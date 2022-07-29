ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Mom buys raffle ticket to honor late daughter and wins purple BMW

By Lisa Hughes
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JWW3V_0gx45N9s00

Raffle winner of Big Sister Boston car raffle has emotional connection to grand prize 02:40

BOSTON – A Rhode Island mother of five is the winner of the Big Sister Boston car raffle. She is shocked, thrilled and she believes the car is heaven sent.

"Are you kidding me? I thought someone was pranking me because my kids like love to mess with me," Tara Reddington said. "My brain just couldn't catch up to what you were saying."

Winning the BMW 230i was understandably overwhelming. Big Sister Boston sold 1951 raffle tickets. Tara bought just one, in memory of her daughter Grace, whose favorite color was purple.

"I have just been nagging at her constantly, send me a sign, send me a sign," Tara said.

"So, when I saw this Facebook thing with the tickets, I thought, a purple car? that's unique. And I saw that the drawing was on her birthday. I was like, OK Grace, I'll bite. I'll play along."

And then she forgot about it until WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes called on behalf of Big Sister Boston. A grand prize winner on what would have been Grace's 18th birthday.

"To see all those tickets rumbling around in that barrel and imagine that my name got picked is just mind blowing," Tara said. "And I can only attribute it to Grace being like mom, here I am."

Purple is Big Sister Boston's signature color and the color for Rett syndrome, the neurological condition that affects mostly girls that took Grace's life at 14.

She couldn't speak when she died, but Tara says this message is loud and clear.

"Big Sister just got a Big Sister," Tara said. "They just got a Big Sister in Grace."

This is the first time in the 34-year history of the car raffle that Big Sister Boston raffled off a purple car.

Tara has a choice; she can keep the car or take $40,000 in cash. She says she believes Grace has made the choice for her.

Over the years, Big Sister Boston has raised about $2 million to support mentoring relationships between women and girls in Greater Boston.

Comments / 3

Margaret Figlioli
4d ago

God works in mysterious ways. Your prayers were answered. You are never alone. 🙏

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBEC AM

Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1960s Baby Names for Girls

Coming up with the perfect name for your baby can be a fun task and for others, it may be quite daunting. It's hard to believe that my daughter Hannah is already two. She was born in Berkshire County, Pittsfield as a matter of fact, in 2020 right at the beginning of the pandemic. It was an interesting time to have a child but also definitely one of the greatest moments in my life. During those first few weeks of Hannah being at home with me and my wife, it was quite odd because family and friends weren't rushing right over to visit since the pandemic was fresh, new, and downright scary. Everybody was doing what they could to remain safe and protected from COVID-19.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Tinybeans Boston

31 Baby Names Boston Parents Will Totally Get

Boston is known for many things. Our great sports teams. Fantastic attractions that bring visitors from all over the world. And the city’s storied history (who else can claim a molasses flood or the largest art heist in the world?). So we thought it would be fun to gather up the city’s popular places, people and historically significant spots and turn them into a list of Boston baby names for a little fun and inspiration. Whether you’re expecting, or you just want to see how your kiddo’s name stacks up, these Boston-themed baby names are all the inspiration you need. Read on to find out just how “Boston” your kiddo really is.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
City
Boston, MA
State
Rhode Island State
CBS Boston

Videos show close whale encounters in Boston Harbor

BOSTON -- There were incredible encounters with whales in the Boston Harbor on Monday morning.Joe Fabiano and Paula Brogna of Winthrop captured a great video of a whale breaching. The two were out on the water fishing around 5 a.m. when the whale suddenly jumped out the water.  "We heard a big splash. We looked over but there were no other boats in the area, but the waves were breaking. So, it was kind of strange to be, it was very flat," Fabiano said.  "So then not even a minute later, we noticed a fin come out of the water and he started jumping. So looked like he was chasing all the baitfish.""She wanted to go far away. I wanted to get closer. That's how it goes," Fabiano said.  There was also another whale sighting in the harbor Monday morning, with the whale breaching right next to a boat. It's the latest in several close encounters with whales off the Massachusetts coast. Just last week the Plymouth Harbormaster warned boaters to be aware of the whales after one breached and landed on a boat. 
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Car slams into pool in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A car slammed into a swimming pool in Warwick on Monday. The crash happened around around 12 p.m. on Broad Street. The home owner told ABC 6 News that the driver tried to turn around in the driveway but accidentally went forward. Police said the...
WARWICK, RI
country1025.com

Does Ben Affleck hate Boston?

Hello, my name is Jonathan Wier. You may know me as the chuckling sarcastic doofus on the morning show here on Country 1025. You may also know me as the hay-seed country mouse that came to this fair city from the corn-liqour soaked flatlands of the midwest. Whenever I tell...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rett Syndrome#Mentoring#Big Sister Boston#Wbz Tv
ABC6.com

The meat allergy tick spotted in Rhode Island

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Ticks in the summertime are par for the course in Southern New England. ABC 6’s Kelly Bates talked to “The Tick Guy” from the University of Rhode Island to explain why a certain tick may ruin your next barbecue. We’ve heard of...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Lottery
universalhub.com

Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action

The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
BOSTON, MA
buzznicked.com

McDonald’s And Liquor Store Get Into Hilarious Billboard War And It’s Getting Serious

The small town of Somerville, Massachusetts isn’t well-known, but there is an all out war going on in it! A local McDonald’s put up their latest billboard advertisement (2 egg muffins for $5, not a bad deal) in what was supposed to be an innocent attempt to draw in customers. Little did they know though that their latest billboard would be the spark that ignited an all out sign war with a local liquor store! Sav-Mor, the liquor store in question, decided that they would top McDonald’s latest offer. The sign war is still raging on to this day. Check out the hilarity that has already ensued below.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Death investigation underway in Charlestown

BOSTON — Authorities have launched an investigation after a person was found dead in Charlestown on Monday morning. The deceased person was found in the area of 465 Medford Street just before 7:45 a.m., according to Boston police. Video from the scene showed a heavy police presence in the...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

'Happy Hour Bill' Leaves Sour Taste For Boston Bars, But Patrons Say Cheers

It's 5 o'clock somewhere, well, just not in Massachusetts, but that could change soon with legislation that would bring back happy hour. Though, not everyone is smiling. The Massachusetts Senate last week approved an amendment to an economic development bill that could allow bars to sell cheaper drinks to thirsty patrons when they get off work, CBS Boston reported. The state killed happy hour in 1984 when legislators banned the practice after a spike in drunk driving car crashes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Seacoast Current

Mega Millions: $1Million Winning Ticket Sold in NH

The winning Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in New England but there was one large winning ticket sold in New Hampshire. The numbers drawn Friday night were: 13-36-45-57-67, gold ball 14 and Megaplier 2X. The jackpot reached an annuity value of $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2...
HAMPTON, NH
rinewstoday.com

Top 10 dog-friendly beaches in Rhode Island

Veterinarians.org publish a list of the most dog-friendly beaches – Although it’s the smallest state in the US, Rhode Island is known for big fun in the conversations of traveling pet owners. It’s a pet-friendly destination in New England with everything from pet-friendly accommodations to dog parks. But the best part is taking advantage of the 400+ mile-long coastline with your pet.
PETS
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
67K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy