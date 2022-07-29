Point/ARC Block Party celebrates 50th anniversary Aug. 5 with food, games, music and more

Cincinnati’s dining scene has been heating up this July, from a cool new ice cream place opening in Northern Kentucky to the announcement of upcoming dining concepts. We did say goodbye to some classics like Holtman’s Donuts' Over-the-Rhine location and Uncle Mo’s Cafe downtown. On the bright side, Cold Spring now has a sushi conveyor belt and Northside is getting a new coffeeshop. Salazar and Deeper Roots are collaborating on a bodega-inspired concept that is set to open in August and Dean’s Mediterranean Imports announced the impending arrival of a new dining concept in Northside. Read on to discover more Greater Cincinnati food news.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO