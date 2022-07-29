MYTHOLOGICAL MUSEUM // ZROBIM architects

During the time of the Doomsday Book, Whorlton belonged to the half-brother of William the Conqueror, Robert, Count of Mortain. It was then passed onto the Meynell family, who were responsible for the construction of the castle. An earth and timber, moat, and bailey castle were constructed on the site at some point in the 12th century, and it’s easy to see why this site was picked for development.

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO