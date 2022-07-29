ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Seneca Valley grabs BCABL title with come-from-behind win over Butler Township

By Derek Pyda, Eagle Staff Writer
cranberryeagle.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cranberryeagle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cranberryeagle.com

Miracle League athletes meet Pirates players, pierogies

CRANBERRY TWP — The Miracle League baseball diamond became their own field of dreams Saturday for 24 Miracle League athletes. Not only did they get to meet the Pirate Parrot, the racing pierogies from PNC Park and Pirates players Tyler Beede, Chase De Jong, Jason Delay, Zach Thompson and All-Star David Bednar, a Mars native, but the big leaguers put on a skills clinic.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ospreys raising young atop crane along Monongahela River near Charleroi

Tarentum resident Jim Bonner, executive director of the local Audubon Society, has heard many bird stories. Over the years, he has fielded countless inquiries from the public to the Audubon Society of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s headquarters at Beechwood Farms in Fox Chapel. But there was something different about a recent...
CHARLEROI, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Butler, PA
City
Cranberry Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Butler County, PA
Butler, PA
Sports
Butler County, PA
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Franklin Regional assistant superintendent resigns

Franklin Regional school board officials will accept the resignation of assistant superintendent Robin Pynos at their meeting Monday. Pynos, a Duquesne University and Indiana University of Pennsylvania alum, came to Franklin Regional from Greater Latrobe School District, the same school district Superintendent Gennaro Piraino left to join Franklin Regional. Pynos’...
MURRYSVILLE, PA
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in Pittsburgh

If you happen to live in Pittsburgh and you are wondering where you could enjoy a good pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travellers and they have excellent online reviews. The food is delicious, the service is great and the prices are more than affordable. What more could you ask for? All that is left for you to do is to go check them out one by one and then come back and tell us which one you liked best. And if you have other recommendations, as always, you are more than welcomed to share them with us in the comment section. Until then, here are three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh:
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bcabl#Sv
Pennsylvania Almanac

Restaurant based in Weirton, W.Va., opens new location in Collier Township

Keeping a restaurant going for more than 40 years is no small feat, especially when you consider that 30% of all eateries fail within their first year. But the family of owner Dewey Guida has kept DeeJay's BBQ Ribs and Grille going for more than 40 years. Located off Route 22 in Weirton, W.Va., the 210-seat restaurant and its baby back ribs have long been a lure for Pittsburgh-area customers. Now, those customers won't have to trek quite as far, since DeeJay's is expanding into the Pittsburgh area.
COLLIER TOWNSHIP, PA
explore venango

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Deer Collision in Butler County

CENTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Butler man was airlifted after his motorcycle collided with a deer in Center Township, Butler County, on Thursday evening. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 9:49 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, on West Brewster Road in Center Township, Butler County.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

East Deer man bathing in Allegheny River found dead

An East Deer man who went bathing in the Allegheny River on Friday was found dead in the water two days later, according to police. Arnold police Chief Eric Doutt identified the man as Addam Roe, 28, of Sherman Street in East Deer. A boater found Roe’s body floating in...
ARNOLD, PA
beavercountyradio.com

State Police Identify Trooper That Was Shot in Aliquippa Friday Morning

(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police released the name of the Pa State Trooper who was shot in the leg while on patrol early Friday morning. State Police said via release that Troopers Jonnie Schooley and Shawn Palmer responded to a disturbance just after midnight while on patrol at the Franklin Avenue Mini Mart.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Casino plans job fair Wednesday at Hempfield site

Officials with Live! Casino Pittsburgh will host a job fair this week, with several positions open at the Hempfield facility. The fair is scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday in the Hempfield casino’s new event space, The Venue Live!, a $2.5 million project unveiled last month. Available positions...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
alleghenyfront.org

Leaving Beaver County as Shell’s ethane cracker sets to open

Cheryl and Luke Hardy moved to Beaver County in 2012. Luke was coming from Albany, New York, where he was finishing up graduate school, and Cheryl from Washington D.C. The location of Beaver County was equidistant from their jobs – Luke’s at a university in Ohio and Cheryl’s in the Pittsburgh suburbs.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Township to Participate in Annual Night Out Program this Week

Butler Township will once again be participating in the annual National Night Out this Tuesday. The event will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. along Farmington Drive in Woodbury Estates. The road will be closed for a few hours to give residents the chance to meet officers from the...
BUTLER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy