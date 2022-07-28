Community Colleges of Spokane Selects New Women’s Basketball Coach

shared.spokane.edu
Gonzaga Climate Center giving out basketball tickets for heat survey
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Gonzaga Climate Center is conducting a survey to research the impact of extreme, urban heat in Spokane. The Climate Center is giving away men’s and women’s basketball tickets to a few lucky participants who fill out the survey. The organization hopes to spread...
Friday heat smashes late July records
SPOKANE, Wash.– At around 2:oo p.m. on Friday, Spokane hit 100° for the second consecutive day. This tied the July 29 record high set in 2014. RELATED: Excessive heat continues through Sunday – Mark This is one of a few record highs in jeopardy around the Inland Northwest. Here are new or tied high-temperature records from Friday. Spokane: 102° Moses...
KUOW
Spokane's embrace of missing middle housing sets up competition with Seattle
The city of Spokane has a housing shortage. That’s why this summer, the city council there unanimously passed a temporary ordinance allowing missing middle housing across the city. That means duplexes, triplexes and quads are legal wherever you can build a single-family home. Here's how it happened, and what...
nypressnews.com
WA must act to help struggling hospitals
Hospitals across Washington state are in crisis. From Seattle to Spokane, hospitals in every community — including those I lead here in the Puget Sound region — are struggling with an unprecedented set of challenges that severely hinder our ability to care for patients. These include ongoing staffing shortages, insufficient capacity and steep financial losses made worse by the pandemic.
KHQ Right Now
The heat isn't done with us yet: record breaking highs coming back Sunday!
Sweet, cool relief is on the way to Eastern Washington, but first we have to get through the end of this heat wave, with the Excessive Heat Warning set to expire Monday at 11 p.m. The story of the week is the HEAT. Record breaking high temperatures have moved through...
Spokane Transit announces package of service changes coming in August
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Transit Authority announced an expansive package of service changes coming on August 28. These changes will provide better service in Northeast Spokane, service on both sides of I-90 between Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake, and expanded service on select routes. Zones at the STA...
Former WSU Student Arrested and Charged in Pullman Rape And Burglary Case
PULLMAN - A former Washington State University student has been arrested for rape and burglary for allegedly sexually assaulting a female student at her Pullman residence. 20-year-old Elijah Nivar, of Bonney Lake, was recently arrested in Western Washington on a Pullman Police Department warrant and transported back to Whitman County. According to Whitman County Superior Court Documents, the victim told Pullman Detectives that in early May Nivar forced his way into her home and choked and raped her. The woman underwent a rape examination at Pullman Regional Hospital. The alleged victim and Nivar had a previous relationship that ended in November of 2020.
Spokane Valley Firefighter will not recover from cardiac arrest
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Fire Chief Frank Soto released a statement on Sunday announcing that Firefighter Dan Patterson will not recover from cardiac arrest. Patterson suffered cardiac arrest after working a 24-hour shift on July 21. When Patterson left his station to go for a run, he called his wife to tell her he was not feeling well...
3 free, fun Activities to do in Spokane
Outdoors in Washington StatePhoto by Dave Hoefler (Unsplash) Looking for some fun, free activities to enjoy in Spokane? Look no further! I've got a great list for you to enjoy.
inlander.com
As temps reach 104, Spokane orders WSDOT to remove cooling tent at state's largest homeless camp
On Wednesday, the Spokane Fire Marshal ordered the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to remove a cooling shelter at Camp Hope — a homeless encampment of more than 600 people that is located on WSDOT property near Interstate 90 in Spokane. As a heat wave sent Spokane temperatures...
Idaho Diner Dubbed One of America’s Top Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Right now, Jon Taffer’s Bar Rescue is the buzz of the Treasure Valley. Earlier this month, we learned that the crew did Firehouse Sports Pub in Nampa. Since then, there have been a lot of loose lips on social media. We know they’ve also been to Corner Cafe Bar & Grille (now Country Barn Corner Cafe) in Horseshoe Bend, Strikers Lounge at Meridian Lanes and we’re pretty sure we know which bar they’ll be at this weekend. We won’t spoil that surprise until it also leaks on Facebook. The episodes are expected to air in September.
FOX 28 Spokane
Contention stirs over cooling tent at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. – With extreme heat continuing into the weekend, concern grows for those living at Camp Hope, but there’s a battle brewing over whether or not the cooling tent put up in the camp earlier this week can stay up. When the cooling center was put up,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Schedule concealed carry license appointments online
COEUR d’ALENE — Beginning Aug. 1, Kootenai County residents can get appointments for concealed weapons licenses and fingerprint services through the QLess app. Idaho residents aged 18 and older don’t need a license in order to carry a lawfully-possessed firearm. But those who obtain an enhanced license can carry concealed in the many states that recognize licenses issued in Idaho.
North Idaho murder to be featured on 'Forensic Files' true crime documentary
HOPE, IDAHO, Idaho — The murder of a former Hope city clerk — and subsequent invesitgation which brought her killer to justice — will be the focus of an episode of “Forensic Files II” on HLN this weekend. Shirley Ramey, then age 79, was found...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Young Republicans expel members
Idaho Young Republicans have expelled two members after a Kootenai County delegate to the state GOP convention allegedly used homeless families as part of a political prank. John Spiers, executive director of Valley House Homeless Shelter in Twin Falls, said last week that David Reilly is responsible for distributing fake flyers at the shelter advertising “pizza for the hungry” at a meet-and-greet with former Idaho GOP Chairman Tom Luna. The real event, called “Pizza for Patriots,” was advertised to all delegates at the convention.
nbcrightnow.com
Bureau of Land Management adds to Eastern WA fire restrictions
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Spokane District has added on to its recently-announced fire restrictions order, adding the ban of firearm discharges outside of lawful hunting. On BLM and Bureau of Reclamation Land in Benton, Chelan, Douglas, Franklin, Grant and Yakima counties, the temporary addition will go into place at the start of July 29.
FOX 28 Spokane
Ambulance involved in major vehicle accident on Saturday in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) confirmed a major vehicle accident involving an ambulance happened around 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. The accident happened at the intersection of east Appleway Blvd. and south Park Rd. as the ambulance was driving through with lights and sirens on.
Coeur d'Alene Press
WATCH: Flyover of new interchange at I-90 and Hwy 41
Fly through this animated video on the redesign of the I-90 and SH-41 interchange in Post Falls. Video provided by the Idaho Transportation Department.
KXLY
Police: Two fires intentionally set at Bluegrass Park Friday morning
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Two early morning fires occurred Friday morning at Bluegrass Park near Lake City High School. The Coeur d’Alene Fire Department responded to the fires. The first occurred around 2:45 a.m. and the other was at 7:45 a.m. Fire investigators and Coeur d’Alene Police...
pullmanradio.com
Post Falls Man Injured In Garbage Truck Crash North Of Pullman On US195
A 60 year old Post Falls man was injured in a garbage truck crash North of Pullman on U.S. Highway 195 Thursday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred around 1:00 in Harlow’s Dip. Troopers say Richard Becker was driving the truck Northbound when a tire blew out causing the truck to roll into a ditch.
