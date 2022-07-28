See Maren Morris perform ‘My Church’ on TODAY

www.today.com
Related
CMT
Carrie Underwood to Help Barbara Mandrell Celebrate 50 Years As Opry Member This Weekend
Barbara Mandrell is commemorating her 50th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member this weekend with some of the biggest names in country music. Carrie Underwood, who calls Mandrell one of her professional inspirations, will perform as well as CeCe Winans, Suzy Bogguss and Linda Davis. Mandrell will attend both...
WATCH: ‘TODAY’ Fans Can’t Get Enough of Savannah Guthrie Introducing Maren Morris to a Superfan
When country music star Maren Morris stepped off the stage with Today Show host Savannah Guthrie Thursday morning to meet a superfan, she had no idea how heartwarming the moment would become. And, fans of both the Today Show and Morris fans alike, just cannot get enough of Morris’s conversation with superfan, Lily.
What Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Did to Strengthen Their Relationship Right After Getting Married
In an interview with Esquire, Miranda Lambert shared how she and her husband Brendan McLoughlin strengthened their relationship as 'newlyweds.'
Watch A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Wow The Crowd With Standout Performances On ‘Nashville Star’
Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back...
RELATED PEOPLE
Maren Morris Gives Fans a Behind-the-Scenes Look at Her Humble Quest Tour Life [Watch]
Life on the road truly is living life on the road. For Maren Morris, being on tour doesn't mean putting everything else on hold — the country singer is a working mom who finds time to take care of herself, friends and team. Recently, Morris gave fans a behind-the-scenes...
‘The Voice’ Season 22: John Legend Could Be the Reason Camila Cabello Joined as a Coach
John Legend recently revealed that he encouraged Camila Cabello to become a coach on 'The Voice' if a spot opened up.
Carrie Underwood Tributes Barbara Mandrell on Her 50th Opry Anniversary: ‘She Has Been Such an Inspiration’
Carrie Underwood was at the helm of a Grand Ole Opry tribute to Barbara Mandrell on Saturday night (July 30), as the country legend celebrated her 50th anniversary as a member of the hallowed institution. Underwood -- who performed Mandrell's hit, "I Was Country When Country Wasn't Cool," on the...
TODAY.com
Angelina Jolie reveals her daughter is attending Spelman College — and celebrates with the electric slide
Angelina Jolie is so excited daughter Zahara is heading to college that she can’t keep still. On Sunday, the Oscar-winning actor posted a photo on Instagram featuring 17-year-old Zahara, who was born in Ethiopia, with other new students at Spelman College, while revealing her daughter will be attending the historically Black college this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Luke Bryan Stops a Fight During Ohio Tour Stop [Watch]
Luke Bryan interrupted his show in Youngstown, Ohio, last weekend to ask two people fighting a question everyone in attendance was wondering. "Why the hell were y'all fighting during 'Buy Dirt,'" Bryan is seen asking the combatants in several social media videos shared after the Saturday night (July 16) concert. "Buy Dirt" is a calming ballad that hit No. 1 for Bryan and Jordan Davis. It's about finding the things that are really important in life.
‘CMA Fest’ TV Special Announces Performance Lineup
CMA Fest 2022 took place June 9-12 in Nashville, and fans who couldn't attend can experience the fun during a three-hour CMA Fest TV special. 2022 CMA Fest airs Wednesday, Aug. 3, at 8PM ET on ABC. The television special will be hosted by Dierks Bentley and Elle King, and,...
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s Love Story: A Complete Timeline
A romance fit for a love song. Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher have been sweeping each other off of their feet since 2008 — and are still as in love as ever. The duo tied the knot in July 2010 after the Canadian hockey player popped the question in December 2009. Five years into […]
CMT
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Chilling Elvis Presley Tribute: “What Song Should I Cover on Tour?”
With fans and critics alike swooning over Baz Luhrmann’s recent biopic “Elvis,” country hitmaker Kelsea Ballerini has jumped on the bandwagon. On the heels of her 2022 Heartfirst Tour announcement, the multi-platinum artist shared an old clip of a rendition of Elvis Presley’s hit “Always On My Mind.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Grammy-winner LeAnn Rimes celebrates 25th anniversary of "Blue" with new tour and new album
Singer-songwriter LeAnn Rimes is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her Grammy-winning album "Blue," which made her the youngest solo artist to take home the award. Jamie Yuccas visits the powerhouse vocalist in a Los Angeles recording studio to talk about her new album, "God's Work," and her tour, appropriately called The Story So Far Tour.
TODAY.com
Dylan Dreyer shares relatable pic of chaotic vacation morning with 3 boys
Dylan Dreyer is no stranger to sharing a relatable parenting moment. On Thursday, July 28, the TODAY meteorologist shared a series of photos on Instagram that documented the hectic nature of early morning hours with young children while on vacation. The photos captured her three sons, who she shares with...
TODAY.com
Jodie Sweetin is married! Star ties the knot with 'Full House' castmates in attendance
TODAY has confirmed that the two, who have been dating for five years, wed on Saturday night. A representative for Sweetin also said that the former "Full House" star's castmates were in attendance. According to People magazine, who were granted exclusive details about the event, those castmates included Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber and John Stamos. Also, the widow of Bob Saget — Kelly Rizzo — was there as well, according to a sweet comment she left on Instagram.
Dan + Shay Nearly Chose a Totally Different Name for Themselves
Dan + Shay weren't originally Dan + Shay. Sure, they were always Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, but the singers reveal that folders holding their early demos came with a different vision. The pair wanted to pay tribute to one of their favorite artists and influences: Tim McGraw. Fate —...
TODAY.com
'Cosby Show' star Geoffrey Owens is 'speechless' about son Jordyn's acting debut
Jordyn Owens is following in his dad's footsteps. "The Cosby Show" star Geoffrey Owens, 61, accompanied his son on the red carpet last week for the Netflix show "Uncoupled," which features Jordyn Owens as the character Trey. “I’m beyond words proud,” he told Page Six. “I’m speechless.”...
Kelsea Ballerini’s ‘Heartfirst’ Music Video Is a Dreamy Love Story [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini's creativity is on full display in her new "Heartfirst" music video. The song is about the push and pull of taking a chance on love. Instead of listening to what her mind says, she opts to follow her heart. The music video finds Ballerini playing a girl who...
Billboard
Gary Allan Leaving Longtime Label Home UMG Nashville
Gary Allan is exiting his longtime label home, UMG Nashville. The “Watching Airplanes” hitmaker revealed the news on social media Friday (July 29), saying, “For the last 25 years plus, UMG Nashville has been my record label home. I’m very thankful to the staff members at [UMGN imprints] Decca, MCA and EMI for the belief and support they have had in me, but it is now time for a new adventure. I am excited for what the future holds and look forward to sharing more news soon.”
TODAY.com
Dylan Dreyer's husband shares perfect hack for navigating the airport with a toddler
Navigating the airport alone is difficult, let alone with three young children. After returning to New York City from their family vacation, Dylan Dreyer’s husband Brian Fichera had to get crafty when it came to transporting his kids around the terminal. In a photo shared on Instagram, Fichera showed...
Comments / 0