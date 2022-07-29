Teamwork was the key to Presidential visit 20 years ago

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) —It’s good to be queen and she’s no stranger to a crown. Courtney Winter is the 20-year-old daughter of Richard and Sheril Winter of Sandyville. She is currently a student at Bridge Valley Community and Technical College where she will be in the nursing program this fall. Winter plans to graduate in 2024 with her registered nurse degree.

RAVENSWOOD, WV ・ 11 HOURS AGO