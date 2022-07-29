ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

These $14 Amazon Sunglasses Look Exactly Like Hailey Bieber's

By Jennifer Camp Forbes
whowhatwear
whowhatwear
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.whowhatwear.com

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

Selena Gomez Wore a Bridal-Worthy Minidress and Heels on Her 30th Birthday

No, I don't care who she's dating or if she's anywhere near a trip down the aisle, but I do care that Selena Gomez wore an outfit so pretty that it's positively bridal-worthy. For her 30th birthday dinner at Nobu in Malibu, Gomez wore a white Gucci minidress with something blue in the form of cobalt Manolo Blahnik heels. Naturally, she went all-out for her milestone birthday and chose designer pieces, but you can absolutely recreate the look with lower-priced items.
MALIBU, CA
whowhatwear

Katie Holmes Wore the Easy Jeans Combo That Ashley Olsen Swears By

Despite it nearing 100 degrees in New York City this week, Katie Holmes looked effortlessly cool when she was spotted outside of SoHo's Angelika Theatre wearing the outfit recipe that every New Yorker, including Ashley Olsen, swears by. There to speak on a panel about her upcoming film Alone Together, the Dawson's Creek alum chose a pair of mid-wash jeans, a white T-shirt, and a navy-blue blazer. To top off the look, she added a pair of green earrings and the same Chloé sneakers she's been donning non-stop this week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

Anna Wintour’s $53 Flat Shoes Just Proved This Trend Never Went Out of Style

By this point of the summer, I've officially lost count of the number of cool New Yorkers that I've spotted wearing espadrilles, leading me to question whether or not I need a pair of my own. Despite once being considered "out," the warm-weather shoe style has a timeless appeal, which is why them being haphazardly replaced by far trendier footwear styles, like platform flip flops and clogs, for the last few seasons never really sat right with me. But it wasn't until Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour was spotted in her own espadrilles that I felt truly vindicated.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

Jeans Jackpot: The Best Under-$160 Pairs Hiding at the Nordstrom Sale

Shopping for jeans, especially online, can be a difficult task. Unless you've heard via word of mouth or are supernaturally good at knowing what will look good on your body without trying anything on, the process of finding the perfect pair of jeans online is quite tricky. Add the pressure of a fabulous sale and barely-there prices into the mix, and now, you're really in a predicament. If there is one piece of advice we can give you, it would be to not let the low prices trick you into thinking you "need" a product. Instead, do your homework.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailey Bieber
Person
Kendall Jenner
whowhatwear

Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Pretty Dress Trend That's Remained Popular for Years

Jennifer Lawrence has been out and about a lot lately, and it's been pretty great for those of us who like to watch what she wears. She's primarily a New Yorker, which means that she walks a ton in the sweltering summer heat. Translation: She wears lots of breezy dresses. And the one that she wore over the weekend caught my eye because it's a pretty trend most have yet to tire of, as it's been popular for several years at this point—peasant dresses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

Jennifer Lopez Wore Two Pretty Reformation Dresses During Her Parisian Honeymoon

In case you haven't heard, newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck packed up the private jet and brought all of their kids to Paris for a romantic honeymoon/vacation/birthday trip. (Lopez's birthday was July 24.) I, for one, have been studying her wardrobe for the trip closely, and it didn't take much effort to notice a theme: pretty dresses paired with glamorous accessories. And two of those dresses were from every fashion person's go-to brand for summer dresses (and much more): Reformation.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

On Her Paris Honeymoon, J.Lo Traded Platforms for These French-Girl Flat Shoes

Even after 30+ years in the spotlight, Jennifer Lopez proved on her Parisian honeymoon that she's still full of surprises, sartorial ones especially. But unlike her many other shock-inducing fashion moments—a certain jungle-inspired Versace dress comes to mind—her most recent one isn't bold or daring at all. Instead, it's just a style move that she very rarely (if ever) makes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunglasses#Fashion Girls#Tiktok
whowhatwear

Splurge vs Save: The Ultimate Guide to Shopping Fall 2022 Trends

Fall is officially on our minds and I, for one, couldn't be any happier for the season ahead. I always get giddy at the prospect of hitting refresh on my closet this time of year and I'm counting down the days until it's time to break out my boots, jackets, and knits. In my opinion, there's quite possibly no better season to shop for and with so many strong trends coming down the pipeline for fall 2022, there's a lot get excited about right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

I Tried On 30 New Arrivals at Saks Fifth Avenue—I'd Drop Money on These 17

We've reached that particular point in the season where we're no longer shopping for summer since most of it's already behind us, but it still feels too early to dive totally into fall. The fall/winter 2022 collections are just barely starting to trickle into the new-arrivals sections at all the big retailers, so the assortment is largely filled with pre-fall and marked-down summer items, making a casual shopping experience feel like diving into a black hole.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
whowhatwear

I Combed the Entire Internet for the Best Designer Combat Boots

Lately, I can’t help but have my eye on fall fashion. Not only am I looking forward to the cooler weather, but I'm particularly excited about the great pieces that come along with it. Sure, chic coats, stylish sweaters, and hoodies are all in focus, but really great boots are what I'm most interested in at the moment—especially a splurge-worthy designer combat boot.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Amazon
whowhatwear

How to Shrink Shoes to the Perfect Size

When I don't know what size jeans, shirts, shoes, or any garment in general to order, my mom always says, "It's better for it to fit big than to be small." It makes total sense. Something that is oversize can be easily tailored to perfection, whereas something that's too small leaves (literally) no room for change.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

Gucci's New Resort Collection Is a Love Letter to All My Favorite Vacation Spots

Move over, coffee mugs and tacky tees. Gucci's 2022 Resort Collection has swooped in and taken your place as must-have memorabilia from our favorite cool-girl vacation spots from Miami to Palm Desert to the Hamptons. Even though I'm not typically a souvenir person (and sadly, I'm not vacation-bound anytime soon), I'm very much here for this fashion moment that's as luxurious and on-trend as the destinations these color palettes are paying tribute to. Narrowing down my picks was like choosing a favorite vacation spot—a borderline impossible task. Every summer must-have is here. I'm talking colorful swimwear, oversize tote bags, and woven accessories galore. Whether you're on the move this summer or want to reminisce about past trips, you can't miss these 16 items.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

Angelina Jolie Wore Pajamas to the Airport, and It Was as Chic as Can Be

When we tell you that Angelina Jolie wore pajamas to the airport, we don't mean that she strolled up in pajama pants and a wrinkly T-shirt. When you're Angelia Jolie, you keep things polished—even before a long flight. This week, Jolie was photographed at Heathrow airport in London, wearing a chocolate brown silk pajama set accessorized with Valentino slide sandals and a Saint Laurent tote. Once you see this look, you're going to want to wear silk pajamas for your next flight. They’re just as comfortable and easy as wearing sweats for a flight, but far chicer and more lightweight (it is late July, after all).
CELEBRITIES
whowhatwear

I Downsized My Perfume Collection from 58 to 13—The Mini Versions of My Faves

When I packed up my Culver City apartment last November in order to move into my new place in Santa Monica, it became immediately clear that I had an obscenely large, completely unhinged perfume collection: 58 if we want to chat specifics. I'm a Taurus through and through, so even though I stubbornly insisted on packing every last one and taking it to my new, much smaller apartment, upon arrival, I was deluged with regret. Suffice to say, I quickly abandoned my packrat ways and painstakingly downsized my perfume collection from 58 to 13. (I will say that I have about 20 additional bottles hiding out at my parent's house in Arizona, so I can't act all that high and mighty.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

My Eyebrows Haven't Been Touched Since 2019, so I Tried Anastasia's Golden Ratio

Like many people, there are a lot of things I haven’t done since my pre-pandemic days. For example, I haven’t been to a concert, flown on a plane, or even left the state. (I’m dying for a vacation.) But when it comes to my beauty rituals, they’ve pretty much gone back to normal. I get my currently bleach-blonde hair regularly touched up, I’m back to my intricate nail art and gel extensions, I’ve gotten tons of facials, and I’ve even tried new treatments, including Botox and fillers. There’s one thing, however, that I still haven’t done: my brows.
SKIN CARE
whowhatwear

whowhatwear

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion and style, decoded.

 https://www.whowhatwear.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy