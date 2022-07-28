ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Community Colleges of Spokane Selects New Women’s Basketball Coach

spokane.edu
 4 days ago
shared.spokane.edu

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Friday heat smashes late July records

SPOKANE, Wash.– At around 2:oo p.m. on Friday, Spokane hit 100° for the second consecutive day. This tied the July 29 record high set in 2014. RELATED: Excessive heat continues through Sunday – Mark This is one of a few record highs in jeopardy around the Inland Northwest. Here are new or tied high-temperature records from Friday. Spokane: 102° Moses...
nypressnews.com

WA must act to help struggling hospitals

Hospitals across Washington state are in crisis. From Seattle to Spokane, hospitals in every community — including those I lead here in the Puget Sound region — are struggling with an unprecedented set of challenges that severely hinder our ability to care for patients. These include ongoing staffing shortages, insufficient capacity and steep financial losses made worse by the pandemic.
SEATTLE, WA
Big Country News

Former WSU Student Arrested and Charged in Pullman Rape And Burglary Case

PULLMAN - A former Washington State University student has been arrested for rape and burglary for allegedly sexually assaulting a female student at her Pullman residence. 20-year-old Elijah Nivar, of Bonney Lake, was recently arrested in Western Washington on a Pullman Police Department warrant and transported back to Whitman County. According to Whitman County Superior Court Documents, the victim told Pullman Detectives that in early May Nivar forced his way into her home and choked and raped her. The woman underwent a rape examination at Pullman Regional Hospital. The alleged victim and Nivar had a previous relationship that ended in November of 2020.
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

Right now, Jon Taffer’s Bar Rescue is the buzz of the Treasure Valley. Earlier this month, we learned that the crew did Firehouse Sports Pub in Nampa. Since then, there have been a lot of loose lips on social media. We know they’ve also been to Corner Cafe Bar & Grille (now Country Barn Corner Cafe) in Horseshoe Bend, Strikers Lounge at Meridian Lanes and we’re pretty sure we know which bar they’ll be at this weekend. We won’t spoil that surprise until it also leaks on Facebook. The episodes are expected to air in September.
FOX 28 Spokane

Contention stirs over cooling tent at Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. – With extreme heat continuing into the weekend, concern grows for those living at Camp Hope, but there’s a battle brewing over whether or not the cooling tent put up in the camp earlier this week can stay up. When the cooling center was put up,...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Schedule concealed carry license appointments online

COEUR d’ALENE — Beginning Aug. 1, Kootenai County residents can get appointments for concealed weapons licenses and fingerprint services through the QLess app. Idaho residents aged 18 and older don’t need a license in order to carry a lawfully-possessed firearm. But those who obtain an enhanced license can carry concealed in the many states that recognize licenses issued in Idaho.
Bonner County Daily Bee

Young Republicans expel members

Idaho Young Republicans have expelled two members after a Kootenai County delegate to the state GOP convention allegedly used homeless families as part of a political prank. John Spiers, executive director of Valley House Homeless Shelter in Twin Falls, said last week that David Reilly is responsible for distributing fake flyers at the shelter advertising “pizza for the hungry” at a meet-and-greet with former Idaho GOP Chairman Tom Luna. The real event, called “Pizza for Patriots,” was advertised to all delegates at the convention.
IDAHO STATE
nbcrightnow.com

Bureau of Land Management adds to Eastern WA fire restrictions

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Spokane District has added on to its recently-announced fire restrictions order, adding the ban of firearm discharges outside of lawful hunting. On BLM and Bureau of Reclamation Land in Benton, Chelan, Douglas, Franklin, Grant and Yakima counties, the temporary addition will go into place at the start of July 29.
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Post Falls Man Injured In Garbage Truck Crash North Of Pullman On US195

A 60 year old Post Falls man was injured in a garbage truck crash North of Pullman on U.S. Highway 195 Thursday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred around 1:00 in Harlow’s Dip. Troopers say Richard Becker was driving the truck Northbound when a tire blew out causing the truck to roll into a ditch.
PULLMAN, WA

