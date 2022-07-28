Baby formula remains scarce despite efforts to boost supply

www.pbs.org
FDA Stops UK-Based Company's Baby Formula Imports Accusing Altered Paperwork: Report
Financial Times reports that the FDA has suspended emergency imports of baby formula from Global Kosher’s, accusing the U.K. company of submitting altered paperwork. The FDA halted a waiver allowing Global Kosher to ship infant formula to the U.S. after the company “submitted to the U.K. authorities an official letter issued by the FDA that had been significantly modified.”
Urgent warning over traces of deadly superbug found in supermarket meat
MEAT eating Brits could be at risk of a deadly superbug after traces of it were found in supermarket products. An investigation discovered that some British pork has been infected with enterococci bacteria. This bacteria can be dangerous as it can cause issues such as urinary tract infections (UTIs). In...
natureworldnews.com
Mystery Disease Called 'Nosebleed Outbreak' or 'Rat Fever' is Emerging in Some African Countries
A mystery disease called the "nosebleed outbreak" or "nosebleed virus" has been reported spreading in several countries in Africa recently. The main symptoms of the disease, aside from nose bleeding, include fever, fatigue, and headache. It is considered lethal since the virus had already killed at least three people in...
New Covid variant dubbed ‘Centaurus’ already ‘detected in 10 countries including UK and US’
A NEW Covid variant has arrived in the UK and US - but experts have given little indication of its severity. BA.2.75, nicknamed Centaurus, was first detected and is spreading rapidly in India. It is a relative of Omicon, the original strains of which were shown to be more mild...
Woman Came Off HIV Meds 15 Years Ago, Keeps Virus Naturally Under Control
She still harbors viable HIV, but her immune system has controlled the replication of the virus over the years.
EU adds severe allergies as side effect of Novavax COVID vaccine
July 14 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency on Thursday identified severe allergic reactions as potential side effects of Novavax Inc's (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine was authorized by U.S. regulators on Wednesday, and its product label in the United States warns against administering the shot to people with a history of allergic reactions to any components of the shot. read more.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA finds new Cyclospora outbreak; continues investigations on others
The FDA is investigating a new outbreak of dozens of infections caused by the Cyclospora parasite. Little information has been released, but the Food and Drug Administration is reporting that 51 people have been confirmed infected. The agency has not released any specific information about the patients such as their ages or where they live.
Prehistoric Europeans drank milk long before humans could digest lactose – study
Prehistoric people in Europe were drinking milk thousands of years before humans evolved the genetic ability to digest lactose, new research suggests.Lactose is a type of sugar found in milk, and until now it had been assumed that lactose tolerance emerged because it allowed people to consume more milk and dairy products.But the new research indicates that famine and exposure to infectious disease best explains the evolution of our ability to consume milk and other non-fermented dairy products.Most European adults today can drink milk without discomfort, but it is thought that two thirds of adults in the world – and...
MILK・
WebMD
U.S. to Offer Updated COVID Booster Shots in September
July 31, 2022 -- The Biden administration plans to begin a COVID-19 booster campaign with reformulated vaccines in September, according to The New York Times. With the new shots on the way, federal officials have decided not to expand eligibility for second boosters of the existing vaccines for those under 50 this summer. The new boosters are expected to provide better protection against the Omicron subvariants, including BA.5.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Ghana Marburg Virus Disease outbreak rises to 4 cases
On a follow-up on our report of a suspected third Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) case in Ghana, Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted today:. Two more people with Marburg identified in Ghana, family of the first case. One has unfortunately died. Outbreak total now 4 cases...
Foot-and-mouth disease 'hype' may obscure the larger threat posed by another disease that could 'blow in' from the north into Australia and 'devastate' our livestock industry
The 'hype' around an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease that could cost the cattle industry $80billion if detected is actually distracting from a greater threat. Sanitation mats were rolled out to all of Australia's international airports this week in an effort to stop foot-and mouth-disease entering the country after the disease was recently detected in the holiday hotspot of Bali.
biztoc.com
Beef prices set to surge further as farmers sell off cattle herds
U.S. cattle producers are sending higher numbers of breeding stock to the sale barn, and some are liquidating their herds entirely, signaling a trend that analysts say will likely push already-elevated beef prices even higher in the not-too-distant future. The latest cattle report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Brazil chikungunya case count tops 186K year to date
In a follow-up on the chikungunya situation in Brazil this year, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) reports Brazil has seen 186,170 total cases, including 75,505 confirmed cases through July 16. 40 deaths have been recorded. This compares to the 101,000 total cases and 11 deaths reported during the same...
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products
DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — The federal government on Monday announced proposed new regulations that would force food processors to reduce the amount of salmonella bacteria found in some raw chicken products or risk being shut down. The proposed U.S. Department of Agriculture rules would declare salmonella...
Bacterium that causes deadly tropical disease now endemic to US Gulf Coast, CDC says
A potentially deadly type of bacterium has been detected for the first time in U.S. soil and water samples, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Wednesday. The bacterium, Burkholderia pseudomallei, can cause an illness known as melioidosis, also known as Whitmore’s disease, which has proven fatal in half of all cases worldwide, NBC News reported.
Oxford's single-dose rabies vaccine is a promising step toward fighting the disease
Rabies is a contagious virus that poses a serious threat to human life. While cases of rabies pop up across the world, it's especially widespread in parts of Africa and in India and China. The young are particularly vulnerable, with children under 15 account for roughly 40 percent of cases.
U.S. COVID Deaths Remain Steady Despite New Variant
COVID virus visualization.Fushion Medical Animation / Unsplash. More than two years into the pandemic, scientists and public health officials alike expressed alarm when yet another new variant began to emerge this summer. The variant, BA.5, quickly became the most dominant strain and comprised more than 50% of new cases by early July, according to Yale Medicine. Vaccine producers began working on boosters to address the new variant, and healthcare professionals braced for the worst.
Phys.org
Seedy, not sweet: Ancient melon genome from Libya yields surprising insights into watermelon relative
The oldest known seeds from a watermelon relative, dating back 6,000 years to the Neolithic period, were found during an archaeological dig in Libya. An investigation of these seeds led by biologist Susanne S. Renner at Washington University in St. Louis reveals some surprises about how our ancestors used a predecessor of today's watermelon. These results and two new genomes of ancient seeds are published in the journal Molecular Biology and Evolution.
South Africans have a love affair with chicken. But higher prices are testing if they can afford it.
Chicken is a key part of South African culture but rising prices are making it harder to buy. This bad for a nation where half the adults live below the poverty line.
Nature.com
The double toll of viruses and social injustice
COVID-19 is just the latest disease to expose persistent racism and poverty. Jennifer Hochschild is a political scientist at Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts. You have full access to this article via your institution. The Viral Underclass: The Human Toll When Inequality and Disease Collide Steven W. Thrasher Celadon (2022) The...
