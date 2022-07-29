SOLSTICE Planning and Architecture Named AIA Florida Design Award Winner

www.srqmagazine.com
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the links
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming FromL. CaneFlorida State
$7.3 Million Waterfront Penthouse is the Highest-Priced Condo Sale in the History of Tampa BayNewswireSaint Petersburg, FL
Five charming small towns in Florida that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensFlorida State
businessobserverfl.com
Georgia apartment developer buys almost 9 acres in downtown Sarasota
An Atlanta multifamily development firm has bought nearly 9 acres in downtown Sarasota and plans to build a mixed-use development on the site. How much Brook Farm Group, the Atlanta developer, paid for the property was not disclosed nor was a timeline for the project. The property sits near the...
floridainsider.com
Sun King Brewery arrives in Sarasota, Florida
Sun King Brewery opens in FL – Bartender pouring beer while standing at the bar counter – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Master1305. If you didn’t have any plans for the weekend, you do now!. Sun King Brewery, a leading light in the independent craft beer...
srqmagazine.com
SRQ DAILY Aug 2, 2022
"We try hard to create a family atmosphere. Many employees stay with us for a long time, and we work with them to ensure they are growing in their careers." - Pat Neal, Founder and Chairman of Neal Communities.
srqmagazine.com
Libby's Tuna Tataki Never Disappoints
I wasn’t completely sold on living in Lakewood Ranch for the first couple of years we lived here. We were kind of stuck out in what was, at the time, the far reaches of this ever-sprawling town that loves to remind its residents that it’s one of America’s fastest growing planned communities. Having just moved back here from Chicago, Lakewood Ranch felt … sparse. There were a few pleasant dining options in downtown Lakewood Ranch, but we knew if we wanted a great meal, we’d need to head into Sarasota or St. Petersburg.
Longboat Observer
Slim Chickens plans Lakewood Ranch opening
The growing fast-food market in the Lakewood Ranch area is about to pick up another entry. Slim Chickens, which currently has five locations in Florida as well as restaurants in 29 other states, is going through permitting in Manatee County to build in the Publix shopping center at the corner of Lorraine Road and State Road 70. Its address will be 14529 S.R. 70 E. No opening date has been set.
'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
travelsmaps.com
The Ultimate Guide To Sarasota: What To Do, Where To Stay, And How To Get There
The Ultimate Guide To Sarasota: What To Do, Where To Stay, And How To Get There. Every time you are on the hunt for a new place, it is always such a hassle to get there and figure out what activities you would like to do. Check out this guide that will help your next trip to Sarasota be much easier!
srqmagazine.com
Neal Communities Promotes 14 Employees
Neal Communities, Southwest Florida’s premier homebuilder based in Lakewood Ranch, has promoted 14 employees over the last several months. With 295 employees, Neal Communities is a prominent employer in the local area. The promotions show a commitment to developing talent from within the company. “We try hard to create...
wengradio.com
“No Swim” Warnings Lifted For Local Beaches
The Florida Department Of Health has lifted the “No Swim” advisories were in place at Siesta Key Beach, Service Club Beach, Casperson Beach and Manasota Key. Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results Friday that were at a “satisfactory” level for enterococcus bacteria that met the U.S. EPA and state recreational water standards.
Sarasota commissioners aim to help residents living in dust-filled neighborhood
Residents in Sarasota's Central Cocoanut neighborhood have been pleading for help for months.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Boutique Hotels in Sarasota, FL
Nestled on Florida‘s Gulf Coast, just an hour south of Tampa, Sarasota is one of Florida’s best vacation destinations. Take the time to explore this beautiful corner of the Sunshine State, and you’ll be rewarded with spectacular white sand beaches, intriguing museums, and a surprisingly vibrant food and drink scene!
amisun.com
Swimming prohibited at several beaches
UPDATED Aug. 1, 2022 – ANNA MARIA ISLAND – No-swim advisories remain in effect today for north Manatee Beach in Holmes Beach, north Coquina Beach in Bradenton Beach, north Bayfront Park in Anna Maria and south Palma Sola Causeway in Bradenton. Christopher Tittel, communications director for the Florida...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Advocate Radiation Oncology adds Dr. Todd Pezzi to elite team of cancer treatment physicians
Aug. 1, 2022 – Radiation Oncologist Dr. Todd Pezzi has joined Advocate Radiation Oncology. Pezzi will join Dr. Garton at Advocate’s new Naples location. At Advocate Radiation Oncology, Pezzi treats patients for a variety of cancers including breast, prostate, lung, head and neck, skin, gastrointestinal, lymphoma, brain, sarcoma and various benign diseases. Pezzi uses his experience to create individualized patient treatment plans using the most modern radiation techniques and advanced technology, including IMRT/VMAT, SBRT, IGRT, brachytherapy and proton therapy.
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the links
Summer fun adventure in Florida is not hard to find. The choice of outdoor activities here is endless. There is definitely more to this beautiful state than just amusement parks and beautiful beaches. Florida golf is one of the biggest industries in the state. According to the Tampa Bay Times, 167,000 people play golf, generating about 13.8 billion for the economic engine here in Florida. It’s considered one of the largest golf states in the U.S. Which is why I am sharing an inside look at these Florida Gulf Coast golf courses to help you navigate through the local links.
Longboat Observer
Manatee School District reaches land deal with SMR Taylor Ranch for new school
The School District of Manatee County will purchase land from Schroeder Manatee Ranch Taylor Ranch for a future elementary school. The 20 acres of land is about 1.25 miles east of Bourneside Boulevard and adjacent to the extension of 44th Avenue East in East County. The School Board of Manatee...
MedicalXpress
A look inside Florida's hospitals as the newest COVID wave sweeps through the state
At West Boca Medical Center, Dr. Cory Harlow sees patients coming into the emergency department with many of the same symptoms they complained of during the early days of COVID in Florida: pneumonia, high fever and shortness of breath. Although Harlow no longer has to rush patients into intensive care...
995qyk.com
Suncoast Beaches With No Swim Advisories
Suncoast Beaches With No Swim Advisories. Some Florida counties have had their beaches labeled with “no swim” advisories by the Florida Department of Health. Why and which beaches are they?. As for why, water samples taken at a number of beaches on the Gulf of Mexico have shown...
Longboat Observer
School Board of Manatee County, District 5: James Golden
James Golden said his four years on the School Board of Manatee County, eight years on the Bradenton City Council and years of serving on boards for organizations and nonprofits make him the best candidate. “I’m the best candidate to continue the level of civility, stability and continuity we want...
wqcs.org
Florida's Home Insurance Crisis Worsens
Florida - Monday August 1, 2022: Florida’s home insurance crisis is getting worse according to Mark Friedlander, a spokesman for the Insurance Information Institute, who is concerned that the state is now facing “the largest mass failure of home insurers” in U.S. history. “We have seen the...
Survey: Tampa's housing market among nation's most vulnerable in the event of a recession
TAMPA, Fla. — It could be another sign that real estate prices are peaking or at least plateauing in our area. A brand-new survey from real estate company Redfin crunched recent data to see which housing markets could be most susceptible to a recession. And Tampa, it turns out, makes the Top 10.
