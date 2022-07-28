St. Mary's home health nurse receives DAISY Award

www.lakeoconeebreeze.net
Related
thecitymenus.com
It’s Not JoAnn but Michael’s That Is Now Open in Oxford
A new Michael’s has officially opened at the Oxford Commons next to Five Below and Ulta. Originally the plans called for a JoAnn’s to open in this same spot. Michael’s opened last Friday and will soon host a ribbon cutting ceremony. The store is currently hiring creative team members to help guests navigate their collection of art supplies, crafts, and home decor. To learn more about how to apply click here.
CBS 46
Mother’s Day pampering visit turns into nail salon nightmare
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Constance Zelaya had been looking forward to a day of pampering. “It was something I wanted to treat myself for Mother’s Day,” the metro Atlanta woman said of her visit to Nail Talk in Lindbergh Plaza on Piedmont Road. “That was a gift to myself.”
This is why East Cobb Middle permanently added leggings to its dress code
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — As students and staff gear up to head back into the classroom, one Cobb County middle school is implementing a new dress code. A group of students at East Cobb Middle School went on a crusade to persuade Principal Leetonia Young to add leggings to the approved attire list.
Gov. Kemp says teachers could receive money for supplies for upcoming school year
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp visited teachers at Ola High School in Henry County to kick off the new school year and announce a statewide back-to-school supply supplement. On Friday, the governor visited the school to share his well wishes as teachers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Community raises $80K for 28-year-old Georgia woman paralyzed after visit to chiropractor
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The community has raised more than $80K for a Georgia woman who was left paralyzed after a visit to her chiropractor last month. The family hopes the money will go to her continued treatment in Atlanta. Caitlin Jensen, 28, graduated from Georgia Southern University in May...
RFPs sought for Taylor-Grady House in Athens
City Hall is looking for help with the Taylor-Grady House, putting out a request for proposals for a plan to lease and use the historic property on Prince Avenue in Athens. It’s an agreement that will run through June of 2024. Application information is on the Athens-Clarke County government website.
Monday brings back-to-school for several metro districts
Just like that, the summer is over for thousands of metro Atlanta school children. The first day of school is Monday for many. Those includes students in Atlanta Public Schools, as well as in Cherokee and Cobb counties. School systems in Clayton, Gwinnett and Henry counties open their doors Wednesday....
point2homes.com
2041 Garden Rd, Gainesville, GA 30507, USA
THIS HUDSON HOMES PROPERTY IS TEMPORARILY OFF THE MARKET Click ADD TO WAITING LIST to receive the latest updates on this homes availability. Applications will not be accepted until the home is ready and listed as AVAILABLE. Once available schedule a self-guided tour by clicking SELF TOUR NOW. Visit our website for all application requirements, including restricted pet breeds, income, credit and criminal background requirements, policies and FAQs. www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/applicationrequirements Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to BR, BA, and SQFT. Avoid Rental Scams: Hudson Homes does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. CONSENT TO TEXT MSG: By entering your mobile phone number, you expressly consent to receive text messages from Hudson Homes. Msg Data rates may apply.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS 46
Grammy award-winning singer Kandi Burruss provided supplies to 500 kids
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning singer and TV personality Kandi Burruss and her foundation Kandi Cares provided supplies to 500 children at the back-to-school giveaway at the Jefferson Park Recreation Center in East Point on Saturday. Kandi Cares collaborated with Goodr, Nouveaux, and Garner Trial Attorneys to give back...
11-year-old entrepreneur buys his own school bus, renovates it to teach kids financial literacy
ATLANTA — A lesson about money, budgets and saving for kids – from a kid. A young entrepreneur will soon be on the road teaching finance at schools and clubs all over the metro Atlanta area. 11Alive Anchor Cheryl Preheim talked to 11-year-old CEO, author and business owner...
accesswdun.com
Quality Foods vice president offers insight on food inflation
Putting food on the table is more challenging now than it has ever been before. The latest report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s economic research service found the consumer price index for food in June increased by 12.2 percent in comparison to June 2021. Warren Brown, vice president...
nowhabersham.com
GA 365 rollover wreck sends 5 to the hospital
Habersham EMS transported five people to the hospital after a wreck Saturday afternoon on GA 365 North at Mt. Zion Road. At 3:17 p.m., Habersham County E-911 dispatched emergency units to the scene of a rollover wreck in Alto with people possibly trapped inside the wreckage. “Upon arrival, units found...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgxa.tv
Gov. Kemp announces back-to-school funding supplement for teachers
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Just as the new school year is kicking off, Gov. Brian Kemp on Friday announced a back-to-school funding supplement for teachers. Gov. Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp traveled to Ola High School in Henry County, where the governor made his announcement. The "Back-to-School Supply...
ems1.com
Ga. patient dies after ambulance, log truck collision
EATONTON, Ga. — A 79-year-old woman en route by ambulance to the hospital in Eatonton Monday afternoon reportedly died from injuries she sustained when the ambulance was involved in a collision with a log truck. Authorities have determined that the EMS provider who was driving the ambulance was at...
CBS 46
Kicked Out: Cobb County families say they are not wanted in rental properties
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tenants say they are being kicked out of their apartments — not because they aren’t paying rent — but instead, how they pay rent. A CBS46 investigation found “source of income discrimination” is widespread, just as the metro’s housing market explodes.
accesswdun.com
NE Georgia schools not making significant changes despite new laws
As Georgia School districts prepare to welcome students back over the next week, many have spent the summer hammering out policies to comply with new laws passed by the general assembly last session. One of those bills, the so-called 'Parents Bill of Rights,' gives parents more of a say in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
accesswdun.com
Wreck on 365 near Alto injures 5
Five people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle wreck involving an overturned vehicle Saturday afternoon on Ga. 365 near Alto. The collision occurred just after 3:45 p.m. on Ga. 365 northbound at Mt. Zion Road, according to Georgia State Patrol Post 7 Toccoa. A white Nissan Altima driven by 25-year-old...
3 great steakhouses in Georgia
If you love a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that will keep you coming back for their delicious food. While it's pretty easy to prepare a steak at home, and enjoy it with your family members and friends, all of us like to go out and have a nice dinner at a cosy restaurant, from time to time.
accesswdun.com
Murrayville man's vehicle collides with train near Alto
The Georgia State Patrol said a Murrayville man escaped injuries after his vehicle collided with a freight train near Alto Sunday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., Banks County Fire & Emergency Services, along with their counterparts in Habersham County, were dispatched to a report of a person hit by a train on Apple Pie Ridge Road.
Pine straw scammers charging metro homeowners thousands for ‘hundreds’ of bales
ROSWELL, Ga. — Police in one metro Atlanta city are telling residents to be on the lookout for scammers charging thousands of dollars to spread pine straw at your house. Roswell police say the scammer comes up to your door and offers to lay pine straw throughout the yard at five dollars per bale.
Comments / 0