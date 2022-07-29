calendar.georgiasouthern.edu
August 2 - 8, 2022
Georgia Southern donors help University reach record-breaking fundraising year
For the second year in a row, Georgia Southern University set a record for private fundraising, according to figures from the last fiscal year. Total cash, pledges and in-kind gifts to Georgia Southern University amounted to $22,363,915 during Fiscal Year ‘22, which ended on June 30, 2022. That surpasses the total from the previous year, which was also a record at $17.8 million. The previous record was $16.2 million raised in fiscal year 2019, the year that the University’s College of Business was named for Greg Parker.
