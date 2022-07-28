ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baby formula remains scarce despite efforts to boost supply

pbs.org
 4 days ago
www.pbs.org

Benzinga

FDA Stops UK-Based Company's Baby Formula Imports Accusing Altered Paperwork: Report

Financial Times reports that the FDA has suspended emergency imports of baby formula from Global Kosher’s, accusing the U.K. company of submitting altered paperwork. The FDA halted a waiver allowing Global Kosher to ship infant formula to the U.S. after the company “submitted to the U.K. authorities an official letter issued by the FDA that had been significantly modified.”
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amna Nawaz
Reuters

EU adds severe allergies as side effect of Novavax COVID vaccine

July 14 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency on Thursday identified severe allergic reactions as potential side effects of Novavax Inc's (NVAX.O) COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine was authorized by U.S. regulators on Wednesday, and its product label in the United States warns against administering the shot to people with a history of allergic reactions to any components of the shot. read more.
PHARMACEUTICALS
foodsafetynews.com

FDA finds new Cyclospora outbreak; continues investigations on others

The FDA is investigating a new outbreak of dozens of infections caused by the Cyclospora parasite. Little information has been released, but the Food and Drug Administration is reporting that 51 people have been confirmed infected. The agency has not released any specific information about the patients such as their ages or where they live.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Prehistoric Europeans drank milk long before humans could digest lactose – study

Prehistoric people in Europe were drinking milk thousands of years before humans evolved the genetic ability to digest lactose, new research suggests.Lactose is a type of sugar found in milk, and until now it had been assumed that lactose tolerance emerged because it allowed people to consume more milk and dairy products.But the new research indicates that famine and exposure to infectious disease best explains the evolution of our ability to consume milk and other non-fermented dairy products.Most European adults today can drink milk without discomfort, but it is thought that two thirds of adults in the world – and...
MILK
WebMD

U.S. to Offer Updated COVID Booster Shots in September

July 31, 2022 -- The Biden administration plans to begin a COVID-19 booster campaign with reformulated vaccines in September, according to The New York Times. With the new shots on the way, federal officials have decided not to expand eligibility for second boosters of the existing vaccines for those under 50 this summer. The new boosters are expected to provide better protection against the Omicron subvariants, including BA.5.
PHARMACEUTICALS
outbreaknewstoday.com

Ghana Marburg Virus Disease outbreak rises to 4 cases

On a follow-up on our report of a suspected third Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) case in Ghana, Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted today:. Two more people with Marburg identified in Ghana, family of the first case. One has unfortunately died. Outbreak total now 4 cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Foot-and-mouth disease 'hype' may obscure the larger threat posed by another disease that could 'blow in' from the north into Australia and 'devastate' our livestock industry

The 'hype' around an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease that could cost the cattle industry $80billion if detected is actually distracting from a greater threat. Sanitation mats were rolled out to all of Australia's international airports this week in an effort to stop foot-and mouth-disease entering the country after the disease was recently detected in the holiday hotspot of Bali.
AGRICULTURE
biztoc.com

Beef prices set to surge further as farmers sell off cattle herds

U.S. cattle producers are sending higher numbers of breeding stock to the sale barn, and some are liquidating their herds entirely, signaling a trend that analysts say will likely push already-elevated beef prices even higher in the not-too-distant future. The latest cattle report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows...
AGRICULTURE
outbreaknewstoday.com

Brazil chikungunya case count tops 186K year to date

In a follow-up on the chikungunya situation in Brazil this year, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) reports Brazil has seen 186,170 total cases, including 75,505 confirmed cases through July 16. 40 deaths have been recorded. This compares to the 101,000 total cases and 11 deaths reported during the same...
PUBLIC HEALTH
960 The Ref

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — The federal government on Monday announced proposed new regulations that would force food processors to reduce the amount of salmonella bacteria found in some raw chicken products or risk being shut down. The proposed U.S. Department of Agriculture rules would declare salmonella...
AGRICULTURE
960 The Ref

Bacterium that causes deadly tropical disease now endemic to US Gulf Coast, CDC says

A potentially deadly type of bacterium has been detected for the first time in U.S. soil and water samples, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Wednesday. The bacterium, Burkholderia pseudomallei, can cause an illness known as melioidosis, also known as Whitmore’s disease, which has proven fatal in half of all cases worldwide, NBC News reported.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
PSki17

U.S. COVID Deaths Remain Steady Despite New Variant

COVID virus visualization.Fushion Medical Animation / Unsplash. More than two years into the pandemic, scientists and public health officials alike expressed alarm when yet another new variant began to emerge this summer. The variant, BA.5, quickly became the most dominant strain and comprised more than 50% of new cases by early July, according to Yale Medicine. Vaccine producers began working on boosters to address the new variant, and healthcare professionals braced for the worst.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Phys.org

Seedy, not sweet: Ancient melon genome from Libya yields surprising insights into watermelon relative

The oldest known seeds from a watermelon relative, dating back 6,000 years to the Neolithic period, were found during an archaeological dig in Libya. An investigation of these seeds led by biologist Susanne S. Renner at Washington University in St. Louis reveals some surprises about how our ancestors used a predecessor of today's watermelon. These results and two new genomes of ancient seeds are published in the journal Molecular Biology and Evolution.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

The double toll of viruses and social injustice

COVID-19 is just the latest disease to expose persistent racism and poverty. Jennifer Hochschild is a political scientist at Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts. You have full access to this article via your institution. The Viral Underclass: The Human Toll When Inequality and Disease Collide Steven W. Thrasher Celadon (2022) The...
PUBLIC HEALTH

