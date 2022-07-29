Here’s every generation of Audi RS6

www.topgear.com
MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R race car revealed, packs new 4.2-liter flat-6
Porsche has revealed its redesigned 911 GT3 R race car based on the latest 992 generation of the 911. It's priced from $567,210 and can be delivered in time for the 2023 season. Events you'll typically see it in include North America's IMSA series, as well as the global Intercontinental GT Challenge, and endurance races like those held at the Nürburgring.
Top Speed
The 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Could Outgun the Ferrari 296 and Lamborghini Sian
The first-generation Mercedes AMG GT was unveiled at the 2014 Paris Motor Show and after eight very successful years, Mercedes is preparing to launch the second generation. Prototypes of the next-gen GT have been caught testing many times before, and with the official launch getting closer we’re now learning some pretty wild details.
topgear.com
Ferrari Daytona SP3 review: the most powerful engine Ferrari’s ever put in a road car
This is the new Ferrari Daytona SP3 - the third Icona model (the first two being the beautiful but largely pointless Monza SP1 and SP2 from 2018, yep the ones without windscreens) and Ferrari’s homage to its impossibly glamorous sports prototype racecars from the 60s. Ferrari says you won’t...
MotorTrend Magazine
A Go-Fast First-Gen Toyota 4Runner Built With All the Right Parts
The first-generation Toyota 4Runner was a unique vehicle that arguably started the '90s SUV craze, or at least was deeply ingrained in it. At first glance it looks like a pickup truck with a camper shell, but it's much more than that. The "cab" and "bed" are actually one piece with a factory-engineered pass-through, allowing for relatively easy to access back seats and a fairly large (for a compact SUV) cargo area. The design permitted family use, and the ladder frame and truck-based drivetrain components kept the SUV durable, capable, and rugged.
IN THIS ARTICLE
komando.com
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
Driving a vehicle that is part of a recall can be dangerous. In the last few weeks, almost half a million cars have been found to have severe defects that put you and other drivers at risk. Fortunately, there are ways to discover if your car has been recalled. Tap...
MotorTrend Magazine
2025 Rivian Adventure Van: The Electric Off-Road Camper of Your Dreams
WHAT IT IS: Despite #vanlife completely dominating our Instagram algorithms for a spell, no automaker has yet delivered a factory-ready overlanding camper van. That'll change with the release of the Rivian Adventure Van, which our artist's illustration brings to life. Basically conceived as the progeny of a Rivian R1T and a Sportsmobile Ford Econoline, the Rivian Adventure Van (the name may change; R1V has a nice ring to it, no?) aims to live up to Rivian's philosophy of "keeping the world adventurous forever." The Adventure Van will be an R1-based electric off-roader, with clever features like Rivian's camp kitchen, and likely the ability to convert its seats into beds—allowing for days of off-the-grid living.
motor1.com
UK: Can stock 911 Turbo S beat 1,100-bhp GT-R and rallycross EV in a race?
We've been witness to how insanely fast and quick the new Porsche 911 Turbo S is since its debut. Countless times, the top-spec 911 has beaten nameplates in various drag races, so we have high expectations whenever it rolls down at a starting line. Does a stock Porsche 911 Turbo...
topgear.com
Top Gear’s Top 9: most extreme track-only hypercars
Ferrari’s ‘XX’ programme really kicked off the whole ‘here’s a supercar you can’t race, can’t drive to the shops, and you’ll have to pay huge money to get one’ game. The FXX was an Enzo turned up to eleventy stupid, then we got the 599 XX, which was a sort of cross between a front-engined V12 and a Batmobile.
MotorAuthority
The development and history of the Bugatti W-16
Bugatti's 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W-16 is unique in the automotive world, powering the Veyron and Chiron to production-car speed records. With the engine likely headed for extinction in the face of electrification, Bugatti recently recounted its development. The W-16 was the brainchild of former Volkswagen Group CEO Ferdinand Piëch. According to...
Top Speed
This is Probably the Strongest Cadillac Escalade Ever Built
If you’re a very important human being looking for a vehicle with protection from unwanted criminals or even bombs, your choices for luxury transport are very slim. Armored cars that offer such a level of protection whilst cossetting their occupants in luxury are not that common, but Inkas isn’t your typical vehicle armoring brand. This isn’t the first time that they’ve given the Cadillac Escalade added protection, but this new Chairman package offers equal servings of bomb-proof protection as well as luxury that’s almost on par to a Mercedes-Maybach GLS.
topgear.com
Is this Paul Stephens Porsche 911 the best 993 restomod ever?
The 993R proves Porsche restomods don’t need to start with 964s. Skip 9 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. You ever notice how there are average car questions and then there are... well, distinctly not average car questions?...
topgear.com
Skoda Fabia 1.0 TSI - long-term review
Alluded to last time around, extrapolated here because it’s worthy of mention: Top Gear’s long-term Skoda Fabia deploys real-life, physical rotary controls configured for human use at the bottom of the centre console, and this is good. It appears that in the great Volkswagen Group battle to Rid...
motor1.com
UK: Audi RS5, BMW M2, Bentley Continental GT, and Jeep Trackhawk drag race
Here's a drag race between four vehicles with comparable power outputs, but each of them is from a different segment. The competitors are an Audi RS5 Sportback sedan, Bentley Continental GT Convertible Speed, BMW M2 Competition coupe, and a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. In terms of specs, the Audi RS5...
MotorAuthority
Next-generation Dodge Charger and Challenger replacements confirmed as EV only, no V-8s
It's not just the Hellcats that are about to go extinct at Dodge, it's the V-8 itself. Contrary to recent reports, Dodge's next-generation muscle car lineup will be electric only with no V-8 engine options. On Sunday, Dodge spokesperson Dave Elshoff didn't mince words when speaking with Motor Authority. "The...
Top Speed
Ferrari’s 296 GT3 is an Epic V6 Race Car Aimed at the heart of Lamborghini and BMW
Almost one year after Ferrari unveiled the 296 GTB, the Italian company is now presenting the 296 GT3 - a race car that will replace the very successful 488 GT3. With the new model, Ferrari hopes to continue a tradition started back in 1949 when the 166 MM triumphed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The model will begin its racing career starting in 2023 when it will have to face fierce competition.
Watch This Jet Boat Hit Sweet Jumps With Honda K-Series Power
The Internet’s favorite Honda engine looks great in the back of a jet boat, who knew?. YouTubers BoostedBoiz have built a mini jet boat powered by Honda's venerable K-series engine, as seen in their latest video. The Honda K-series motors are popular swap candidates for many automotive platforms. The...
topgear.com
OK, who’s brave enough to fly in this passenger drone?
Volkswagen’s ‘Vertical Mobility’ project unveils an electric VTOL drone prototype. We wonder if we’re genuinely living in The Jetsons. Skip 3 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. This is Volkswagen’s fully autonomous, all-electric, 10-rotor drone,...
topgear.com
What are the two new Aston Martins debuting at Pebble Beach?
Aston’s bringing two new models to California to debut... we just have no idea which ones. Things get weird as a result. Skip 4 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. This is not a news story. And no,...
topgear.com
McLaren’s Artura Trophy is a GT4 racer unleashed... that you can buy
.. and race in a “relaxed and sociable” one-make series. Which sounds lovely. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. In case you’re not following McLaren’s every move, the Artura is the replacement for the putatively...
4 Advantages of Buying a 2022 Infiniti QX60 Over an Acura MDX
The 2022 Infiniti QX60 compares well with the 2022 Acura MDX. Here are a few reasons that the Infiniti could be the better choice. The post 4 Advantages of Buying a 2022 Infiniti QX60 Over an Acura MDX appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
