Local grocer still seeing raised prices amid inflation

Finding and keeping talent can be tough. In fact, back in early July we polled our audience on LinkedIn and discovered that a full 67% of respondents were either actively looking for a new job or not looking but open. Kemp’s Kitchen Catering believes the way to employees’ hearts is through their stomachs, and they’ve got the happy customers to prove it. Keep reading to find out how you can get their home-cooked meals for your workplace or special occasion.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 22 HOURS AGO