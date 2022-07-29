These $14 Amazon Sunglasses Look Exactly Like Hailey Bieber's

www.whowhatwear.com
Selena Gomez Wore a Bridal-Worthy Minidress and Heels on Her 30th Birthday
No, I don't care who she's dating or if she's anywhere near a trip down the aisle, but I do care that Selena Gomez wore an outfit so pretty that it's positively bridal-worthy. For her 30th birthday dinner at Nobu in Malibu, Gomez wore a white Gucci minidress with something blue in the form of cobalt Manolo Blahnik heels. Naturally, she went all-out for her milestone birthday and chose designer pieces, but you can absolutely recreate the look with lower-priced items.
Katie Holmes Wore the Easy Jeans Combo That Ashley Olsen Swears By
Despite it nearing 100 degrees in New York City this week, Katie Holmes looked effortlessly cool when she was spotted outside of SoHo's Angelika Theatre wearing the outfit recipe that every New Yorker, including Ashley Olsen, swears by. There to speak on a panel about her upcoming film Alone Together, the Dawson's Creek alum chose a pair of mid-wash jeans, a white T-shirt, and a navy-blue blazer. To top off the look, she added a pair of green earrings and the same Chloé sneakers she's been donning non-stop this week.
Anna Wintour’s $53 Flat Shoes Just Proved This Trend Never Went Out of Style
By this point of the summer, I've officially lost count of the number of cool New Yorkers that I've spotted wearing espadrilles, leading me to question whether or not I need a pair of my own. Despite once being considered "out," the warm-weather shoe style has a timeless appeal, which is why them being haphazardly replaced by far trendier footwear styles, like platform flip flops and clogs, for the last few seasons never really sat right with me. But it wasn't until Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour was spotted in her own espadrilles that I felt truly vindicated.
Jeans Jackpot: The Best Under-$160 Pairs Hiding at the Nordstrom Sale
Shopping for jeans, especially online, can be a difficult task. Unless you've heard via word of mouth or are supernaturally good at knowing what will look good on your body without trying anything on, the process of finding the perfect pair of jeans online is quite tricky. Add the pressure of a fabulous sale and barely-there prices into the mix, and now, you're really in a predicament. If there is one piece of advice we can give you, it would be to not let the low prices trick you into thinking you "need" a product. Instead, do your homework.
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Pretty Dress Trend That's Remained Popular for Years
Jennifer Lawrence has been out and about a lot lately, and it's been pretty great for those of us who like to watch what she wears. She's primarily a New Yorker, which means that she walks a ton in the sweltering summer heat. Translation: She wears lots of breezy dresses. And the one that she wore over the weekend caught my eye because it's a pretty trend most have yet to tire of, as it's been popular for several years at this point—peasant dresses.
This $88 Abercrombie Dress Went Viral on TikTok Thanks to a Chic 61-Year-Old
Yep, I'm your typical millennial who was absolutely obsessed with Abercombie in the early 2000s. We were a dime a dozen back then. (And no, I will not reveal my embarrassing AIM screenname homage to the brand.) Nowadays, A&F is back in the good graces of Gen Z thanks to TikTok, but they're far from the only ones appreciating the brand's revival.
Jennifer Lopez Wore Two Pretty Reformation Dresses During Her Parisian Honeymoon
In case you haven't heard, newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck packed up the private jet and brought all of their kids to Paris for a romantic honeymoon/vacation/birthday trip. (Lopez's birthday was July 24.) I, for one, have been studying her wardrobe for the trip closely, and it didn't take much effort to notice a theme: pretty dresses paired with glamorous accessories. And two of those dresses were from every fashion person's go-to brand for summer dresses (and much more): Reformation.
On Her Paris Honeymoon, J.Lo Traded Platforms for These French-Girl Flat Shoes
Even after 30+ years in the spotlight, Jennifer Lopez proved on her Parisian honeymoon that she's still full of surprises, sartorial ones especially. But unlike her many other shock-inducing fashion moments—a certain jungle-inspired Versace dress comes to mind—her most recent one isn't bold or daring at all. Instead, it's just a style move that she very rarely (if ever) makes.
Splurge vs Save: The Ultimate Guide to Shopping Fall 2022 Trends
Fall is officially on our minds and I, for one, couldn't be any happier for the season ahead. I always get giddy at the prospect of hitting refresh on my closet this time of year and I'm counting down the days until it's time to break out my boots, jackets, and knits. In my opinion, there's quite possibly no better season to shop for and with so many strong trends coming down the pipeline for fall 2022, there's a lot get excited about right now.
I Tried On 30 New Arrivals at Saks Fifth Avenue—I'd Drop Money on These 17
We've reached that particular point in the season where we're no longer shopping for summer since most of it's already behind us, but it still feels too early to dive totally into fall. The fall/winter 2022 collections are just barely starting to trickle into the new-arrivals sections at all the big retailers, so the assortment is largely filled with pre-fall and marked-down summer items, making a casual shopping experience feel like diving into a black hole.
Rihanna's Cone-Bra Corset Is Giving '90s Madonna, and I'm Here for It
It's been 32 years since Madonna embarked on her Blond Ambition world tour, but its fashion influence continues to this day—literally. Rihanna was just photographed in New York City wearing a Jean Paul Gaultier cone-bra corset that paid homage to Madonna's 1990 tour look, which quickly became her most iconic costume of all time.
I Combed the Entire Internet for the Best Designer Combat Boots
Lately, I can’t help but have my eye on fall fashion. Not only am I looking forward to the cooler weather, but I'm particularly excited about the great pieces that come along with it. Sure, chic coats, stylish sweaters, and hoodies are all in focus, but really great boots are what I'm most interested in at the moment—especially a splurge-worthy designer combat boot.
How to Shrink Shoes to the Perfect Size
When I don't know what size jeans, shirts, shoes, or any garment in general to order, my mom always says, "It's better for it to fit big than to be small." It makes total sense. Something that is oversize can be easily tailored to perfection, whereas something that's too small leaves (literally) no room for change.
Gucci's New Resort Collection Is a Love Letter to All My Favorite Vacation Spots
Move over, coffee mugs and tacky tees. Gucci's 2022 Resort Collection has swooped in and taken your place as must-have memorabilia from our favorite cool-girl vacation spots from Miami to Palm Desert to the Hamptons. Even though I'm not typically a souvenir person (and sadly, I'm not vacation-bound anytime soon), I'm very much here for this fashion moment that's as luxurious and on-trend as the destinations these color palettes are paying tribute to. Narrowing down my picks was like choosing a favorite vacation spot—a borderline impossible task. Every summer must-have is here. I'm talking colorful swimwear, oversize tote bags, and woven accessories galore. Whether you're on the move this summer or want to reminisce about past trips, you can't miss these 16 items.
Angelina Jolie Wore Pajamas to the Airport, and It Was as Chic as Can Be
When we tell you that Angelina Jolie wore pajamas to the airport, we don't mean that she strolled up in pajama pants and a wrinkly T-shirt. When you're Angelia Jolie, you keep things polished—even before a long flight. This week, Jolie was photographed at Heathrow airport in London, wearing a chocolate brown silk pajama set accessorized with Valentino slide sandals and a Saint Laurent tote. Once you see this look, you're going to want to wear silk pajamas for your next flight. They’re just as comfortable and easy as wearing sweats for a flight, but far chicer and more lightweight (it is late July, after all).
I Downsized My Perfume Collection from 58 to 13—The Mini Versions of My Faves
When I packed up my Culver City apartment last November in order to move into my new place in Santa Monica, it became immediately clear that I had an obscenely large, completely unhinged perfume collection: 58 if we want to chat specifics. I'm a Taurus through and through, so even though I stubbornly insisted on packing every last one and taking it to my new, much smaller apartment, upon arrival, I was deluged with regret. Suffice to say, I quickly abandoned my packrat ways and painstakingly downsized my perfume collection from 58 to 13. (I will say that I have about 20 additional bottles hiding out at my parent's house in Arizona, so I can't act all that high and mighty.)
My Eyebrows Haven't Been Touched Since 2019, so I Tried Anastasia's Golden Ratio
Like many people, there are a lot of things I haven’t done since my pre-pandemic days. For example, I haven’t been to a concert, flown on a plane, or even left the state. (I’m dying for a vacation.) But when it comes to my beauty rituals, they’ve pretty much gone back to normal. I get my currently bleach-blonde hair regularly touched up, I’m back to my intricate nail art and gel extensions, I’ve gotten tons of facials, and I’ve even tried new treatments, including Botox and fillers. There’s one thing, however, that I still haven’t done: my brows.
Move Over, Hyaluronic Acid—Polyglutamic Acid Retains 5 Times More Moisture
If you ever suffer from dry skin, chances are, you've reached for hyaluronic acid, and for good reason. This hydrating ingredient revives dry, tight, or flaky skin. As someone with extremely dry skin no matter what I throw at it, I often wish there was something even more hydrating than hyaluronic acid.
I'm Never Going Back—I Can Hydrate and Correct My Skin Using Just One Serum
There's something about summertime that makes me want to condense every routine I have. Three-minute makeup? Sign me up. Two-step skincare? I'm all for it. All in all, I like to spend as much time as I can outdoors enjoying an NYC summer, and 10-step routines simply take away from that precious time.
