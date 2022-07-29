ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

West San Jose housing and hotel plan advances

By Jana Kadah, Bay City News Foundation
LocalNewsMatters.org
LocalNewsMatters.org
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
localnewsmatters.org

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San José Spotlight

Fight over homeless housing explodes in North San Jose

Dozens of North San Jose residents want to prevent a tiny homes project in their neighborhood, and even a councilmember is objecting to the plan. District 4 Councilmember David Cohen will ask his colleagues at Wednesday’s Rules and Open Government Committee meeting to pause plans for homeless housing on Noble Avenue. The city council approved the site in June without any public hearings or community outreach, leaving residents in the dark. Cohen and Councilmember Matt Mahan voted against it.
SAN JOSE, CA
Eater

Why the City of San Jose Is Being Sued Over a Proposed Whole Foods

Whole Foods, the bulk grocer turned technocratic lightning rod of gentrification and workers’ rights complaints, gained a new group of detractors in San Jose. In fact, the uproar over a proposed Whole Foods location at El Paseo de Saratoga shopping center brings the complaints directly to the city: A community group is outright suing San Jose over what it claims to be malpractice. The Mercury News reports Citizens for Inclusive Development take issue with the 40,000-square-foot anchor store because they allege the city specifically stated the space is meant for “generic, non-grocery use.” The El Paseo de Saratoga compound is a Signature Project, where the city builds market-rate housing in addition to commercial developments.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Rare downtown San Mateo home with 7-plus-car parking and 2 full kitchens

Explore the possibilities of this charming Victorian-style, two-level home in San Mateo’s North Central neighborhood. Consider the tremendous income-producing potential, an ideal residence for multigenerational living or a spacious single-family home. Located at 227 N. Claremont Street, it is ideally situated between San Francisco and Silicon Valley, minutes from...
SAN MATEO, CA
losgatan.com

Funding secured for Blossom Hill Road office sale

A pair of Los Gatos medical businesses are making the move from leasing to owning. This morning, Walnut Creek-based Bay Area Development Co. said it had finalized a longterm “SBA 504” loan that will allow Young Naturopathic Center for Wellness and John McCleve D.D.S. to purchase the 4,312 square foot office at 751 Blossom Hill Rd. where they’ve been working.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Cupertino, CA
hoodline.com

Lawsuit filed against San Jose over a Whole Foods store in planned urban village development

The city of San Jose is getting sued over a proposed Whole Foods Market on the west side. A group has just filed a suit in response to the El Paseo de Saratoga shopping center redevelopment project, which was approved by the City Council last month, as reported by Hoodline. The redevelopment project would add almost 1,000 new housing units to the already existing shopping center at the corner of Saratoga Avenue and Lawrence Expressway.
SAN JOSE, CA
Silicon Valley

Big Fremont building is grabbed amid hot market for life sciences

FREMONT — A big building in Fremont that has been converted into a modern life sciences site has been bought by an East Coast company that hopes to capitalize on a hot Bay Area market for these kinds of real estate ties. Diversified Healthcare Trust, acting through an affiliate,...
FREMONT, CA
kgoradio.com

San Jose Sues Property Owner, Claiming Home Puts Public at Risk

The city of San Jose claims a home in the historic Rose Garden neighborhood is so rundown that it’s officially a public nuisance. The city filed a lawsuit in an attempt to force the owner to clean up the house or tear the house down. The lawsuit, filed earlier...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Economy#Hotels#Business Industry#Linus Business#Miramar Capital
KRON4 News

Palo Alto residents oppose safe parking program

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — The City of Palo Alto is planning to set up a parking lot at a church to house those living in cars and RVs, but residents who live nearby are concerned about safety. The parking lot at First Congregational Church of Palo Alto is on its way to be the […]
PALO ALTO, CA
Silicon Valley

Downtown San Jose housing tower waiting list in the thousands

SAN JOSE — Three downtown San Jose housing towers have reached a key money milestone for a development that has accumulated a waiting list of thousands of prospective residents. The highrises are being planned for sites at 420 S. Second St., 98 E. San Salvador St. and 420 S....
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Costco
LocalNewsMatters.org

Santa Clara County mine project threatens 400 acres of sacred tribal land and wildlife

A PROPOSED SAND and gravel mine in South County could spell danger for the land and local wildlife, but the landowner isn’t calling it quits just yet. On July 22, Santa Clara County released a draft environmental impact report for the mine proposed at Sargent Ranch, just south of Gilroy. The land is called Juristac in the language of the local Amah Mutsun Tribal Band and is considered sacred.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Person Injured by Caltrain in Santa Clara, Taken to Local Hospital

A person was injured after being struck by a Caltrain train in Santa Clara Saturday afternoon. The agency said the victim was taken to a nearby hospital after a southbound train hit the person around 2:30 p.m; train tracks were closed for about one hour and no one was injured aboard the train involved in the incident that was carrying 72 passengers. [KRON4]
SANTA CLARA, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland, CA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy