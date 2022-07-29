What time is the Hungarian GP this weekend? And will it rain?

As Le Mans contenders continue to appear, here's a little guide to get you ready for next year. If it’s your first time like it was for me, fear not. Let’s do some learning. The Le Mans 24h has been running for almost 100 years now since 1923 at a circuit based in - surprise! - Le Mans. Which is in France. 59 cars compete throughout the 24 hours and there are four vehicle classes, and 177 drivers from 30 countries. Sounds pretty cool, huh?

