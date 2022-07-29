WATCH - Colorado Springs Firefighter and wife appear in court on theft charges

www.kktv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Fun at Great Wolf Lodge Summer 2022InsiderFamiliesColorado Springs, CO
Looking for Love? Try the Vending Machine at Co.A.T.I. UpriseColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Santa Claus Is Always in Season at the North PoleColorado JillCascade, CO
Tejon Eatery's Mac Out Serves the Ultimate Comfort FoodColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Students in Grades K - 12 Admitted Free to Olympic Museum Through August 15thColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
KKTV
Colorado Springs police help execute ‘high-risk’ search warrant in a small Colorado town
PENROSE, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office was asking the public to avoid an area in Penrose Monday afternoon. At about 3:10 p.m. the sheriff’s office announced its SWAT team was executing a “high-risk” search warrant in the 1300 block of L Street. Colorado Springs police officers were assisting.
KKTV
Man suspected of kidnapping a child in the Colorado Springs area
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing serious charges, including kidnapping, after a child was reported missing in the El Paso County area. 11 News is choosing to not report the name or the exact age of the child, but the boy was younger than 10. According to Fountain Police, investigators started looking into a missing child on Saturday. Detectives learned through several interviews the boy had been seen alone at different homeless camps and businesses in El Paso County days before the investigation started. Saturday afternoon, police learned the boy was with 28-year-old Kristopher Lockit.
KRDO
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Springs Police execute a high-risk search warrant
PENROSE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police along with Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) SWAT were working a high-risk search warrant in the 1300 block of L street, Penrose CO. The FCSO says that there is no danger to the public. The FCSO confirmed to KRDO that they were attempting...
KJCT8
Colorado Springs mother provided Xanax, Percocet, and Fentanyl to 16-year-old son, leading to eventual overdose
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KJCT) - On July 27, 2022 the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced that Douglas Floyd, a 52-year-old resident of Colorado Springs, has pled guilty to distributing fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl that resulted in the death of a 16-year-old boy. The names of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KKTV
WANTED: Suspect caught on camera stealing from a Colorado City business
COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County are asking for help with identifying a person caught on camera stealing from a business in Colorado City. The burglary happened at the Fastbreak along Highway 165 Monday morning. The sheriff’s office is reporting the suspect broke a window, entered the store and took several items.
KKTV
Man shot in the face in Pueblo, possibly tied to a road rage incident
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are asking for help following a possible road rage shooting. Police are reporting the shooting occurred on July 23 at about 12:45 in the morning near I-25 and Highway 50. The victim, a man, had been shot in the face and police believe it may have stemmed from a case of road rage. The victim survived, but his condition wasn’t shared in a news release put out by police on Monday.
KKTV
Good Samaritan assists victim following stabbing in central Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A good Samaritan may have saved a stabbing victim’s life. The Samaritan tells 11 News he was out by his car late in the 2000 block of Lelaray Street Saturday night when he saw a man running his way yelling for help. According to the citizen, the man said someone was trying to kill him, and the citizen caught a glimpse of another person coming their way. He told 11 News he put the victim in his vehicle, called 911, and met police a few blocks away at Palmer Park Boulevard and Union.
Suspect at large after stabbing in east Colorado Springs Saturday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person was stabbed in the area of 2000 Lelaray Street on the east side of the city just before 11 p.m. Saturday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. The victim was moved from the area of the assault to a safer location by a Good Samaritan, then taken The post Suspect at large after stabbing in east Colorado Springs Saturday night appeared first on KRDO.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KKTV
Powers and Stetson Hills intersection reopens Tuesday after car splits in half from hitting pole
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A major Colorado Springs intersection reopened at the start of the Tuesday morning commute after a car was split in half from hitting a pole overnight. Colorado Springs police responded to Powers and Stetson Hills around 11 Monday night to a rollover crash involving two...
El Paso clerk cites ‘blatantly false’ claims as recount group turns to lawsuits
The clerk and recorder of El Paso County on Sunday shot down allegations from a group of Republican candidates who lost the Colorado primary election but claimed it was fraudulent and now claim a recount of the election is flawed. The candidates are part of Colorado Recount Coalition, which includes Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, […] The post El Paso clerk cites ‘blatantly false’ claims as recount group turns to lawsuits appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
KKTV
Missing Fountain child found safe; investigation ongoing
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A little boy who went missing over the weekend has been found. The Fountain Police Department reported just before 3 p.m. Sunday that 7-year-old Ashton Laymon had been located after nearly 24 hours missing and was with police officers. The department would not comment on where he was found, only that he was safe and there were multiple persons of interest in the case.
KKTV
Colorado family searching for justice during homicide investigation of 13-year-old Haley Perkins
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado family is searching for justice over a month after the death of 13-year-old Haley Perkins was deemed a homicide by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office. At about 2:50 p.m. on June 27, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office sent out the following statement...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fountain Police find missing 7-year-old boy
According to the Fountain Police Department, the missing 7-year-old boy named Ashton Laymon, who initially was last seen Saturday evening at around 5:30 p.m. near 800 South Santa Fe Avenue in Fountain, has been found and is safe.
KKTV
Help a Colorado girl get a specialized bike through a new Quick Quack Car Wash fundraiser in Fountain
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - The public is invited to a fundraiser in Fountain to help get a Colorado girl a specialized bike. Klohe was born with Congenital Cytomegalovirus, resulting in Cerebral Palsy and Epilepsy. Klohe has never been able to ride a bike herself, but thanks to new adaptive technology Klohe tried out at The Arc Pikes Peak Region, there’s a specialized bicycle that is perfect for her!
Daily Record
Colorado State Patrol: 3-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle driven by mother
A 3-year-old girl died Sunday after being struck by a vehicle driven by her mother in Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado State Patrol. In a press release, CSP stated authorities were notified of a pedestrian injury crash at 9:04 a.m. Sunday in the driveway of a home near the Fontaine Boulevard and Lamprey Drive intersection in unincorporated El Paso County.
actionnews5.com
3-year-old girl dies after being run over by mom in driveway, police say
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) – A 3-year-old girl died Sunday after she was hit by a car in the driveway of a home near Colorado Springs, police said. According to Colorado State Patrol, the child’s mother was behind the wheel. Troopers responded to the home Sunday morning for...
Motorcyclist hospitalized with serious injuries after crash Saturday night in east Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing into the back of a car Saturday night off Constitution Avenue, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said the bike was westbound at a high rate of speed around 8:45 p.m. and attempted to pass another The post Motorcyclist hospitalized with serious injuries after crash Saturday night in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Colorado Springs crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist was hospitalized after causing a crash near Patty Jewett Golf Course Saturday night. Police say the rider was speeding west on Constitution near Union when he tried to pass a vehicle in the left lane. He instead rear-ended that car, lost control, and was thrown from his bike. He was transported from the scene with serious injuries. No one in the other vehicle was hurt.
KRDO
The Pueblo County Coroner Office is getting a new building
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner's Office (PCC) announced that the Board of County Commissioners approved a motion to acquire a property at 1300 N. Santa Fe Ave. The PCC says that the building will be used as a new Pueblo County Coroner's Office. This will allow the...
Comments / 1