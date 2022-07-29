ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is this the world’s most eclectic car collection?

 4 days ago
MotorAuthority

The development and history of the Bugatti W-16

Bugatti's 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W-16 is unique in the automotive world, powering the Veyron and Chiron to production-car speed records. With the engine likely headed for extinction in the face of electrification, Bugatti recently recounted its development. The W-16 was the brainchild of former Volkswagen Group CEO Ferdinand Piëch. According to...
CARS
topgear.com

Is this electric hearse the most respectful funeral car ever?

The silent and sombre hearse just got a little more silent and sombre…. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. We might not want to think about it, but each and every one of us is going to need a funeral car one day. Sorry, not the kind of optimism you normally get on TopGear.com is it?
CARS
Person
Ayrton Senna
topgear.com

Is this Paul Stephens Porsche 911 the best 993 restomod ever?

The 993R proves Porsche restomods don’t need to start with 964s. Skip 9 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. You ever notice how there are average car questions and then there are... well, distinctly not average car questions?...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Lawsuit Settlement: Free Engines For These Cars

If you own one of these Hyundai or Kia vehicles, you could wind up with a free engine replacement. That’s because a class-action lawsuit has reached a settlement for owners of certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles. Those cars include the hugely popular Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima sedans. These were some of Kia’s and Hyundai’s big sellers in this period. Unfortunately, its engines were big failures.
CARS
torquenews.com

Things You Should Never Do to a Manual Transmission Car

Too many of us have bad habits when it comes to driving a car or truck with a manual transmission. Here’s a good reminder on things you should never do to a manual transmission car or truck that while might not seem to be a problem immediately, does result in premature wear of your clutch as well as damage to your transmission.
CARS
Popular Science

Why hasn’t Henry Ford’s ideal power grid become a reality?

Scientists knew about carbon emissions-induced climate change long before global warming and rising seas began to afflict our planet. Alarms were sounded by many, among them industrialist Henry Ford. In a July 1922 essay for Popular Science, “How Power Will Set Men Free,” Henry Ford was already promoting an alternative electric-power vision for America. His advocacy for clean power and an end to coal would tee off a debate that has simmered for more than a hundred years. Some of his power predictions and proposals were not quite on the mark, but his vision is worth assessing.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
topgear.com

Firle Beacon festival in pics: classic road and rally cars grace the stage

Another car festival has joined the roster of UK motor shows. Here's what the first one looked like. Skip 22 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Like seeing old cars – especially rally cars – in action? Another promising...
CARS
topgear.com

What are the two new Aston Martins debuting at Pebble Beach?

Aston’s bringing two new models to California to debut... we just have no idea which ones. Things get weird as a result. Skip 4 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. This is not a news story. And no,...
CARS
topgear.com

Ford’s made an electric police truck

Wait. Electrified law enforcement? I’d buy that for a dollar. Skip 8 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. To give it its full, unabridged name, this is the Ford F-150 Lightning Pro Special Service Vehicle. Which means it’s a police truck, just one built on Ford’s new F-150 Lightning.
CARS
topgear.com

Stop everything: the stunt DB5 from No Time to Die is for sale

.. along with the 1981 Aston V8, the jet boat from The World is Not Enough and more memorabilia than you could point a PPK at. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Christie’s will hold a charity...
CARS
topgear.com

OK, who’s brave enough to fly in this passenger drone?

Volkswagen’s ‘Vertical Mobility’ project unveils an electric VTOL drone prototype. We wonder if we’re genuinely living in The Jetsons. Skip 3 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. This is Volkswagen’s fully autonomous, all-electric, 10-rotor drone,...
ELECTRONICS
BoardingArea

Answers: Can You Guess The Classic Cars?

You were asked to guess the models of 14 classic cars based on photographs of their interiors in this article here at The Gate on Friday, July 29, 2022 — and this article contains the answers, which include the year, manufacturer, and model. Answers: Can You Guess The Classic...
CARS
topgear.com

Skoda Fabia 1.0 TSI - long-term review

Alluded to last time around, extrapolated here because it’s worthy of mention: Top Gear’s long-term Skoda Fabia deploys real-life, physical rotary controls configured for human use at the bottom of the centre console, and this is good. It appears that in the great Volkswagen Group battle to Rid...
CARS
topgear.com

The Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 is now in a videogame

Asphalt 9 creator Gameloft has also revealed the Countach will star in its very own competition. There’ll be qualy sessions where the quickest gamers progress through to the ‘Grand Finals’, to then take part in double elimination races and then progress through to the iOS Final. Basically,...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Rewilding: Before and after photos reveal stunning transformation of Scottish glen

In recent years people have increasingly heard of rewilding, but may not have seen the scale of the transformation it can have on a landscape.But new before and after pictures of a glen in southern Scotland show the astonishing changes which can take place in a relatively short amount of time when nature is allowed to return.The area in question is called Carrifran – a 1,600 acre ice-carved valley in the Moffat Hills in the southern uplands of Scotland – one of the country’s least populated regions.In 1996, plans were put together by the Borders Forest Trust to restore woodland...
WORLD

