Angels reportedly listening on Shohei Ohtani trade offers; MLB world reacts

Dodgers, Cubs Reportedly Agree To MLB Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly acquired veteran pitcher Chris Martin in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. This move came just before Tuesday's August 2 trade deadline. Martin appeared in 34 games for the Cubs this season. Through 31.1 innings pitched, the 36-year-old right hander logged 40 strikeouts and a 4.31 ERA with a 1-0 win-loss record.
Report: Juan Soto suitors down to three teams
Only three teams remain in the bidding war for Nationals slugger Juan Soto, according to Jim Bowden, with Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline fast approaching.
J.D. Martinez, Christian Vazquez could be bound for New York
Both of New York’s MLB teams are contenders, and one recently added an ex-Red Sox player in Andrew Benintendi. J.D. Martinez and Christian Vazquez could join him in the city soon.
2 Teams Appear To Be Out Of The Juan Soto Trade Sweepstakes
Two teams appear to be out of the running in the Juan Soto sweepstakes. Per a report, the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres are "presumably" out of the Soto trade sweepstakes. "That’s two teams originally in that are presumably out now on Soto (Mariners traded best prospect in Castillo...
Yankees, Brewers Reportedly Discussing Significant Trade
The New York Yankees and the Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly discussing a significant trade heading into Tuesday's deadline. New York acquired All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi earlier this week, likely ending Joey Gallo's time in the Bronx. Gallo could reportedly be sent to the National League. "Yankees and Brewers have indeed...
TRADE: Braves And Nationals Make A Deal
The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals have made a trade.
Giants fix shortstop shortage by acquiring Machado from Cubs
SAN FRANCISCO -- Shortstop Dixon Machado played for the Lotte Giants last year, so he has a “Giants” elbow guard and shin guard already. He received a lot more gear on Sunday. The Giants acquired Machado from the Chicago Cubs' Triple-A affiliate and put him right in their...
Tampa Bay Rays Reportedly Acquire Gold Glove Winner In Significant Trade
The Tampa Bay Rays are upgrading their outfield before the Aug. 2 trade deadline. On Saturday afternoon, the Rays acquired outfielder David Peralta from the Arizona Diamondbacks. It's being reported that catcher Christian Cerda is also part of the trade. Peralta, 34, is batting .248 with 12 home runs and...
Rays pull off key trade with Diamondbacks to bolster offense
The Tampa Bay Rays have made a move to bolster their offense ahead of the August 2 MLB trade deadline. Robert Murray of Fansided reports that the Rays have agreed to a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks for outfielder David Peralta. Tampa Bay catcher Christian Cerda is headed to the Diamondbacks in the deal, per […] The post Rays pull off key trade with Diamondbacks to bolster offense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
San Diego Padres Acquire An All-Star
The San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers have made a trade.
Yankees close to getting back top lefty bullpen arm from Tommy John surgery
The New York Yankees need all the help they can get in the bullpen after losing Michael King last week to a fracture right elbow. In his place, manager Aaron Boone has deployed Ron Marinaccio and Albert Abreu to help smooth over his loss. Even relief pitcher Clarke Schmidt has received increased opportunities, but the Yankees don’t have anyone on the roster who can replicate King’s production and efficiency this season.
MLB world roasts Rockies after confusing move
Entering Saturday’s game, the Colorado Rockies were in last place in the National League West and 8.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot. Objectively, the Rockies are a team that should be selling at the trade deadline, getting rid of veteran players and retooling with young players and prospects. But Colorado decided to take another path.
One of Atlanta’s top prospects moves into MLB’s Top 100
If you’ve been keeping up with Grissom, you’ll know this is well deserved. I recently wrote about how he could have a Michael Harris-esque ascent into the majors. I also talked about how well he has been hitting in AA:. As you can see, Grissom has had a...
Juan Soto: Max Scherzer & Trea Turner Trade To Dodgers ‘Was Pretty Tough’
Just two seasons after winning the World Series, the Washington Nationals made the decision to become sellers at the MLB trade deadline last year and sent superstars Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The club also traded Yan Gomes, Josh Harrison, Jon Lester, Kyle Schwarber, Daniel...
