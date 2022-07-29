NKY NAACP holds meeting to discuss Newport’s Victoria Square apartment housing crisis

City Clerk Donna Leger, who has worked for the City of Dayton for nearly 37 years, has announced her retirement from the city — and had a day named in her honor. The city held reception for Leger this week in conjunction with the grand opening of its newly remodeled Community and Meeting Center at 625 Second Ave., formerly a YMCA Building in the city.

