Bed race coming to Zelienople

3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Epic Ohio Flea Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenRogers, OH
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Beloved Pennsylvania grocery store set to close after 90 yearsKristen Walters
Sewer plans, playground discussed at Mars meeting
MARS — The future of the Breakneck Creek Regional Authority again was a topic of conversation at a borough council meeting Monday night, as residents asked about the potential of a sale and board president Mike Fleming assured them that no decisions would be made without their input. Supervisors...
Rat rods take over Mars
MARS — The rat rods were running rampant through the streets of Mars Saturday. The Third Annual Mars Rumble car show took over the town from 3 to 9 p.m. John Podolak, event organizer and owner of Social Club Barber Shop and After Hours Tattoo Studio, said earlier this week he expected the event to draw 4,000 visitors and 1,500 vehicles.
Butterfly house opens in Scott Township
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The flower-filled greenhouse at Lakeland Orchard and Cidery in Scott Township is now open for everyone to enjoy. Three types of Pennsylvania native butterflies are being raised there over the next month, including the now endangered monarch butterflies. To help save the monarchs and increase...
‘Heart of the town’: New Wilmington restaurant to reopen
The Noble family wants to save what they call "the heart of the town."
Volunteers in Mon Valley provide support before upcoming school year with backpack drive
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Volunteers in Mon Valley came together to fill backpacks with food and school supplies to give kids what they need for the start of the upcoming school year. Bags were filled with food and school supplies in Frick Park over the weekend to be given...
3 great pizza places in Pittsburgh
If you happen to live in Pittsburgh and you are wondering where you could enjoy a good pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travellers and they have excellent online reviews. The food is delicious, the service is great and the prices are more than affordable. What more could you ask for? All that is left for you to do is to go check them out one by one and then come back and tell us which one you liked best. And if you have other recommendations, as always, you are more than welcomed to share them with us in the comment section. Until then, here are three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh:
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Officer Brian Shaw ride could top 1,000 bikes in one of the largest charity motorcycle rides in Western Pennsylvania
The Officer Brian Shaw ride is expected to top 1,000 riders for ShawRide V on Aug. 13. Its organizers and other participants say it has become one of the largest charity motorcycle rides in Western Pennsylvania. The ride benefits a scholarship fund dedicated to Shaw’s memory that pays for two...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Huntingdon couple takes 'leap of faith' in reopening Irwin coffee shop
A North Huntingdon couple who dreamed of operating their own coffee shop and bakery, have bought a former Irwin coffee shop where they loved to relax while drinking coffee and tea. Eric and Sarah Shearer, both 30, even used it as the place to write ‘thank you notes’ to those...
butlerradio.com
Local COVID Hospitalizations Continue To Climb
Local hospitalizations connected to COVID-19 have continued to increase at Butler Memorial Hospital over the past week. According to the Butler Health System, as of Monday morning 18 patients were hospitalized with COVID at Butler Memorial Hospital with two of those in the ICU. This is four more COVID patients...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Restaurant based in Weirton, W.Va., opens new location in Collier Township
Keeping a restaurant going for more than 40 years is no small feat, especially when you consider that 30% of all eateries fail within their first year. But the family of owner Dewey Guida has kept DeeJay's BBQ Ribs and Grille going for more than 40 years. Located off Route 22 in Weirton, W.Va., the 210-seat restaurant and its baby back ribs have long been a lure for Pittsburgh-area customers. Now, those customers won't have to trek quite as far, since DeeJay's is expanding into the Pittsburgh area.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ospreys raising young atop crane along Monongahela River near Charleroi
Tarentum resident Jim Bonner, executive director of the local Audubon Society, has heard many bird stories. Over the years, he has fielded countless inquiries from the public to the Audubon Society of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s headquarters at Beechwood Farms in Fox Chapel. But there was something different about a recent...
butlerradio.com
Butler Township to Participate in Annual Night Out Program this Week
Butler Township will once again be participating in the annual National Night Out this Tuesday. The event will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. along Farmington Drive in Woodbury Estates. The road will be closed for a few hours to give residents the chance to meet officers from the...
KD Sunday Spotlight: Pittsburgh Cure Sarcoma
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - "This was just benches before, and they built this beautiful tissue cultural room for us," said Dr. Kurt Weiss.Weiss has a new lab in the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center to continue his passion."I learned from a very young age that Sarcoma research saves lives," said Weiss, an orthopedic oncologist at UPMC. At just 15 years old, Weiss went to an orthopedic oncologist dr. Mark Goodman at UPMC, and was diagnosed with osteosarcoma."My father with a wavering voice, whose voice never wavered, said 'Dr. Goodman, that sounds like bone cancer.'" And he said, 'Mr. Weiss, that's exactly what it...
Bartram House Bakery's recipe for Strawberry Tiramisu as featured on PTL
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- If you love sweets, this recipe from Bartram House Bakery is perfect for tonight's dessert!Strawberry TiramisuIngredients• 1/3 cup strawberry jam • 1/4 cup water, (or prosecco) • 1/2 tsp lemon juice • 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream • 1 cup mascarpone cheese • 1/2 cup confectioners' sugar • 1/2 tsp vanilla extract • 2 cups sliced strawberries, (1 pint) • 24 ladyfingersDirectionsIn a medium bowl, combine mascarpone cheese, cream, sugar, and vanilla extract. Beat with an electric mixer or stand mixer on medium-high speed for 1 to 1 1/2 minutes until smooth and thickened.In a small bowl, combine strawberry preserves, water, and balsamic vinegar. Stir with a fork until combined. Dip the ladyfingers in the mixture to coat them. Line the ladyfingers in a single layer, in juice or wine glass.Spread or pipe the mascarpone mixture over the ladyfingers and layer with half of the sliced strawberries.Repeat with the remaining ladyfingers, mascarpone mixture, and sliced strawberries.Cover with cling wrap and chill at least 8 hours or overnight.Courtesy: Bartram House Bakery
erienewsnow.com
Candice Caffas Prayer Vigil Wednesday
Large scale search efforts have come to a halt in the search for 34 year old Candice Caffas, but volunteers have continued their own organized efforts. Candice has special needs, and was reported missing by her mother earlier this month. She was known to be wearing eyeglasses, a purple T-shirt, orange pants with flower designs and purple and blue sneakers.
Pittsburgh Weather: Tornado warnings expire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Multiple tornado warnings were issued Monday evening but have since expired. The warnings covered parts of Washington, Fayette and Greene counties but are no longer active. One video from a KDKA-TV viewer appears to show a rotating funnel cloud in Fayette County. Reports of storm damage are starting to come in. Photos from North Franklin Township show downed trees. KDKA-TV's Jennifer Borrrasso went to Center Township, Greene County and saw damage from the storms. A family's camper was flipped onto its side after the severe weather rolled through. No one was inside the camper or hurt.Thousands of customers in the county were also without power at points during the night.Once the severe weather passes, comfy, dry weather prevails Tuesday before the heat ramps up on Wednesday and Thursday. The heat will be short-lived as more storms and a front cool us back down a bit for Friday. WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos
butlerradio.com
Saxonburg Native Outlines School Shooting In New Book
A Saxonburg native and longtime educator is returning to his hometown tomorrow to discuss a new book. Dr. Jeffrey Neal is a 1981 Knoch graduate who has been in the education industry for the last 34 years in Florida. His book is “What A Long Strange It’s Been” was recently...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
East Deer man bathing in Allegheny River found dead
An East Deer man who went bathing in the Allegheny River on Friday was found dead in the water two days later, according to police. Arnold police Chief Eric Doutt identified the man as Addam Roe, 28, of Sherman Street in East Deer. A boater found Roe’s body floating in...
wtae.com
Guardian Angels Parish to close 5 churches
More changes are coming for a Catholic parish in the Diocese of Pittsburgh. Seven churches make up Guardian Angels Parish in the Allegheny Valley, but that could soon be reduced to just two. Parish leaders say they can only afford to keep two churches open due to rising costs and...
WYTV.com
Never play these numbers, statistician says
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A statistics expert weighs in on the lottery, chances of winning and his response to not playing. It’s what statisticians call expected value, which is if you look at the ratio of money paid into the lottery versus the amount that comes back out to the players, it’s not good.
