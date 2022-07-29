Point/ARC Block Party celebrates 50th anniversary Aug. 5 with food, games, music and more

www.nkytribune.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022J Ledford MoneyCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
Costco plans to close another store location in Ohio this fallKristen WaltersSpringdale, OH
Related
Danny Frazier Band brings mix of blues, soul and country to Thursday’s Music@BCM stage
“A good country song takes a page out of somebody’s life and puts it to music” – Conway Twitty. Northern Kentucky country music star Danny Frazier intends to do just that with songful storytelling at Music@BCM, Thursday, August 4, at 7 p.m. Back in the early 90s...
Catrena Bowman-Thomas turns lifelong dream into reality with Covington’s Inspired Fashion Boutique
It’s the process of being mentally stimulated – or to do something – especially to do something creative. And Catrena Bowman-Thomas did just that. She followed her life-long dream; and in November of 2021, she turned it into a business. That’s when Inspired Fashion made its debut....
LeSourdsville Lake items may be brought back to life in Monroe brewery
The owners of Moeller Brew Barn in Monroe have asked the city to borrow some items from LeSourdsville Lake Amusement Park in their brewery, 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road.
cincymusic.com
Concerts to Attend This Week: August 1st - August 7th
There are a plethora of events to attend each and every day in and around Cincinnati! Can't keep track? We got you. Check out a list of note-worthy concerts happening this week! AND enter to win FREE tickets to a number of them!. Heritage Bank Center. 8pm. Favorite 1. MOTR...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Covington Farmer’s Market to celebrate 10th anniversary with Farm to Fork fundraising brunch
A 10th anniversary is traditionally recognized with gifts of tin or aluminum, but to celebrate a decade of providing access to homegrown goodness, the Covington Farmers Market instead will invite folks to gather around the table(s) on August 7 at a Farm to Fork fund-raising brunch. The community aspect is...
wvxu.org
Details set for WEBN-FM fireworks
For the seventh consecutive year. WKRC-TV will televise the Western & Southern/WEBN Riverfest fireworks. The last blast of summer arrives 9:07 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, when the Western & Southern/WEBN-FM Rozzi's Famous Fireworks light up the Ohio River in downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. WKRC-TV again will broadcast the fireworks...
linknky.com
Tickets on sale for Boone County Senior Picnic
What started as a potluck dinner has expanded to an annual event celebrating Boone County’s seniors. Former Boone County Commissioner Irene Patrick is recognized as the founder of the Boone County Senior Picnic. Patrick used to host potluck dinners in her backyard for Boone County’s senior citizens, and from there the event has only expanded.
Erlanger Elsmere Historical Society to celebrate annual picnic August 11 at Erlanger Depot Park
The Erlanger Elsmere Historical Society will celebrate their annual picnic on August 11 at the Railroad Depot Park at 3033 Crescent Avenue, Erlanger, from 6-8 p.m. It’s a time to renew old friendships and make new. . This year the Society will be having a brown bag supper. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOXBusiness
Cincinnati chef says inflation has restaurant industry ‘concerned’ for survival
Today's ongoing inflation is impacting America’s restaurants like virtually everything else. Cincinnati chef and restaurateur Jose Salazar joined "Fox & Friends First" on Monday to express his concern for the restaurant industry as soaring prices impact all aspects of the business. "For all of us in this industry, we’re...
Cincinnati CityBeat
Hello Honey Opened A New Location in Northern Kentucky, and More Cincinnati Dining News You May Have Missed This Month
Cincinnati’s dining scene has been heating up this July, from a cool new ice cream place opening in Northern Kentucky to the announcement of upcoming dining concepts. We did say goodbye to some classics like Holtman’s Donuts' Over-the-Rhine location and Uncle Mo’s Cafe downtown. On the bright side, Cold Spring now has a sushi conveyor belt and Northside is getting a new coffeeshop. Salazar and Deeper Roots are collaborating on a bodega-inspired concept that is set to open in August and Dean’s Mediterranean Imports announced the impending arrival of a new dining concept in Northside. Read on to discover more Greater Cincinnati food news.
Kentucky Symphony Orchestra to present tribute to Stephen Sondheim as part of summer concert series
The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra continues its 28th summer series in Devou and Tower Parks with a tribute to an American musical theater icon. Prior to his passing this past November, Stephen Sondheim spent 65 years writing hit songs and musicals for the Broadway stage, revues, and films. Sondheim grew up...
WLWT 5
What's happening in Cincinnati this weekend? Here's a full list of events
CINCINNATI — It's going to be a busy weekend in Cincinnati with plenty of events and shows happening around the city. Whether it's an air show or a festival dedicated to Goetta, there's plenty on tap. Find the full list of events below. The 47th annual Dayton Air Show...
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Church mission feeding homeless stays open as cooling center, despite challenges
HAMILTON, Ohio — An area church mission that feeds the homeless is staying open as a cooling center, despite losing cool air. Annie Neal is nearly in tears. “Because I’ve been sick, and this is what has driven me,” said Neal. She’s a volunteer at New Life...
OTR's e19 Lounge Bar & Discotheque shuts down 'effective immediately'
e19 has deleted its Facebook page, as well as its website but took to Instagram to formally announce its closure. The post detailing the immediate closure didn't give any reasoning.
linknky.com
Three NKY students awarded Lincoln/William Grant scholarships
Six Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati area students were awarded $1,000 scholarships from the Lincoln/William Grant Scholarship Foundation based on their academic achievements and financial needs. Three of the students honored are Covington natives, with two graduating from Holmes and one from Holy Cross. The Lincoln/William Grant Legacy Scholarship is...
FIRST LOOK: Renderings show ideas for Paul Brown Stadium renovations
The county and the Bengals hired Los Angeles-based architecture and design firm Gensler Sports to evaluate the stadium. The firm is expected to present a master plan in November.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amy London takes break from the NYC stage for an evening of classic jazz during Music@BCM Thursday
Born and raised in Cincinnati, Amy London is known and loved in New York City jazz and Broadway circles for her effortless sound, impeccable musicianship, and depth of emotion. Join Behringer-Crawford Museum as she takes a break from her busy New York schedule for an evening of jazz from the...
Famous hippo Fiona to become a big sister
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Fiona, the world’s most internet-famous hippo, is about to become a big sister. The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden announced Sunday in a social media post that Fiona’s mother, Bibi, is “doing well and on 24-hour birth watch.” On Monday, the zoo shared a picture of Fiona with the caption, “Waiting […]
WKRC
'It's German soul food': Exploring the origins of goetta
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Have you ever had somebody come in from out of town? You get up in the morning and say, "let's have some goetta". And then you try to explain what goetta is but you're not really sure you explained it right. Well, we decided to come to a place where we could find out how to explain it right.
BLINK: First wave of artists set to transform region into nation’s largest immersive event this fall
The first wave of artists for BLINK are set to transform the region into the nation’s largest immersive event this fall. Fourteen international artists from four continents and 18 local artists/institutions are getting ready for large-scale projection mapping, murals, and interactive light sculptures. Thanks to new technology, communities of...
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
999K+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 0