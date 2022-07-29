Here’s every generation of Audi RS6

WHAT IT IS: Despite #vanlife completely dominating our Instagram algorithms for a spell, no automaker has yet delivered a factory-ready overlanding camper van. That'll change with the release of the Rivian Adventure Van, which our artist's illustration brings to life. Basically conceived as the progeny of a Rivian R1T and a Sportsmobile Ford Econoline, the Rivian Adventure Van (the name may change; R1V has a nice ring to it, no?) aims to live up to Rivian's philosophy of "keeping the world adventurous forever." The Adventure Van will be an R1-based electric off-roader, with clever features like Rivian's camp kitchen, and likely the ability to convert its seats into beds—allowing for days of off-the-grid living.

CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO