Ripley, WV

Behind the “Mike” of Viking football: Ruben stepping down as PA announcer

By Mark Martin FOR JACKSON NEWSPAPERS
WVNews
 4 days ago
www.wvnews.com

WVNews

Gallia Academy, Point Pleasant girls soccer teams aim for success in 2022

CENTENARY, Ohio — Alongside the boys teams, the girls soccer teams of the River Cities are looking to have some success in 2022. While the girls squads didn’t quite reach the heights of their male counterparts, the Gallia Academy and Point Pleasant girls soccer teams still had some level of success in 2021, and both the Lady Knights and Blue Angels will be looking to build on that.
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WVNews

Mildred Mae Wayne

Mildred Mae Wayne, 72, of Sandyville went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on August 17, 1949 in Hurley, VA to the late Conley and Pauline Hurley Blankenship. She was a devout Christian and her family was her pride and joy.
SANDYVILLE, WV
WVNews

Ripley Senior News

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) Hi, everyone. My riddle for you this week is: What did one raindrop say to another?
RIPLEY, WV
Ripley, WV
Sports
City
Ripley, WV
WVNews

Top-notch entertainment featured each night at Gallia County Fair

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — With the Gallia County Fair underway, those in the River Cities region have the opportunity to see high-quality entertainment for a low cost. The fair has many attractions, from events for the children to opportunities for them to show their 4-H or FFA projects or for the young and young-at-heart to entertain carnival rides. And, of course, a big draw is the nightly entertainment.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WVNews

Queen Daphne XXXVII reigns over Ohio River Festival

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) —It’s good to be queen and she’s no stranger to a crown. Courtney Winter is the 20-year-old daughter of Richard and Sheril Winter of Sandyville. She is currently a student at Bridge Valley Community and Technical College where she will be in the nursing program this fall. Winter plans to graduate in 2024 with her registered nurse degree.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

Footloose Friday on a Saturday night

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The first Footloose Friday that took place in June brought close to 100 people out to show off their dancing skills. “It was such a success,” Keith King of Main Street Ripley said. “We were actually a little surprised at the response but people just kept coming.”
RIPLEY, WV
WVNews

River Museum director hopes to be open Jan. 1

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Retired Capt. James McCormick, the director of the Point Pleasant River Museum, hopes to have the museum open on Jan. 1. The River Museum has been closed since August of 2018 after it caught fire and sustained extensive damage.
POINT PLEASANT, WV
WVNews

Ravenswood florist sees her ‘big’ business as personal

RAVENSOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Ravenswood Floral & Gifts is a big shop. The ‘big’ does not refer to the size of the building, although there are three rooms for shopping. What fills the shop is the big personality and big heart of the owner, Lisa Duncan.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WVNews

Barbara Jean Woodrum

Barbara Jean Woodrum, 85, of Ripley, WV, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, and joined her son Mark in the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ. Her funeral service will be held on August 3, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Ripley Baptist Temple, with Pastor Rick Perrine officiating. A private interment will be held at Fairplain Cemetery.
RIPLEY, WV

