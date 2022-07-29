ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

Area Police Hopeful Members of Public Can Identify Grainy Image of Man, Vehicle from Surveillance Video

 4 days ago
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling police activate search warrant Monday morning

WHEELING- There was a heavy police presence in South Wheeling this morning. According to Wheeling’s Public Information Officer Philip Stahl, a search warrant was executed at the corner of 37th AND Jacob Street. An individual was taken out of the residency and left in a police cruiser. Stahl says it was not a matter of […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Bridgeport Police warns of phone scam showing PD’s phone number

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is warning people about a recent scam that displays the police department’s phone number. The Bridgeport PD was made aware of a scam on Sunday that someone was making phone calls to residents in Randolph and Mercer Counties saying that officers were wanting to speak with them about warrants.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
The Recorddelta

French Creek man arrested following domestic incident

BUCKHANNON — A French Creek man was arrested on Tuesday, July 26, following a domestic incident that occurred on Marion Street in Buckhannon earlier that month. According to court documentation, Buckhannon Police Sergeant Marshall O’Connor responded to the above location after a victim reported a male subject allegedly and unlawfully entered her residence before committing acts identified as domestic violence. Sgt. O’Connor arrived at a residence to speak to the alleged victim.
BUCKHANNON, WV
Lootpress

Frenchman cited for discharging fireworks from vehicle at other drivers on Route 219

BEVERLY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A driver was issued a citation Saturday after intentionally discharging fireworks at other motor vehicles on Route 219. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, 911 dispatched at 7:44pm on 7/30/22 that fireworks were being launched from an Enterprise box truck driving on Route 219 near the Catholic Conference Center, and had been last seen driving toward Huttonsville.
BEVERLY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Missing Monongalia County Man Search Suspended

FROM THE OFFICE OF MONONGALIA COUNTY SHERIFF PERRY PALMER. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has suspended the search for John Lawson Magruder, who was reported missing on July 27, 2022. Search parties have searched over 842 acres of Coopers Rock State Park as well as dedicating 1,000-man hours to finding Magruder.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

3 arrested after high speed pursuit

On July 30, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff's Department observed a vehicle bearing a Pennsylvania registration on W.Va. Rt. 50 which failed to maintain its lane and/or signal lane changes, according to a criminal complaint.
WPXI Pittsburgh

6-year-old boy recovering in hospital after accident in Westmoreland County

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 6-year-old boy is recovering in UPMC’s Children’s Hospital after he was involved in an accident that resulted in the amputation of both his feet. Liam Lavelle was injured in Penn Township in Westmoreland County on Saturday night. He was life-flighted from the scene and underwent surgery as soon as he arrived. Another surgery is scheduled for early Monday morning. It is not clear how many other surgeries may be needed during the recovery process.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Metro News

Three arrested, drugs and guns confiscated in Harrison County pursuit

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A partially obstructed license plate resulted in a high speed pursuit, discovery of drugs, cash, a weapon and three arrests. Reports indicate police attempted to stop a car driven by Doryian Williams, 22, of Braddock, Pennsylvania, on Route 50 for the plate violation when he sped up and got onto I-79 northbound traveling at speeds of over 100-miles per hour.
wtae.com

Motorcycle crashes following police pursuit in Fayette County

DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcycle crashed following a police pursuit in Fayette County on Friday morning. The crash happened around 12:05 a.m. on Route 119 at Oglevee Lane in Dunbar Township. 911 dispatchers said the motorcyclist refused medical treatment and was taken into custody by Connellsville Police. There...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
Metro News

Randolph County man wanted after allegedly starting house fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Office of the State Fire Marshal is seeking a Randolph County man accused of attempting to burn down his own home. According to officials, Timothy Roy McDonald of Elkins started a fire at his Upper Isner Creek Road residence on July 14. Authorities determined the fire was intentionally set.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

Randolph Co arrest made for failure to appear in court

MILL CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An arrest was made in Randolph County Tuesday in relation to an active warrant. Reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department indicate that, on Tuesday, 07/26/22, Cpl. S. D. Kyle and L.R. Elbon were conducting a patrol of the Mill Creek area when Kathleen Shiflett was observed traveling on foot along the side of the roadway.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Mon County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying man in photo

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office announced that it needs the public’s help identifying a man caught on surveillance video. The sheriff’s office posted photos to its Facebook page of the male subject that show him wearing jeans, a black or dark-colored shirt, a hat and a mask over his face. Pictures […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

UPDATE: Elkins arson suspect arrested and charged

UPDATE, AUG. 1, 1:55 P.M.: McDonald has been arrested and charged with first degree arson. Click here for the latest. ORIGINAL, JULY 29, 03:54 P.M.: ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office (WVSFMO) is searching for an Elkins man accused of attempting to burn his own house down. The WVSFMO said […]
ELKINS, WV
WBOY 12 News

UPDATE: Search for missing Morgantown man suspended

UPDATE, AUG. 1, 4 P.M.: The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Monday announced in a press release that it has suspended the search for John Lawson Magruder. The Sheriff’s Office said search parties have gone through 842 acres of Coopers Rock State Park and have spent 1,000 manhours searching for him. Though the search is suspended, […]
MORGANTOWN, WV

