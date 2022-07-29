These $14 Amazon Sunglasses Look Exactly Like Hailey Bieber's

When I packed up my Culver City apartment last November in order to move into my new place in Santa Monica, it became immediately clear that I had an obscenely large, completely unhinged perfume collection: 58 if we want to chat specifics. I'm a Taurus through and through, so even though I stubbornly insisted on packing every last one and taking it to my new, much smaller apartment, upon arrival, I was deluged with regret. Suffice to say, I quickly abandoned my packrat ways and painstakingly downsized my perfume collection from 58 to 13. (I will say that I have about 20 additional bottles hiding out at my parent's house in Arizona, so I can't act all that high and mighty.)

