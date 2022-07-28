See Maren Morris perform ‘My Church’ on TODAY

TODAY has confirmed that the two, who have been dating for five years, wed on Saturday night. A representative for Sweetin also said that the former "Full House" star's castmates were in attendance. According to People magazine, who were granted exclusive details about the event, those castmates included Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber and John Stamos. Also, the widow of Bob Saget — Kelly Rizzo — was there as well, according to a sweet comment she left on Instagram.

