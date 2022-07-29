Everett firefighters respond to potentially intoxicated man in water

www.q13fox.com
Man injured after car crashes into garage during party at Everett home
EVERETT, Wash. — Police are searching for a man accused of crashing a car into a garage and injuring a man during a party in the backyard of an Everett home on Sunday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. At about 9:00 p.m., deputies responded to a...
Homeowner Shoots Neighbor Trying To Break Into His Gig Harbor House
Officials say the neighbor's girlfriend was staying at the house after a fight.
Deputies search for driver who pinned person against garage in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - Deputies are searching for a suspect after they say he drove through a backyard party in Everett, crashed into a garage and pinned a person between the car and garage. Deputies responded to reports of a hit-and-run crash at a home in the 9700 block of 27th...
On-duty ferry captain during 'hard-landing' resigns
The captain on duty during a 'hard-landing' of a ferry at the Fauntleroy terminal has resigned. All crew members tested negative for drug or alcohol use.
KGMI
Body of drowning victim found in Lake Whatcom
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The body of a Bellingham man who drowned in Lake Whatcom last month has been found. Nathan Molenda, 37, went missing and apparently drowned in the south end of the lake on July 10th. A search was called off after he wasn’t found. His...
Man hit in one of 3 Tacoma shootings over the weekend dies from injuries
TACOMA, Wash. - A man who was shot in one of three shootings in Tacoma over the weekend has died from his injuries, making him the second person to die in the string of shootings. On July 31, South Sound 911 received a call about a shooting in the area...
The Crime Corner: Washington State Patrol says lookout for missing person, Domino’s armed robbery
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers the weekend and overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of August 1:. Lacey Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who hit a Domino’s Pizza at 5401 Corporate Center Loop SE. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and black and white shoes. Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous.
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Ferry driver resigns after last week’s crash
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Monday, August 1. The captain at the helm when a state ferry crashed last week has resigned. A ferry service spokesperson tells us the seasoned captain’s resignation is voluntary. Ian Sterling also told KIRO 7 results...
Couple frisks at least 6 pedestrians to steal jewelry in Bellevue, targeting victims in their 70s
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Bellevue police are looking to identify two suspects, and alert the public, following several jewelry thefts. Police are investigating at least six thefts where a couple steals jewelry from people on the street. In four of the six cases, the couple targeted people in their 70s who spoke little English, so they were confused as to what was happening and what the couple was asking of them.
KOMO News
Pepper spray released inside southbound light rail, medics respond
SEATTLE - Seattle Firefighters say medics had to evaluate around 10 people Saturday after someone sprayed pepper spray or a similar irritant inside a light rail car. Medics responded to the incident at the Stadium light rail station in the 500 block of S. Royal Brougham Way. Most people walked off the train but a few passengers asked to be evaluated.
WSP: Tired driver knocks trailer with boat into a ditch off I-5
FIFE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol says a tired driver hit a trailer with a boat on northbound I-5 Saturday, knocking the boat into a ditch. The collision happened around 5 p.m. at 70th Ave E in Fife. No injuries were reported and the driver got a ticket for Negligent...
Hiker Airlifted After Suffering Heat Exhaustion in Leavenworth
A Bellingham woman was airlifted to a hospital in Yakima after hiking with her friends on the Snow Lake Trail in Leavenworth on the night of July 30. Around 8 p.m., the 37-year-old woman suffered a knee injury while showing signs of a heat stroke. Her two friends went to...
Child dead after reported accident in Whatcom Falls Park
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) officials report that a child died in the water in Whatcom Falls Park today, Friday, July 29th. BPD Deputy Chief Don Almer told Whatcom News that a 911 call was received about 2:35pm reporting a missing child in the park. The child...
Series of 3 shootings in 24 hours leaves a man dead, others injured in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Investigators were busy this weekend after a series of three shootings Saturday and Sunday left one man dead and three injured in Tacoma. The most recent happened near S 4th Street and Dock Street early Sunday morning. The driveway in Thea's Park was closed for much of...
1 shot, injured at Magnuson Park fireworks party
SEATTLE - An 18-year-old man was shot and injured at a party in Seattle’s Sand Point neighborhood. Officers were called to Magnuson Park late Friday night to reports of shots fired. When they arrived after 11:30 p.m., they say there were around 300 others at the park. Witnesses explained...
Overheated Power Strip Sparks Massive Apartment Fire In King County
Over 100 people were displaced during a record heat wave in Western Washington.
Seaplane forced to abort takeoff in bustling Lake Union
A seaplane was forced to abort takeoff in order to avoid colliding with a boat after many people gathered on Lake Union to beat the heat. No one was hurt, and the seaplane did manage to take off after a Seattle Police Harbor patrol boat helped clear a path. Until...
Bellevue Police seek missing woman, last seen Sunday morning
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Bellevue Police need help finding a woman who went missing Sunday morning. According to authorities, Melissa Katzenberger was last seen around 11:15 a.m. at the Fred Meyer near 148th Ave NE and NE 20th St. She left the area and did not return home. Katzenberger is described...
Eco-blocks keep popping up where homeless camps were, residents say they're necessary
SEATTLE — RV encampments move out, and giant concrete blocks move in. It has been happening in neighborhoods across the City of Seattle. Right now, dozens of concrete barricades are in an area in West Seattle where an RV encampment once sat for three years along Andover Street and 28th Avenue SW.
The Crime Corner: Arrest made after dog dies in extreme heat on balcony
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of July 29: Man arrested after leaving a dog to die in heat on a balcony, Seattle Police arrest man for attempting to set a propane tank on fire outside a Walgreens, Bonney Lake police take two into custody over an armed robbery, and a woman found dead in Shoreline.
