. During his visit, the Governor met with local officials, volunteers and affected families. On Sunday, Beshear announced the death toll increased to 28 Kentuckians. The Governor also said all funerals will be paid...
WSAZ
Walmart commits $750,000 in relief to those impacted by Eastern Kentucky flooding
KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Walmart has made a pledge to donate money to parts of Eastern Kentucky rocked by devastating storms. Saturday President and CEO of Walmart U.S. John Furner posted to social media that Walmart is on the ground providing resources for their associates, as well as community members impacted by flooding. The post went on to say that Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are also committing $750,000 in water, supplies, and funding to organizations providing relief.
Eastern Kentucky flood death toll reaches 25 despite extensive rescue efforts; many areas still unreached
The death toll has now reached 25 and continues to rise, due to the flooding that has ravaged more than a dozen eastern Kentucky counties. And although the rain has stopped, more is in the forecast for tonight and Monday. During a Saturday press briefing at the State Capitol, Gov....
Attorney General Cameron wins Court of Appeals’ decision in abortion ban case; clinics halt work for now
Kentucky’s only two abortion clinics – EMW Women’s Surgical Center and Planned Parenthood, both in Louisville – stopped providing abortions Monday night for the time being in light of a court victory for Attorney General Daniel Cameron. The stoppage by the two clinics came shortly after...
Cincinnati CityBeat
The World's Longest Yard Sale Returns to Ohio and Kentucky for 35th Year
This weekend will be a treasure hunter's paradise as the World's Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the "127 Yard Sale," stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Gadsden, Alabama up to Addison, Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati.
Road report: KYTC District 6 reports on roadwork in region this week, look for repairs, delays, detours
BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES. • KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone. Two roundabouts will be built:
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
