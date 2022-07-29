Beyond the Curb: Newport apartment offers European flair, killer views for great River City Living

www.nkytribune.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Southbank Shuttle returning to Covington, Newport, Bellevue, Cincinnati
The Southbank Shuttle returns to service later this month, the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) announced Monday. The shuttle, which served the urban centers of Covington, Newport, and Cincinnati until the COVID-19 pandemic arrived here in March of 2020, will roll through those cities again starting Saturday, August 20.
LeSourdsville Lake items may be brought back to life in Monroe brewery
The owners of Moeller Brew Barn in Monroe have asked the city to borrow some items from LeSourdsville Lake Amusement Park in their brewery, 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road.
Eviction is Violence meeting held for Victoria Square tenants in Newport’s Bernadette Watkins Park
The Cincinnati Housing Justice Coalition (CHJC) held an emergency housing meeting at Newport’s Bernadette Watkins Park, in collaboration with the Victoria Square tenants who are concerned about the future, after receiving notices from private developer, Sunset Property Solutions, that many were required to vacate their apartments by the end of October.
Catrena Bowman-Thomas turns lifelong dream into reality with Covington’s Inspired Fashion Boutique
It’s the process of being mentally stimulated – or to do something – especially to do something creative. And Catrena Bowman-Thomas did just that. She followed her life-long dream; and in November of 2021, she turned it into a business. That’s when Inspired Fashion made its debut....
Tickets on sale for Boone County Senior Picnic
What started as a potluck dinner has expanded to an annual event celebrating Boone County’s seniors. Former Boone County Commissioner Irene Patrick is recognized as the founder of the Boone County Senior Picnic. Patrick used to host potluck dinners in her backyard for Boone County’s senior citizens, and from there the event has only expanded.
Details set for WEBN-FM fireworks
For the seventh consecutive year. WKRC-TV will televise the Western & Southern/WEBN Riverfest fireworks. The last blast of summer arrives 9:07 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, when the Western & Southern/WEBN-FM Rozzi's Famous Fireworks light up the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. WKRC-TV again will broadcast the fireworks...
Cincinnati chef says inflation has restaurant industry ‘concerned’ for survival
Today's ongoing inflation is impacting America’s restaurants like virtually everything else. Cincinnati chef and restaurateur Jose Salazar joined "Fox & Friends First" on Monday to express his concern for the restaurant industry as soaring prices impact all aspects of the business. "For all of us in this industry, we’re...
Kids playing with lighters spark fire that significantly damages Avondale home
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kids playing with lighters caused a Harvey Avenue home to catch on fire Monday. Shortly after 5 p.m., the Cincinnati Fire Department said calls came in from people at Cincinnati Children’s saying they could see smoke and flames from a house one street over. Firefighters arrived...
A crash on the Brent Spence Bridge is blocking lanes and causing delays
COVINGTON, Ky. — The two left lanes are blocked on southbound I-75 on the Brent Spence Bridge, Monday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash is reportedly at mile marker 191.4, just after entering Kentucky from Ohio. Delays are...
Engineers close a road in Delhi Township for landslide repairs
CINCINNATI — Hamilton County Engineers will close a road in Delhi Township beginning Monday, August 1. Bender Road will be closed from 5999 Bender Road to Bayley Drive while engineer's repair a landslide. All repairs are contingent on the weather. The road will be closed until Friday, August 12.
Roebling Suspension Bridge near Cincinnati to face intermittent closures due to inspection
COVINGTON, KY — The Roebling Suspension Bridge, that spans the Ohio River between Cincinnati and Covington, Kentucky, will undergo a scheduled inspection beginning Monday and intermittent closures are expected, Kentucky Transportation Officials told our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. Inspectors will be at the historic bridge Monday through Friday...
Ohio Women Launch Free Marketplace for Childcare, Pet-Sitting, Housework in Cincinnati
Need a last-minute sitter? Want some extra helping hands around the house? Fido need a friend while you're away?. Ohio-based Tandem, the only free network for families to find child care, is expanding to the Tri-State. Launching August 1 in Cincinnati, Tandem allows families to find and hire qualified babysitters, nannies, tutors, pet sitters, and house cleaners in the area.
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in Ohio
From ghost towns to historic sites hidden deep in the woods, the state of Ohio offers a remarkable number of fascinating abandoned places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Cincinnati called The Valley Trail at Ault Park allows you to walk along an abandoned railroad bridge from the late 1800s. A hike through the woods here makes for an incredibly fascinating walk. Keep reading to learn more.
Easterseals of Greater Cincinnati, Redwood to become Easterseals Redwood effective August 1
Easterseals Serving Greater Cincinnati and Redwood will be combining agencies on August 1. The new entity, Easterseals Redwood (ESRW), will meet the needs of the growing number of individuals with disabilities, veterans, and individuals facing economic challenges in the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky region. “Easterseals and Redwood have been working...
Top 9 things to do around the Tri-State this weekend
It's the end of July which means summer will be gone before we know it. Go outside and enjoy the warm weather before it's gone!
Middletown to begin installing license plate readers around city
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Middletown Police Department is stepping up its game to solve crimes and locate missing people. It’s installing license plate readers throughout town in just a few weeks. “It takes a picture of every license plate and then if that license plate is entered into...
Catalytic Fund, NKY Chamber Bourbon Barrel Walk celebrates the people, places and passions of region
This week, 100 custom-painted bourbon barrels were placed along a walking route in Northern Kentucky as a public art project that celebrates the people, places and passions of our region. The self-guided tour can be accessed either by scanning the QR code on top of all the 2022 barrels or...
Cincinnati mayor declares Saturday 'American Cornhole Organization World Cornhole Day'
CINCINNATI — Looking for a way to spend your Saturday? Break out the cornhole boards and look no further as Saturday, July 30, has been declared "World Cornhole Day" in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval has declared Saturday as "American Cornhole Organization World Cornhole Day" in the city. The...
The World's Longest Yard Sale Returns to Ohio and Kentucky for 35th Year
This weekend will be a treasure hunter's paradise as the World's Longest Yard Sale returns for its 35th year. The annual event, also known as the "127 Yard Sale," stretches 690 miles along the 127 corridor from Gadsden, Alabama up to Addison, Michigan — and right through Covington and Cincinnati.
8781 Sentry Drive, Florence, Boone County, KY, 41042
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. You won't find a better home at this price! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom tri-level home has been lovingly maintained. The vaulted ceilings on the main floor add a spacious feel. The large kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space & a pantry for extra storage. Enjoy entertaining in the dining area that walks out to the backyard & patio or step down to the cozy family room with a gas fireplace. Upstairs, you will find the primary bedroom with attached bath & walk-in closet, two extra bedrooms and an additional full bathroom. Convenient location off Pleasant Valley Road.
Comments / 0