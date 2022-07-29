NKY NAACP holds meeting to discuss Newport’s Victoria Square apartment housing crisis

www.nkytribune.com
Eviction is Violence meeting held for Victoria Square tenants in Newport’s Bernadette Watkins Park
The Cincinnati Housing Justice Coalition (CHJC) held an emergency housing meeting at Newport’s Bernadette Watkins Park, in collaboration with the Victoria Square tenants who are concerned about the future, after receiving notices from private developer, Sunset Property Solutions, that many were required to vacate their apartments by the end of October.
Here is when, where local officials are meeting this week
This is a look ahead at the local government voting sessions the public may attend during the week of Aug. 1 to Aug. 5. The Union City Commission will meet at 1843 Bristow Drive for a business meeting at 6:30 p.m. On the agenda is a municipal order to condemn...
Tickets on sale for Boone County Senior Picnic
What started as a potluck dinner has expanded to an annual event celebrating Boone County’s seniors. Former Boone County Commissioner Irene Patrick is recognized as the founder of the Boone County Senior Picnic. Patrick used to host potluck dinners in her backyard for Boone County’s senior citizens, and from there the event has only expanded.
Campbell County school board gets final bill for open meetings violation
Campbell County Circuit Court Judge Julie Ward has ordered the Campbell County Board of Education to pay $16,456.70 that includes attorneys’ fees and costs to Northern Kentucky resident Kenneth Moellman, Sr. In June, Ward ruled that the school board had violated the state’s Open Meetings Law by denying Moellman...
Three NKY students awarded Lincoln/William Grant scholarships
Six Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati area students were awarded $1,000 scholarships from the Lincoln/William Grant Scholarship Foundation based on their academic achievements and financial needs. Three of the students honored are Covington natives, with two graduating from Holmes and one from Holy Cross. The Lincoln/William Grant Legacy Scholarship is...
Erlanger Elsmere Historical Society to celebrate annual picnic August 11 at Erlanger Depot Park
The Erlanger Elsmere Historical Society will celebrate their annual picnic on August 11 at the Railroad Depot Park at 3033 Crescent Avenue, Erlanger, from 6-8 p.m. It’s a time to renew old friendships and make new. . This year the Society will be having a brown bag supper. The...
Op-Ed: Report confirms need for reforms in Newport schools, more options for parents
The following op-ed is written by John Garen, Ph.D., BB&T Professor Emeritus of Economics at the University of Kentucky and a Bluegrass Institute scholar. He can be reached at [email protected]. Kudos to ReNewport for its recent report on the Newport Independent School District. ReNewport – a nonprofit focused on...
Dayton City Clerk Donna Leger retires after nearly 37 on the job — recognized with day in her honor
City Clerk Donna Leger, who has worked for the City of Dayton for nearly 37 years, has announced her retirement from the city — and had a day named in her honor. The city held reception for Leger this week in conjunction with the grand opening of its newly remodeled Community and Meeting Center at 625 Second Ave., formerly a YMCA Building in the city.
LeSourdsville Lake items may be brought back to life in Monroe brewery
The owners of Moeller Brew Barn in Monroe have asked the city to borrow some items from LeSourdsville Lake Amusement Park in their brewery, 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road.
Engineers close a road in Delhi Township for landslide repairs
CINCINNATI — Hamilton County Engineers will close a road in Delhi Township beginning Monday, August 1. Bender Road will be closed from 5999 Bender Road to Bayley Drive while engineer's repair a landslide. All repairs are contingent on the weather. The road will be closed until Friday, August 12.
Beyond the Curb: Newport apartment offers European flair, killer views for great River City Living
The apartment house featured in this week’s episode of Beyond the Curb: River City Living has been part of Newport since the 1840s. When the current owner bought it, she moved into a small apartment on the first floor, with her eye on the third-floor attic space. She began...
Two NKY teachers — from Highlands, Newport — among semi-finalists for ’23 KY Teacher of the Year
Eleven outstanding teachers from across the state are semifinalists for the 2023 Kentucky Teacher of the Year award, the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) and Valvoline Inc. announced Monday. The teachers are in the running to be named as elementary, middle, and high school Teacher of the Year, one of...
Cincinnati mayor declares Saturday 'American Cornhole Organization World Cornhole Day'
CINCINNATI — Looking for a way to spend your Saturday? Break out the cornhole boards and look no further as Saturday, July 30, has been declared "World Cornhole Day" in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval has declared Saturday as "American Cornhole Organization World Cornhole Day" in the city. The...
I-275 eastbound lane closure scheduled overnight in Campbell County
A slide and guardrail repair will require a right lane closure on I-275 eastbound near the 73.9 mile-marker in Campbell County. This area is near the Combs-Hehl Bridge. The lane will be closed during the hours of 12 a.m. – 5 a.m. Drivers should be alert in the work zone.
Cincinnati Water Works reports another watermain break in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Water Works reported a watermain break in Avondale, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be...
Details set for WEBN-FM fireworks
For the seventh consecutive year. WKRC-TV will televise the Western & Southern/WEBN Riverfest fireworks. The last blast of summer arrives 9:07 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, when the Western & Southern/WEBN-FM Rozzi's Famous Fireworks light up the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. WKRC-TV again will broadcast the fireworks...
Catalytic Fund, NKY Chamber Bourbon Barrel Walk celebrates the people, places and passions of region
This week, 100 custom-painted bourbon barrels were placed along a walking route in Northern Kentucky as a public art project that celebrates the people, places and passions of our region. The self-guided tour can be accessed either by scanning the QR code on top of all the 2022 barrels or...
Catrena Bowman-Thomas turns lifelong dream into reality with Covington’s Inspired Fashion Boutique
It’s the process of being mentally stimulated – or to do something – especially to do something creative. And Catrena Bowman-Thomas did just that. She followed her life-long dream; and in November of 2021, she turned it into a business. That’s when Inspired Fashion made its debut....
Middletown to begin installing license plate readers around city
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown Police Department is stepping up its game to solve crimes and locate missing people. It’s installing license plate readers throughout town in just a few weeks. “It takes a picture of every license plate and then if that license plate is entered into...
Covington Farmer’s Market to celebrate 10th anniversary with Farm to Fork fundraising brunch
A 10th anniversary is traditionally recognized with gifts of tin or aluminum, but to celebrate a decade of providing access to homegrown goodness, the Covington Farmers Market instead will invite folks to gather around the table(s) on August 7 at a Farm to Fork fund-raising brunch. The community aspect is...
