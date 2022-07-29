ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

PRA Group hires communications exec

Norfolk-based PRA Group, a $1.1 billion debt-purchasing company, has hired Giovanna Genard as vice president of external affairs and marketing leader. Genard will develop and oversee PRA Group’s global external communications, public relations and brand strategy. Before joining PRA Group, Genard served as Old Dominion University’s assistant vice president...
NORFOLK, VA
HII receives $826M defense contract

Work includes technology services, analytics support. Newport News-based Huntington Ingalls Industries will provide technology and other support to the Department of Defense under a $826 million contract. According to a news release, HII’s McLean-based mission technologies division will also provide threat analysis and analytics support as well as operations integration...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

