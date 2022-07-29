A day Ripley will never forget

www.wvnews.com
JCJF completed for 2022
COTTAGEVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) Another Jackson County Junior Fair has come and gone but the photos and memories will last a lifetime. Photos continued on B3.
Queen Daphne XXXVII reigns over Ohio River Festival
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) —It’s good to be queen and she’s no stranger to a crown. Courtney Winter is the 20-year-old daughter of Richard and Sheril Winter of Sandyville. She is currently a student at Bridge Valley Community and Technical College where she will be in the nursing program this fall. Winter plans to graduate in 2024 with her registered nurse degree.
Ripley Senior News
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) Hi, everyone. My riddle for you this week is: What did one raindrop say to another?
Footloose Friday on a Saturday night
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — The first Footloose Friday that took place in June brought close to 100 people out to show off their dancing skills. “It was such a success,” Keith King of Main Street Ripley said. “We were actually a little surprised at the response but people just kept coming.”
River Museum director hopes to be open Jan. 1
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Retired Capt. James McCormick, the director of the Point Pleasant River Museum, hopes to have the museum open on Jan. 1. The River Museum has been closed since August of 2018 after it caught fire and sustained extensive damage.
Barbara Jean Woodrum
Barbara Jean Woodrum, 85, of Ripley, WV, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, and joined her son Mark in the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ. Her funeral service will be held on August 3, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at Ripley Baptist Temple, with Pastor Rick Perrine officiating. A private interment will be held at Fairplain Cemetery.
Bean dinner events with traditions dating to Civil War era still going strong in Ohio
VINTON, Ohio — Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) posts in Southeast Ohio have a long tradition of holding bean dinners. Beginning in the years following the end of the American Civil War, they were known as campfires. The name was later changed to bean dinners, reflecting the menu’s main course.
Operation Fancy Free will be raising funds and awareness at the Ohio River Festival
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — In 2019, Operation Fancy Free had the issue of free-ranging cats almost eradicated. There were no colonies of cats in the county. In fact, the non-profit was able to expand its efforts into Roane and Mason counties. Then the pandemic hit and things changed.
Ravenswood florist sees her ‘big’ business as personal
RAVENSOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Ravenswood Floral & Gifts is a big shop. The ‘big’ does not refer to the size of the building, although there are three rooms for shopping. What fills the shop is the big personality and big heart of the owner, Lisa Duncan.
High school ring found after 43 years
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — When Mark Miller got a call from Ravenswood High School recently, his first thought was that a little trouble had caught up to him. “I was pretty ornery back in the day,” he said with a chuckle. “I thought ‘do I have an overdue library book or something’ because a call from the school was a surprise.”
Top-notch entertainment featured each night at Gallia County Fair
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — With the Gallia County Fair underway, those in the River Cities region have the opportunity to see high-quality entertainment for a low cost. The fair has many attractions, from events for the children to opportunities for them to show their 4-H or FFA projects or for the young and young-at-heart to entertain carnival rides. And, of course, a big draw is the nightly entertainment.
Boats ready to race for championships at the Ohio River Festival this weekend
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — One of the signature events of the Ohio River Festival is the powerboat races. Sponsored by Constellium Rolled Products, the Roar on the River Powerboat National Races will take place on Aug. 6 and 7. Buddy Stemple, chief executive officer of the Ravenswood company,...
Mildred Mae Wayne
Mildred Mae Wayne, 72, of Sandyville went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on August 17, 1949 in Hurley, VA to the late Conley and Pauline Hurley Blankenship. She was a devout Christian and her family was her pride and joy.
Gallia Academy, Point Pleasant girls soccer teams aim for success in 2022
CENTENARY, Ohio — Alongside the boys teams, the girls soccer teams of the River Cities are looking to have some success in 2022. While the girls squads didn’t quite reach the heights of their male counterparts, the Gallia Academy and Point Pleasant girls soccer teams still had some level of success in 2021, and both the Lady Knights and Blue Angels will be looking to build on that.
Not too impressed: Sun Belt Conference football coaches pick Marshall 4th in East Division
NEW ORLEANS — Is a middling season expected for the Herd?. In preparation for the Sun Belt Conference’s media days, the league released its preseason coaches’ poll.
