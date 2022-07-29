ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

MYTHOLOGICAL MUSEUM // ZROBIM architects

By Architizer Editors
architizer.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
architizer.com

Comments / 0

Related
architizer.com

Roman Izquierdo Bouldstridge Designs Elegant Vaulted Port Vell Oyster Bar

Port Vell Oyster Bar – The Project consists of the conversion of a 30sqm space into an oyster bar, located a few meters from the Port Vell in Barcelona. Since it was a space of reduced dimensions, an innovative game of mirrors creates the perception that the space is four times larger than reality. The presence of hanging plants, placed in an apparently random position, generates a poetic space in movement. A new atmosphere, full of living nature, arches and wood, provides a comfortable environment to taste oysters.
DESIGN
Fstoppers

This Changed My Photography Forever

Whether you're brand new or have many years experience, printing your work can be the most satisfying part of photography. Something you might not realize is how much your work might change after you make that first print. If you broke photography down into capture, edit, and print — printing...
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Architects#Christian Culture#Museum#Mythological Museum#The Berezinsky Reserve#Pre Christian
outsidemagazine

Mammoth Cave National Park Is Spooky yet Stunning

Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. 63 Parks Traveler started with a simple goal: to visit every U.S. national park. Avid backpacker and public-lands nerd Emily Pennington...
TRAVEL
gardeningknowhow.com

An Overabundance Of Hostas

When I moved into my current home, the beds contained a lot of hostas — more than any other type of perennial. Like most gardeners with shady spots, I love hostas. They’re easy to grow and come in a range of colors and sizes. However, it’s possible to have too much of a good thing, and I’ve had to get creative when dealing with crowded, unhealthy plants.
GARDENING
Atlas Obscura

Whorlton Castle

During the time of the Doomsday Book, Whorlton belonged to the half-brother of William the Conqueror, Robert, Count of Mortain. It was then passed onto the Meynell family, who were responsible for the construction of the castle. An earth and timber, moat, and bailey castle were constructed on the site at some point in the 12th century, and it’s easy to see why this site was picked for development.
TRAVEL
allthatsinteresting.com

This Week In History News, Jul. 24 – 30

Archaeologists find Ice Age "ghost tracks" in Utah, Hitler's gold watch set to go to auction, Slovenian fires set off bombs from World War I. Archaeologists In Utah Just Stumbled Upon 12,000-Year-Old Footprints In The Great Salt Lake Desert. While on their way to another dig site, two archaeologists driving...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy