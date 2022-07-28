Ward 2 City Council Member Nick Roehl announces resignation

www.plymouthmn.gov
Candidates for Hennepin County Attorney will go from seven to two on Aug. 9
Candidates are lining up to replace longtime Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman this fall. On Tuesday, Aug. 9, the current field of seven candidates will be reduced from seven to two when primary election votes are counted. Freeman is leaving office at the end of the year. He served two different stints as Hennepin County Attorney, [...]
mprnews.org
Hiawatha Golf Course proposal divides Minneapolis residents
The proposed redesign of Hiawatha Golf Course is testing communities in Minneapolis and beyond. The course with historic ties to the Twin Cities Black community was built out of a marsh, and some say it should be smaller to cope with flooding problems. In response to major flooding in 2014,...
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Cleanup required, arrests made after 'large party' in north metro park
A cleanup is expected to take place Thursday morning at a park in Osseo, Minnesota, following reports of a "large party" late Wednesday night. Osseo Police Department says it sent a "large police presence" to Sipe Park after a receiving a complaint of the party. The department says extra support...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Teens fight the State for benefits—and win
High school students who are employed in Minnesota now can qualify for unemployment insurance benefits thanks to their activist peers. The Minnesota Court of Appeals reversed an unemployment law judge’s ruling and ruled in favor of Youthprise, a local nonprofit youth advocacy organization. The ruling allows high school students who were laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic to be eligible to receive federal pandemic unemployment assistance.
Ramsey County squad car struck while assisting traffic on I-694
ARDEN HILLS, Minn. -- A Ramsey County sheriff's squad car was struck Saturday evening while assisting with traffic control for a crash on Interstate 694 near Snelling Avenue.The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a crash around 6:30 p.m. involving a car that rear-ended a semi-truck. The driver and passenger of the car had serious injuries, officers report. The state patrol says there was alcohol in the 20-year-old driver's system. Then, the squad car was on the split of 694 and Highway 10 when it was struck around 7:30 p.m. No one was injured.The initial crash is under investigation.
ccxmedia.org
Man Charged with Threatening Staff at Maple Grove Jimmy John’s
A Michigan man threatened to shoot employees and set fire to a Maple Grove Jimmy John’s restaurant, according to criminal charges filed Thursday. A criminal complaint says John Michael Van Singel, 29, of Holland, Mich., entered the location on Blackoaks Lane on Tuesday and stated he “was with DoorDash,” placing items including a lighter on a table. When staff members said they don’t use DoorDash, the complaint says Van Singel “became irate,” telling staff that “tonight, you’re gonna get a bullet in your head.”
Sunday is the Last Day for Popular Southeast Minnesota Business
Hi, DQ family— Unfortunately, we have to share some disappointing news with you all. Starting Monday, August 1, CF DQ will be permanently closed, and a new business will be taking over. Thus, DQ’s last day ever in Cannon Falls will be Sunday, July 31. We are extremely...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
‘Stop the Violence’ cookout draws crowds in South Minneapolis
Droves of community members gathered at Peavy Park in South Minneapolis on Thursday for the 2nd Annual Stop the Violence South Side Community Cookout. Presented by T.O.U.C.H Outreach & Corcoran Neighborhood, the community outing featured free food, information vendors, and music by spinmasters DJ Ray Mills, DJ Ones, and DJ Enferno. Host Ashli Henderson kept the attendees laughing throughout the day, even though a few dark clouds threatened the festivities.
Daily gunfire making some Twin Cities residents fell like they're "held captive" in their own communities
MINNEAPOLIS -- Earlier this year, police warned that this summer would be deadly because of an increase in gun violence -- especially with weapons altered to fire like machine guns.The illegal use of so-called "switches" -- devices that turn semi-automatic guns into fully automatic guns -- is impacting young people the most. On Wednesday night, a 14-year-old boy was shot in the face and another 15-year-old boy was shot in the foot in north Minneapolis. Earlier this week in Brooklyn Park, a north Minneapolis suburb, a 12-year-old boy was shot in the back at a recreation center. People living in neighborhoods where...
fox9.com
Three charged in Minneapolis Police Precinct shooting
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Three have been charged for their alleged part in a shooting that saw gunfire hit the Minneapolis Police Department's 4th Precinct and nearby homes Tuesday. Davion Gaines, 20, of Minneapolis, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of a machine gun. Troy Teasley,...
ccxmedia.org
Osseo Park Chaos Ends with Multiple Arrests
A large party at Sipe Park in Osseo Wednesday night ended when police arrested multiple people. Cell phone video captured a party bus and multiple squad cars on County Road 81. Police say the bus is related to the incident at Sipe Park. It’s the same bus Lila Hedlund witnessed...
fox9.com
Police identify suspect in noose found at Edina Community Center
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have identified a suspect they say was involved in an incident where a noose was hung at the Edina Community Center. The Edina Police Department in a brief statement on Friday said, "a juvenile boy has been established as a suspect." The department also thanked the public for helping it identify the person of interest after it released a surveillance photo.
tcbmag.com
Construction Begins on ‘Rare’ Industrial Building in Oakdale
United Properties has broken ground on its new 199,919-square-foot industrial building in Oakdale, a space project leaders say is unique and will serve as the “premier industrial campus of the east metro.”. But what makes this particular development unique?. Scott Peterson, vice president of hospitality and office development with...
Want to Live in a Ritzy Area in Minnesota? Here are the 4 Most Expensive Cities.
I watch a lot of Million Dollar Listing on the Bravo network. It's mostly because it's sometimes fun to live through someone else's money. Just to fantasize about living in, or being able to afford something like they do on those shows. It amazes me that people are able to pay "all cash" for multi million dollar houses. Then they complain if a buyer wants to pay a hundred thousand less for something- in the big picture does that really matter when you are talking millions of dollars? Apparently it does to some people. When they squabble over those figures, I feel like.. yeah, that's how much my entire house was! But I live in Minnesota. Those kinds of prices don't happen in Minnesota very often... or do they?
fox9.com
Door Dasher threatens Jimmy John’s staff after being told they don’t use service
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Door Dash driver in Maple Grove was charged with threats of violence after arriving at a Jimmy John’s and becoming irate when told they do not use the service he drives for. On July 26, Maple Grove Police Department officers were dispatched...
Coon Rapids man dies after suffering medical emergency on boat in Chisago County
Officials are investigating a Coon Rapids man’s death after he suffered a medical emergency while on a boat in Chisago County. According to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, a group of boaters on South Lindstrom Lake called 911 at around 1:45 p.m. Friday, reporting that a man on the boat was suffering a medical emergency and had stopped breathing.
DL-Online
Man gets 68 months, ordered to pay $567K in restitution for arson at The Refuge
An Elk River man has been sentenced to more than five years in prison at St. Cloud for setting the fire that seriously damaged The Refuge building in Detroit Lakes on Sept. 22, 2018. Gary John Bogatz Jr., 41, was convicted of felony first-degree arson on June 14, following a...
ccxmedia.org
One Person Hospitalized in Brooklyn Park Shooting
Brooklyn Park police are investigating a shooting in a residential neighborhood in which one person was taken to the hospital. Police say they responded to the shooting in the 7900 block of Quail Avenue at just after 8:10 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found a male victim who told police he was walking on the street when he was shot by an unknown person.
fox9.com
2 bicyclists injured after vehicle in Plymouth crash rolls over, hits them
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Two people biking in Plymouth Saturday were seriously injured after a vehicle involved in a car crash rolled over and hit them. The Plymouth Police Department said the two cyclists were on a corner at the intersection of Schmidt Lake Road and Fernbrook Lane around 11:00 a.m. when two vehicles collided.
