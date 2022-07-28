Baby formula remains scarce despite efforts to boost supply

Prehistoric people in Europe were drinking milk thousands of years before humans evolved the genetic ability to digest lactose, new research suggests.Lactose is a type of sugar found in milk, and until now it had been assumed that lactose tolerance emerged because it allowed people to consume more milk and dairy products.But the new research indicates that famine and exposure to infectious disease best explains the evolution of our ability to consume milk and other non-fermented dairy products.Most European adults today can drink milk without discomfort, but it is thought that two thirds of adults in the world – and...

