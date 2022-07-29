Five-O Bradenton Location Sets Opening Date and Announces Vegan Lineup

www.srqmagazine.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace -2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMisael MontemayorSarasota, FL
$7.3 Million Waterfront Penthouse is the Highest-Priced Condo Sale in the History of Tampa BayNewswireSaint Petersburg, FL
Five charming small towns in Florida that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensFlorida State
Related
srqmagazine.com
Libby's Tuna Tataki Never Disappoints
I wasn’t completely sold on living in Lakewood Ranch for the first couple of years we lived here. We were kind of stuck out in what was, at the time, the far reaches of this ever-sprawling town that loves to remind its residents that it’s one of America’s fastest growing planned communities. Having just moved back here from Chicago, Lakewood Ranch felt … sparse. There were a few pleasant dining options in downtown Lakewood Ranch, but we knew if we wanted a great meal, we’d need to head into Sarasota or St. Petersburg.
Longboat Observer
Slim Chickens plans Lakewood Ranch opening
The growing fast-food market in the Lakewood Ranch area is about to pick up another entry. Slim Chickens, which currently has five locations in Florida as well as restaurants in 29 other states, is going through permitting in Manatee County to build in the Publix shopping center at the corner of Lorraine Road and State Road 70. Its address will be 14529 S.R. 70 E. No opening date has been set.
srqmagazine.com
SRQ DAILY Aug 2, 2022
"We try hard to create a family atmosphere. Many employees stay with us for a long time, and we work with them to ensure they are growing in their careers." - Pat Neal, Founder and Chairman of Neal Communities. [The Dish] Libby’s Tuna Tataki Never Disappoints. I wasn’t completely...
floridainsider.com
Sun King Brewery arrives in Sarasota, Florida
Sun King Brewery opens in FL – Bartender pouring beer while standing at the bar counter – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Master1305. If you didn’t have any plans for the weekend, you do now!. Sun King Brewery, a leading light in the independent craft beer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
businessobserverfl.com
Georgia apartment developer buys almost 9 acres in downtown Sarasota
An Atlanta multifamily development firm has bought nearly 9 acres in downtown Sarasota and plans to build a mixed-use development on the site. How much Brook Farm Group, the Atlanta developer, paid for the property was not disclosed nor was a timeline for the project. The property sits near the...
'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
travelsmaps.com
The Ultimate Guide To Sarasota: What To Do, Where To Stay, And How To Get There
The Ultimate Guide To Sarasota: What To Do, Where To Stay, And How To Get There. Every time you are on the hunt for a new place, it is always such a hassle to get there and figure out what activities you would like to do. Check out this guide that will help your next trip to Sarasota be much easier!
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 12 Best Boutique Hotels in Sarasota, FL
Nestled on Florida‘s Gulf Coast, just an hour south of Tampa, Sarasota is one of Florida’s best vacation destinations. Take the time to explore this beautiful corner of the Sunshine State, and you’ll be rewarded with spectacular white sand beaches, intriguing museums, and a surprisingly vibrant food and drink scene!
IN THIS ARTICLE
amisun.com
Swimming prohibited at several beaches
UPDATED Aug. 1, 2022 – ANNA MARIA ISLAND – No-swim advisories remain in effect today for north Manatee Beach in Holmes Beach, north Coquina Beach in Bradenton Beach, north Bayfront Park in Anna Maria and south Palma Sola Causeway in Bradenton. Christopher Tittel, communications director for the Florida...
Old House Finds New Home in St. Petersburg
1910's-era house moved over the weekend to make way for new development
995qyk.com
Suncoast Beaches With No Swim Advisories
Suncoast Beaches With No Swim Advisories. Some Florida counties have had their beaches labeled with “no swim” advisories by the Florida Department of Health. Why and which beaches are they?. As for why, water samples taken at a number of beaches on the Gulf of Mexico have shown...
businessobserverfl.com
BayCare announces new hospital in Manatee County
A new hospital is expected to open in Manatee County, but it’s still a few years out. BayCare Health System plans to open the new location north of the Manatee River by the end of 2025. The system already operates 15 hospitals throughout Pinellas, Hillsborough, Pasco and Polk counties. Currently, while construction details are finalized, BayCare is working to obtain the necessary zoning permits that will be needed for the project.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wengradio.com
“No Swim” Warnings Lifted For Local Beaches
The Florida Department Of Health has lifted the “No Swim” advisories were in place at Siesta Key Beach, Service Club Beach, Casperson Beach and Manasota Key. Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results Friday that were at a “satisfactory” level for enterococcus bacteria that met the U.S. EPA and state recreational water standards.
cltampa.com
Dave Sunday of Sunday’s Delicatessen explains why he closed his popular Ybor City eatery
For hours on Thursday, July 28—Sunday’s Delicatessen’s second to last day open—the line sprawled out of the door and onto the Ybor City sidewalk. The breakfast rush turned into the lunch rush as loyal customers patiently waited for one last Sunday’s sandwich. Dave and Gina Sunday, and the rest of their skeleton crew, locked the doors before 2 p.m., telling customers they had run out of food.
flashpackingamerica.com
Honeymoon Island State Park shelling beach where I saw so many shells along the gulf coast! 🐚 Honeymoon Island seashells 🌞 Florida travel blog
Honeymoon Island State Park has some of the best beaches for shelling in Florida. This Florida state park is on an island located in Dunedin FL just north of Tampa and Clearwater along the Gulf coast. You can go to Honeymoon Island State Park before you start your drive to...
wild941.com
Win Free Publix Subs For A Year
This is awesome! Publix is turning 30 and they are doing something very special for all their customers. You can register to win free Publix subs for an entire year! This is all apart of their Nostalgic 90’s Sweeps promotion. You know everything about the 90’s was great, and that’s when the Publix sub was born. Not only can you win free Publix subs for a year, but you can win other prizes as well. You don’t have to purchase anything and entries start today. You can only sign up once and if you win you could get two subs per week! Other prizes include Publix gif cards, and 90’s swag. The deadline to register for these free subs is August 18th.
ABC Action News
Beat the Heat: 5 local water parks and inflatable courses to check out in Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla.—This summer is getting hotter and hotter by the day, so why not find a way to have some fun in the sun while staying cool? Here are 5 water parks and inflatable courses you need to check out. Location: 17362 Old Dixie Highway, Hudson. This is one...
cltampa.com
15 essential all-you-can-eat restaurants in Tampa Bay
Sometimes, you're just an insatiable bottomless pit, and standard restaurants with basic entrees just won't cut it. Though the pandemic put the kibosh on most buffets in Tampa Bay, there are still plenty of local restaurants offering all-you-can-eat options. From Jamaican to sushi, to Sunday brunch buffet spots , there...
srqmagazine.com
Sales Slow as Fed Raise Rates, But Prices Still Climb
Interest rates are pushing inventory numbers higher in Sarasota and Manatee counties. But prices continue to rise in the region, according to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. That is taking place ever as the Federal Reserve takes steps to cool the market and calm inflation. There were considerably...
Longboat Observer
Manatee School District reaches land deal with SMR Taylor Ranch for new school
The School District of Manatee County will purchase land from Schroeder Manatee Ranch Taylor Ranch for a future elementary school. The 20 acres of land is about 1.25 miles east of Bourneside Boulevard and adjacent to the extension of 44th Avenue East in East County. The School Board of Manatee...
Comments / 2