www.wvnews.com
Related
WVNews
Gallia Academy, Point Pleasant girls soccer teams aim for success in 2022
CENTENARY, Ohio — Alongside the boys teams, the girls soccer teams of the River Cities are looking to have some success in 2022. While the girls squads didn’t quite reach the heights of their male counterparts, the Gallia Academy and Point Pleasant girls soccer teams still had some level of success in 2021, and both the Lady Knights and Blue Angels will be looking to build on that.
New GHS coach Brittany Cornish wants people excited about volleyball again
GAYLORD — It is an exciting time around the state of Michigan as we get ready to welcome high school sports back into our lives. As the calendar turns to August, teams and coaches start to plan out their last few steps; tryouts, the last practices and final game plan preparations are all underway as the fall season's opening games wait right around the corner.
Comments / 0