Local grocer still seeing raised prices amid inflation

www.wbrc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Related
Massey Asphalt Paving sells business to Florida-based company
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Massey Asphalt Paving (MAP) sold its business to the Florida-based paving company on Tuesday, July 26. Former owner of MAP, Trey Massey, explained they sold the company to Atlantic Southern Paving and Sealcoating. “What this means is they are acquiring us, but we’re going to remain the same,” Massey […]
O’Neal Steel announces $2.6 million Birmingham expansion
Birmingham’s O’Neal Steel today announced a $2.6 million expansion of its headquarters. The plant plans to add a flat laser and press brake for the value-added processing of metal parts. The expansion will create six new jobs, the company said. President and CEO Tate Forrester said the project...
Bham Now
5 ways Kemp’s Kitchen Catering can keep your employees happy
Finding and keeping talent can be tough. In fact, back in early July we polled our audience on LinkedIn and discovered that a full 67% of respondents were either actively looking for a new job or not looking but open. Kemp’s Kitchen Catering believes the way to employees’ hearts is through their stomachs, and they’ve got the happy customers to prove it. Keep reading to find out how you can get their home-cooked meals for your workplace or special occasion.
280living.com
Business Happenings - August 2022
Paradise Grills, 5413 U.S. 280, Suite 104, Hoover, is now open. The outdoor kitchen company has more than 12 years of experience in the market and manufactures robust grills with high-quality products for your outdoor kitchen. Paradise Grills is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. 205-885-8161. Just Liv Uniforms,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrc.com
Parents worry over the cost of school supplies amid inflation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - School is just around the corner and many of you are starting to stock up on back to school supplies. But, Birmingham City School leaders said some parents are struggling because of inflation and record high costs at the grocery store. “School supplies is an issue...
Price Drop: Alabama’s Most Expensive Home is Back on the Market
As you know I am obsessed with real estate out and checking out homes that serve some good views. The Yellowhammer State is home to some of the most beautiful homes in every price range. But, as for me, I love looking at homes that offer that one-of-a-kind vibe. Mansions,...
wbrc.com
Educators stocking up for new school year at teacher supply store
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students may still have over a week before school starts, but many teachers are already back in the classroom. Officials with Parent-Teacher Store USA in Hoover said teachers have been coming in non-stop for the last week. Owner Kelly Lamkin said they have seen some teachers...
Bham Now
Vestavia Hills to consider purchase of former Days Inn property on Montgomery Highway
The Vestavia Hills City Council is considering a proposal to purchase the former Days Inn/Bar 31 property on Montgomery Highway. A special called meeting of the council has been scheduled for Monday, August 1, 2022. Demolish and Redevelop. If approved, the city will demolish the Days Inn and Bar 31...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbrc.com
School supply parking ticket donation program starts in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - It’s now your chance to receive a little mercy on those unpaid parking tickets in Tuscaloosa if you bring in some school supplies for the local school districts. As of Monday, only a handful of folks had taken advantage of the program based on what...
thecutoffnews.com
Highest paying jobs in Tuscaloosa that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Tuscaloosa, AL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wbrc.com
Calling for HVAC repairs during intense summer heat
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Though it’s the end of July, it’s not the end of summer heat. The heat index could get up to the triple digits this week and to keep cool, air conditioning units need to work well. Summertime can be pretty busy for the industry,...
wbrc.com
Greater Birmingham YMCA holding job fair for afterschool counselors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The YMCA of Greater Birmingham will be hosting a job fair for afterschool counselors on Wednesday August 3, from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the Hoover YMCA. If you apply ahead of time, interviews will be offered on the spot. “When you work for the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
280living.com
New veterinary practice coming to The Narrows
Dr. Scott Foster has had a plan to open his own veterinary practice for years. The Samford graduate and Homewood resident attended the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine, where he met his wife Virginia. After graduation, the couple moved back to the area around five years ago. While...
wbrc.com
Mechanic urging drivers to stay aware of extreme temperatures
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Intense heat this summer is doing more than making us sweat outside; it’s impacting our vehicles as well. A lot of calls to mechanics during the summer are due to the heat-related issues. When a car is overheating, Edgar Barron says the battery can severely...
hooversun.com
Home builders group builds new HQ in Hoover
The Greater Birmingham Association of Home Builders is building a new headquarters in International Park in Hoover. The association has been leasing space in the Alabama Associated General Contractors building off Interstate 459 on Grantswood Road in Irondale for more than 10 years and is ready to build its own place, said Joshua Dean, president of the home builders group.
wbrc.com
What is ‘rebound’ COVID?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - President Joe Biden is back in isolation Monday after testing positive for COVID again. There are new questions about the CDC’s isolation guidance and whether it’s long enough. Rebound COVID-19 can sometimes happen with people who are treated with the drug Paxlovid in the...
Bham Now
5 Birmingham social bike rides for all experience levels
The word’s in—bike riding may be the best way to see our city and meet other locals. Explore all the classic and beautiful sights of Birmingham with these five social bike rides. Keep reading to see how you can pedal around town with other Bhamers. 1. Le Tour...
ironcity.ink
Demolition begins at former Carraway site
Active demolition has begun at Carraway, marking a key step forward in what will become a mixed-use development called The Star at Uptown. “This is an important time for Birmingham and especially for our neighborhoods in north Birmingham,” said Robert Simon, CEO and President of Corporate Realty, which is developing the 50-acre former hospital site. “These communities have been working with us for years, and it’s time for this land to once again be an asset for the city and the people who live here.”
wbrc.com
Hoover High School Fine Arts Center gets the green light following higher construction costs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover High School performing arts students will soon have a new home. The $15.4 million project was given the green light at Monday’s Board of Education Meeting. The project was tabled earlier this year because of high construction cost caused by inflation. The original lowest...
wbrc.com
Riverchase Tried n True Consignment Sale
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation is making it harder and harder for some families to afford basics like clothing and toys but buying or selling gently used items like clothing, toys and shoes is always a great option. Riverchase Tried n True Consignment Sale is taking place in September at...
Comments / 0