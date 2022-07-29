ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley, WV

Teamwork was the key to Presidential visit 20 years ago

By Suzette Lowe for Jackson Newspapers
WVNews
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wvnews.com

WVNews

Queen Daphne XXXVII reigns over Ohio River Festival

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) —It’s good to be queen and she’s no stranger to a crown. Courtney Winter is the 20-year-old daughter of Richard and Sheril Winter of Sandyville. She is currently a student at Bridge Valley Community and Technical College where she will be in the nursing program this fall. Winter plans to graduate in 2024 with her registered nurse degree.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

High school ring found after 43 years

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — When Mark Miller got a call from Ravenswood High School recently, his first thought was that a little trouble had caught up to him. “I was pretty ornery back in the day,” he said with a chuckle. “I thought ‘do I have an overdue library book or something’ because a call from the school was a surprise.”
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

River Museum director hopes to be open Jan. 1

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Retired Capt. James McCormick, the director of the Point Pleasant River Museum, hopes to have the museum open on Jan. 1. The River Museum has been closed since August of 2018 after it caught fire and sustained extensive damage.
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WVNews

Footloose Friday on a Saturday night

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The first Footloose Friday that took place in June brought close to 100 people out to show off their dancing skills. “It was such a success,” Keith King of Main Street Ripley said. “We were actually a little surprised at the response but people just kept coming.”
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

JCJF completed for 2022

COTTAGEVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) Another Jackson County Junior Fair has come and gone but the photos and memories will last a lifetime. Photos continued on B3.
COTTAGEVILLE, WV
WVNews

Ravenswood florist sees her ‘big’ business as personal

RAVENSOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Ravenswood Floral & Gifts is a big shop. The ‘big’ does not refer to the size of the building, although there are three rooms for shopping. What fills the shop is the big personality and big heart of the owner, Lisa Duncan.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

Mildred Mae Wayne

Mildred Mae Wayne, 72, of Sandyville went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on August 17, 1949 in Hurley, VA to the late Conley and Pauline Hurley Blankenship. She was a devout Christian and her family was her pride and joy.
SANDYVILLE, WV
WVNews

Barbara Jean Woodrum

Barbara Jean Woodrum, 85, of Ripley, WV, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, and joined her son Mark in the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ. Her funeral service will be held on August 3, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Ripley Baptist Temple, with Pastor Rick Perrine officiating. A private interment will be held at Fairplain Cemetery.
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

Back-to-school shopping perfect time to help Operation Christmas Child

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — As the new school year approaches, Carol Belville is making use of back-to-school prices to purchase gifts and essential items for children in need around the world. Belville is collecting school supplies, along with hygiene items and fun toys, to pack in shoeboxes. Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, will deliver these gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 100 countries.
GALLIPOLIS, OH
