Area Police Hopeful Members of Public Can Identify Grainy Image of Man, Vehicle from Surveillance Video

High Speed Chase Hits Triple Figures, Goes through City and Ends by FBI CJIS Security Gate Entrance
According to WDTV, three men have been charged in Harrison County after officers said two of them fled on I-79 and another was helping search for firearms thrown out of the vehicle during the chase. On Saturday, July 30, officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle with...
Wheeling police activate search warrant Monday morning
WHEELING- There was a heavy police presence in South Wheeling this morning. According to Wheeling’s Public Information Officer Philip Stahl, a search warrant was executed at the corner of 37th AND Jacob Street. An individual was taken out of the residency and left in a police cruiser. Stahl says it was not a matter of […]
Bridgeport Police warns of phone scam showing PD’s phone number
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridgeport Police Department is warning people about a recent scam that displays the police department’s phone number. The Bridgeport PD was made aware of a scam on Sunday that someone was making phone calls to residents in Randolph and Mercer Counties saying that officers were wanting to speak with them about warrants.
French Creek man arrested following domestic incident
BUCKHANNON — A French Creek man was arrested on Tuesday, July 26, following a domestic incident that occurred on Marion Street in Buckhannon earlier that month. According to court documentation, Buckhannon Police Sergeant Marshall O’Connor responded to the above location after a victim reported a male subject allegedly and unlawfully entered her residence before committing acts identified as domestic violence. Sgt. O’Connor arrived at a residence to speak to the alleged victim.
Bridgeport Police Give Warrant Scam Warning by Way of Telephone Taking in Place in Two State Counties
On July 31 2022 Bridgeport Police were made aware that someone was making phone calls to West Virginia residents in Randolph and Mercer Counties stating that officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were wanting to speak to them at our office about warrants. The phone number displayed on the caller...
Frenchman cited for discharging fireworks from vehicle at other drivers on Route 219
BEVERLY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A driver was issued a citation Saturday after intentionally discharging fireworks at other motor vehicles on Route 219. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, 911 dispatched at 7:44pm on 7/30/22 that fireworks were being launched from an Enterprise box truck driving on Route 219 near the Catholic Conference Center, and had been last seen driving toward Huttonsville.
Arrest warrant issued for grandmother after infant revived by Narcan in McKees Rocks
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman after her 10-month-old grandchild had to be revived with Narcan in McKees Rocks. Robbie Boyer, 47, is facing charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Missing Monongalia County Man Search Suspended
FROM THE OFFICE OF MONONGALIA COUNTY SHERIFF PERRY PALMER. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has suspended the search for John Lawson Magruder, who was reported missing on July 27, 2022. Search parties have searched over 842 acres of Coopers Rock State Park as well as dedicating 1,000-man hours to finding Magruder.
Red Cross called to assist residents after a house fire in Fayette County
REPUBLIC, Pa. — The Red Cross was called to assist residents after a house was heavily damaged by a fire in Fayette County. Dispatchers said emergency crews responded to a fire on Johnson Avenue in Republic at around 3:54 p.m. Six different fire departments had crews on the scene....
3 arrested after high speed pursuit
On July 30, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff's Department observed a vehicle bearing a Pennsylvania registration on W.Va. Rt. 50 which failed to maintain its lane and/or signal lane changes, according to a criminal complaint.
6-year-old boy recovering in hospital after accident in Westmoreland County
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 6-year-old boy is recovering in UPMC’s Children’s Hospital after he was involved in an accident that resulted in the amputation of both his feet. Liam Lavelle was injured in Penn Township in Westmoreland County on Saturday night. He was life-flighted from the scene and underwent surgery as soon as he arrived. Another surgery is scheduled for early Monday morning. It is not clear how many other surgeries may be needed during the recovery process.
Three arrested, drugs and guns confiscated in Harrison County pursuit
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A partially obstructed license plate resulted in a high speed pursuit, discovery of drugs, cash, a weapon and three arrests. Reports indicate police attempted to stop a car driven by Doryian Williams, 22, of Braddock, Pennsylvania, on Route 50 for the plate violation when he sped up and got onto I-79 northbound traveling at speeds of over 100-miles per hour.
Motorcycle crashes following police pursuit in Fayette County
DUNBAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A motorcycle crashed following a police pursuit in Fayette County on Friday morning. The crash happened around 12:05 a.m. on Route 119 at Oglevee Lane in Dunbar Township. 911 dispatchers said the motorcyclist refused medical treatment and was taken into custody by Connellsville Police. There...
Randolph County man wanted after allegedly starting house fire
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Office of the State Fire Marshal is seeking a Randolph County man accused of attempting to burn down his own home. According to officials, Timothy Roy McDonald of Elkins started a fire at his Upper Isner Creek Road residence on July 14. Authorities determined the fire was intentionally set.
Ohio 3-year-old found wandering in road, baby sibling found with old injury
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Officials with Belmont County Job and Family Services say two young siblings are now safe in kinship placement after both were discovered with injuries. DJFS Director Jeff Felton confirms that a three-year-old boy was discovered wandering unsupervised on a street Tuesday, with visible bruises on his face. Authorities took the child […]
Randolph Co arrest made for failure to appear in court
MILL CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An arrest was made in Randolph County Tuesday in relation to an active warrant. Reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department indicate that, on Tuesday, 07/26/22, Cpl. S. D. Kyle and L.R. Elbon were conducting a patrol of the Mill Creek area when Kathleen Shiflett was observed traveling on foot along the side of the roadway.
Pittsburgh man suspected of fatal Strip District shooting arrested on unrelated gun charges
A Pittsburgh man suspected of fatally shooting a man in the city’s Strip District on June 26 was jailed Thursday on unrelated firearms charges, according to Pittsburgh police and court documents. The suspect, Jeffdyn Jahmel Rushton, 33, of Marshall-Shadeland, was arrested Thursday by Penn Hills police after a traffic...
Mon County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying man in photo
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office announced that it needs the public’s help identifying a man caught on surveillance video. The sheriff’s office posted photos to its Facebook page of the male subject that show him wearing jeans, a black or dark-colored shirt, a hat and a mask over his face. Pictures […]
UPDATE: Elkins arson suspect arrested and charged
UPDATE, AUG. 1, 1:55 P.M.: McDonald has been arrested and charged with first degree arson. Click here for the latest. ORIGINAL, JULY 29, 03:54 P.M.: ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office (WVSFMO) is searching for an Elkins man accused of attempting to burn his own house down. The WVSFMO said […]
UPDATE: Search for missing Morgantown man suspended
UPDATE, AUG. 1, 4 P.M.: The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Monday announced in a press release that it has suspended the search for John Lawson Magruder. The Sheriff’s Office said search parties have gone through 842 acres of Coopers Rock State Park and have spent 1,000 manhours searching for him. Though the search is suspended, […]
