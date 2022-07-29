ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 3 Night’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening’s drawing of the Georgia Lottery’s “Cash 3 Night” game were:

4-5-5

(four, five, five)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

