What Sort Of Person Wants To Own A Baseball Team Without Juan Soto On It?

White Sox trade for reliever Diekman, left fielder Pham
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash. Later Monday, the Red Sox acquired left fielder Tommy Pham in a trade with Cincinnati in exchange for a player to be named later or cash. The 35-year-old Diekman is 5-1 with a 4.23 ERA in 44 appearances this season. The 6-foot-4 Diekman is particularly tough on left-handed batters, holding them to a .188 batting average this year. The Red Sox also traded catcher Christian Vázquez to Houston for minor league infielder Enmanuel Valdez and outfielder Wilyer Abreu.
Profar homers, Clevinger deals in Padres' 4-1 win vs Rockies
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Mike Clevinger is starting to pitch like the guy who excited the Padres’ brass enough to trade for him during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Clevinger tossed seven impressive innings and Jurickson Profar homered for the third straight game to help San Diego beat the Colorado Rockies 4-1 on Monday night in the opener of a five-game series. Trent Grisham also connected for the Padres, who won for just the fourth time in 12 games against the pesky Rockies this season. The Padres acquired Clevinger from Cleveland late in the 2020 season, hoping he’d help them make a deep playoff run. Instead, he injured his elbow during his final regular-season start, missed the first-round series against St. Louis and was forced out of the Division Series opener against the Dodgers in the second inning. He had Tommy John surgery and missed all of 2021.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gio Urshela went right back to work after his wife delivered their new daughter and gave the Minnesota Twins a critical comeback victory with the first game-ending home run of his career. The injury-depleted Twins badly needed the jolt. Urshela’s two-run homer in the 10th inning...
