ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
wengradio.com

“No Swim” Warnings Lifted For Local Beaches

The Florida Department Of Health has lifted the “No Swim” advisories were in place at Siesta Key Beach, Service Club Beach, Casperson Beach and Manasota Key. Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County officials received testing results Friday that were at a “satisfactory” level for enterococcus bacteria that met the U.S. EPA and state recreational water standards.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
srqmagazine.com

Libby's Tuna Tataki Never Disappoints

I wasn’t completely sold on living in Lakewood Ranch for the first couple of years we lived here. We were kind of stuck out in what was, at the time, the far reaches of this ever-sprawling town that loves to remind its residents that it’s one of America’s fastest growing planned communities. Having just moved back here from Chicago, Lakewood Ranch felt … sparse. There were a few pleasant dining options in downtown Lakewood Ranch, but we knew if we wanted a great meal, we’d need to head into Sarasota or St. Petersburg.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Government
County
Sarasota County, FL
Sarasota, FL
Government
City
Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
srqmagazine.com

Neal Communities Promotes 14 Employees

Neal Communities, Southwest Florida’s premier homebuilder based in Lakewood Ranch, has promoted 14 employees over the last several months. With 295 employees, Neal Communities is a prominent employer in the local area. The promotions show a commitment to developing talent from within the company. “We try hard to create...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
srqmagazine.com

Sales Slow as Fed Raise Rates, But Prices Still Climb

Interest rates are pushing inventory numbers higher in Sarasota and Manatee counties. But prices continue to rise in the region, according to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. That is taking place ever as the Federal Reserve takes steps to cool the market and calm inflation. There were considerably...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bramwell Tovey
businessobserverfl.com

Sarasota hotel gets $57.5 million refinancing

The owners of Sarasota’s Art Ovation hotel have refinanced the property for $57.5 million. The 10-year loan was originated by national commercial real estate lender 3650 REIT. The 162-room, eight-story hotel, which is on 1255 N. Palm Ave., is owned by the Prime Group, a real estate development firm...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Warm Mineral Springs closed after gator sighting

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm Mineral Springs Park in North Port is temporarily closed due to an alligator in the area, the city announced Friday. Park workers discovered the gator during the regular morning rounds, officials told ABC7. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been contacted to help trap and remove the gator.
NORTH PORT, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Vegan#Srq#Bistro#Srq Daily Jul 29#Lsb Meet The Artist#Stone
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Florida

If we were to make a top 3 of most craved comfort foods, a good, juicy burger with some crispy fries on the side would most definitely be on that list. And that's what this article is all about: five great burger places in Florida. If you happen to live in Florida then you are in luck because you can visit them anytime. If you don't live in Florida but you love to go on holiday in Florida then make sure to take notes so you can visit these places next time you are in Florida and you are craving a good burger. All of these burger spots are highly praised by tourists and local people so you know they are the real deal.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

8 unlicensed contractors arrested in Manatee County, deputies say

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Eight unlicensed contractors were arrested in Manatee County during a two-day sting, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies said that the operation addressed unlicensed contractors working without the required contractor licenses and engaging in construction class work without the required workers’ compensation exemptions. The men were charged with failing to obtain […]
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

No swim advisories issued for multiple Sarasota County beaches

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As a precaution, the Sarasota County Health Department has issued “No Swim” advisories for the following beaches:. The amount of enterococcus bacteria found during water quality testing on Monday, July 25 was outside acceptable limits, the health department said. The beaches remain open, but...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
wild941.com

Win Free Publix Subs For A Year

This is awesome! Publix is turning 30 and they are doing something very special for all their customers. You can register to win free Publix subs for an entire year! This is all apart of their Nostalgic 90’s Sweeps promotion. You know everything about the 90’s was great, and that’s when the Publix sub was born. Not only can you win free Publix subs for a year, but you can win other prizes as well. You don’t have to purchase anything and entries start today. You can only sign up once and if you win you could get two subs per week! Other prizes include Publix gif cards, and 90’s swag. The deadline to register for these free subs is August 18th.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy