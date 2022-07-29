ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Latest report shows unemployment fell in all but one Kentucky county from June 2021 to June 2022

Northern Kentucky Tribune
Northern Kentucky Tribune
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.nkytribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 37 while hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes. Beshear suggested many of the unaccounted for would be located when cellphone service resumes. “When cell service gets back up, we do see a whole lot of people finding people they love and care about, so looking forward to those stories,” he said.
KENTUCKY STATE
wnky.com

McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
KENTUCKY STATE
WITN

Kentucky governor shares grim outlook on floods

No injuries after plane makes emergency landing in Washington County. A popular herbicide ingredient some farmers say is vital to business has devastated other farms because of the chemical's ability to drift under certain conditions. Enforcing the rules is in the hands of states, but there is a growing concern over whether federal action needs to be taken.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
County
Robertson County, KY
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Old Washington, KY
State
Washington State
Local
Kentucky Government
AFP

Kentucky flood death toll hits 28 with more bodies expected

Kentucky's governor predicted bodies will continue to be found "for weeks" as the death toll from devastating flooding rose Sunday to 28 and rescuers embarked on a long and grueling effort to locate victims. The governor toured flooded areas and made stops in three counties on Sunday.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Kentucky County#Unemployment Rates#Commonwealth
kcountry1057.com

Two-thirds of Kentucky at high level of COVID

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky’s latest weekly COVID Community Level map, released Friday and based on information received from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, shows no counties are in the green, meaning a low level. Forty, or one-third of Kentucky’s 120 counties, are now yellow,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia law enforcement to donate cruisers to Eastern Kentucky

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Some West Virginia law enforcement departments will send some much-needed help to their brothers in blue across the border in Eastern Kentucky. The Whitesburg Police Department in Letcher County lost eight police cars in the devastating flooding that ravaged Eastern Kentucky this week, and both the City of Hurricane and the Boone […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKCAC accepting applications for LIHEAP Summer Cooling Program through September 30

Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission (NKCAC) is accepting applications for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Cooling Program: Subsidy and Crisis Components. Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis through September 30, or until designated funds are depleted. NKCAC collectively operates outreach offices in Kenton, Campbell,...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Walmart commits $750,000 in relief to those impacted by Eastern Kentucky flooding

KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Walmart has made a pledge to donate money to parts of Eastern Kentucky rocked by devastating storms. Saturday President and CEO of Walmart U.S. John Furner posted to social media that Walmart is on the ground providing resources for their associates, as well as community members impacted by flooding. The post went on to say that Walmart and the Walmart Foundation are also committing $750,000 in water, supplies, and funding to organizations providing relief.
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
999K+
Views
ABOUT

A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

 http://www.kycpsj.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy