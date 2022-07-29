www.topgear.com
Related
Chevrolet Corvette Sedan Coming In 2025 With EV Power
To many Americans, the upcoming Corvette EV is blasphemy of the highest order. Even the hybrid E-Ray is a bitter pill to swallow. For proof, look no further than the comments section of our report on Chevy's Corvette hybrid burning to the ground in Southern Europe. There might be some...
Ford Says New Versions Of F-150, Maverick And Bronco Are Coming
Some interesting nuggests of information emerged from Ford's Q2 2022 Earnings call this week. CEO Jim Farley confirmed the Mustang's debut at the Detroit Auto Show, and the Blue Oval's boss also discussed the F-150, Maverick, and Bronco. According to Farley, three of Ford's most popular models have some incredible variants in the works.
gmauthority.com
Large Cadillac Electric Crossover On The Way For 2024, Says Report
Cadillac is leading the way in GM’s electrification efforts, with a total of eight new all-electric Cadillac models slated to go on sale in the U.S. by the end of the 2026 calendar year. Among these is a new large crossover model scheduled to launch in 2024. In a...
CAR AND DRIVER
Ford, GM Make Stronger Push to Stop Flipping, Price Gouging of Popular Models
As new-car prices rise and demand continues to outstrip supply, some dealers have been known to raise the price of their offerings, and some are doing it by tens of thousands of dollars. Some dealers are also placing orders with false names to increase their supply. Ford has been trying...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fordauthority.com
Here’s Why Your New Ford Hasn’t Arrived At Your Dealer Yet
Delays have been plaguing the automotive industry lately, and Ford is certainly no exception. Unfortunately, The Blue Oval hasn’t been doing a great job of keeping customers updated about their Ford vehicle orders. For instance, a solid amount of Ford Maverick order holders have been left in the dark regarding the status of their pickup, prompting some Ford Authority readers to reach out to us for more information.
The Chevy Equinox EV Is Too Attractive and Affordable to Ignore
Holy moly, the new Chevrolet Equinox EV is doing something that rivals have been unable to do. The 2024 Chevy Equinox EV is an attractive, powerful SUV that’s actually affordable. It’s one of the best-looking electric SUVs that doesn’t break the bank. How much does the 2024...
Honda Civic Type R Wagon Rendering Imagines The Impossible
Ever since the Honda Civic Type R's introduction in 1997, the red-badged performance car has always been available as a hatchback – mostly as a three-door then as a five-door from 2015 onward. That's, of course, with the exception of the FD2 in 2007. For the first time, the Civic Type R was sold as a sedan based on the eighth-generation model, exclusively available in Japan.
Why hasn’t Henry Ford’s ideal power grid become a reality?
Scientists knew about carbon emissions-induced climate change long before global warming and rising seas began to afflict our planet. Alarms were sounded by many, among them industrialist Henry Ford. In a July 1922 essay for Popular Science, “How Power Will Set Men Free,” Henry Ford was already promoting an alternative electric-power vision for America. His advocacy for clean power and an end to coal would tee off a debate that has simmered for more than a hundred years. Some of his power predictions and proposals were not quite on the mark, but his vision is worth assessing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Autoweek.com
2023 Chevy Colorado Ditches the Diesel and V6
The Chevrolet Colorado enters a new generation with the 2023 model year. The Colorado streamlines its powertrain options to one 2.7-liter turbocharged I4. The Colorado also introduces a standard 11.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The midsize Chevrolet Colorado pickup enters its third generation in 2023, replacing a truck that made its...
UPDATE: New Dodge Challenger And Charger WON'T Retain V8 Engines
If governments and environmental agencies have their way, the internal combustion engine is doomed. Even Dodge, makers of some of the most ludicrous performance vehicles in the USA, has had to accept this. The Stellantis-owned brand is readying all-electric variants of the much-loved Challenger and Charger, in a move that has led many to believe the venerable V8 would die. But it seems Dodge isn't giving up just yet. Sources have told MotorTrend that the next-generation Challenger and Charger will be made available with eight-pot power and rear-wheel-drive.
insideevs.com
Volkswagen Group Unveils Its First Electric Flying Taxi Prototype
Volkswagen Group China has unveiled its first electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) passenger drone prototype as part of the Vertical Mobility project it launched in 2020. After intensive research, conceptual work and development, the project team finally has something to show for in the form of the first validation...
protocol.com
What it will take for EV battery swapping to go mainstream in the US
Electric vehicle infrastructure has traditionally focused on plug-in chargers. But swapping out batteries near death for fresh ones is an alternative approach to keeping EVs on the go. The practice has found a toehold in China, but so far failed to break through in the U.S. While a handful of...
MotorTrend Magazine
Rust Valley Restorers Turns Junkyard Cars Into Daily Drivers
There's a hidden oasis of classic cars in a remote area of British Columbia, Canada, colloquially referred to as "Rust Valley." Mike Hall of Tappen, British Columbia, has been collecting classic cars and storing them for over 40 years, amassing a collection that has exceeded 400 cars. Now he's out of room and running out of time to do something with them. Rust Valley Restorers—streaming now on MotorTrend+ (sign up for a free trial today!)—documents the trials and tribulations of Mike and the Rust Bros Restorations crew as they toil away, turning junkyard cars into driveable classics.
topgear.com
Ford’s made an electric police truck
Wait. Electrified law enforcement? I’d buy that for a dollar. Skip 8 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. To give it its full, unabridged name, this is the Ford F-150 Lightning Pro Special Service Vehicle. Which means it’s a police truck, just one built on Ford’s new F-150 Lightning.
topgear.com
Is this Paul Stephens Porsche 911 the best 993 restomod ever?
The 993R proves Porsche restomods don’t need to start with 964s. Skip 9 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. You ever notice how there are average car questions and then there are... well, distinctly not average car questions?...
topgear.com
Is this electric hearse the most respectful funeral car ever?
The silent and sombre hearse just got a little more silent and sombre…. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. We might not want to think about it, but each and every one of us is going to need a funeral car one day. Sorry, not the kind of optimism you normally get on TopGear.com is it?
torquenews.com
Things You Should Never Do to a Manual Transmission Car
Too many of us have bad habits when it comes to driving a car or truck with a manual transmission. Here’s a good reminder on things you should never do to a manual transmission car or truck that while might not seem to be a problem immediately, does result in premature wear of your clutch as well as damage to your transmission.
The 2023 Ford Bronco's Color Palette Makes No Sense
Despite being outsold by theJeep Wrangler, the macho Ford Bronco is still doing extremely well. So well, in fact, that the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor has already been sold out. Order books for the 2023 model year are set to open on August 15, with scheduling starting on September 22 and production commencing on November 14. Ongoing production delays still plague the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne with many orders being pushed back by a model year, and many customers are missing out on their original color choices.
makeuseof.com
The Differences Between Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3 EV Charging Explained
EVs are now omnipresent, and you're probably wondering about picking one up for yourself. If you're in the market for a new EV, you need to know all about EV charging. This article will explain the differences between the major charging methods available to get your EV's range topped up again, as well as the pros and cons of using each of the charging methods.
yankodesign.com
Here’s the Tesla CyberBike nobody ever asked for but everyone secretly wanted
Equal parts edgy, cyberpunkish, cold, and dominating, the NUPO e-sports bike is clearly the two-wheeled spiritual successor to the Cybertruck. The conceptual two-wheeler is remarkably lithe yet not traditionally aerodynamic. It plays with volumes rather wonderfully, just the way the Cybertruck did, and always opts for simpler surfaces rather than complicated ones. Couple this with that rather cold and calculating light-strip headlight, and the silver paint job and the NUPO looks like the electric motorcycle we wish Tesla would make already.
Comments / 1