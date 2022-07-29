Board considers additional speed deterrents in high pedestrian areas after fatal crash

www.fairfaxtimes.com
WJLA
New changes at Fairfax Co. Police Department will make staffing crisis worse, union says
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As violent crime rises in Fairfax County, so do vacancies at the Fairfax County Police Department. In September 2021, FCPD had around 100 police officer vacancies, according to union sources at the time. In February 2022, FCPD was short 160 officers and as of July, FCPD is short nearly 200 officers, according to union sources.
ffxnow.com
JUST IN: Man arrested for exposure incidents in Tysons West, police say
A 27-year-old man exposed himself multiple times at shopping centers in the Tysons West area last week, Fairfax County police say. The man was arrested last Tuesday (July 26) after allegedly exposing himself twice in front of a woman and juvenile who were shopping in the clothing section of the Walmart in Tysons West (1500 Cornerside Blvd.) that day.
Vehicle Catches Fire In The Middle Of Montgomery County Highway
Traffic lanes on a Maryland Highway have been shut down in Montgomery County after a vehicle fire, authorities say. Officials were working to contain the vehicle fire in the middle of Southbound 270 just before Shady Grove Road around 1:30 p.m., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. Authorities say...
NBC Washington
Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property
A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Construction expected to cause delays on Interstate 95 around Fredericksburg
The Virginia Department of Transportation has announced that there will be delays across Interstate 95 in both directions in the Fredericksburg area this week due to construction and maintenance work.
Police arrest, charge man in connection to Walmart exposure case in Fairfax County
Police said they have arrested a man last week after he allegedly exposed himself at a Walmart department store near Vienna.
Fatal Single-Car Crash In Lorton Did Involve Speeding, Alcohol: Police
A 24-year-old died from injuries sustained in a single-car crash in Lorton, police said. On July 16, Santos Casco Sierra of Maryland as driving on Richmond Highway near Woodside Lane at around 5:15 a.m., when he drove into a tree and the vehicle set on fire, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.
Prince William County Police Chief says department needs 100 officers
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Across the region, police departments are struggling to find people who want to be officers. Prince William County Police Chief Pete Newsham said the county's need is somewhat dire. "Across the Commonwealth, we're all suffering from a lack of interest in becoming a police...
WTOP
Amid talk of teacher shortages, Fairfax Co. schools 97% staffed, superintendent says
The superintendent of Virginia’s largest school system said in a letter to families last week that the county is 97% staffed across all positions. Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid said parents and staff at schools that still have vacancies at the end of the summer will receive additional information about how classes will be covered from the school directly.
rockvillenights.com
Victim robbed in Rockville parking lot
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a robbery in a Rockville parking lot early yesterday morning. The robbery was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 12000 block of Parklawn Drive at 12:30 AM Sunday. A weapon other than a firearm was employed in the robbery.
Police: Man exposes himself in Walmart, possibly more victims
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 27-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly exposed himself to a woman and juvenile inside a Walmart in Vienna, and police believe there could be more victims. According to a release from Fairfax County Police on July 26, a man exposed himself inside...
NBC Washington
Several Men Arrested in Scheme to Steal Personal Checks From Mailboxes
Several men are in custody and more could be charged in what prosecutors say was an elaborate scheme to steal personal checks from mailboxes. There have been 13 incidents in D.C., Maryland and Virginia of letter carriers being robbed at gunpoint, sometimes assaulted, to get their arrow key so thieves could then break into mailboxes.
Manassas man arrested after brandishing gun, hitting man with car after road rage argument
A Manassas man was arrested on Saturday after brandishing a gun and hitting a man with his car during a road rage argument.
Inside Nova
King announces bid for Prince William County sheriff
For a man who has suffered three brutally close election losses, Josh King still has confidence. King has filed paperwork to run for sheriff as a Democrat, again challenging Republican Prince William County Sheriff Glen Hill in 2023. The sheriff represents Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park, Haymarket, Quantico, Dumfries...
arlnow.com
Police investigating attack in Shirlington by scooter-riding kids
A trio of scooter-riding teens or tweens attacked and seriously injured someone in Shirlington early Friday morning, according to police. The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. near the intersection of S. Quincy Street and Campbell Avenue. The motive for the alleged attack is unclear. “At 4:52 a.m. on July...
wmra.org
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
fox5dc.com
2 people missing in Potomac river, rescue efforts underway
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - Two people — including one child — have been reported missing in the Potomac River, and the rescue operation is underway. Local authorities were alerted of a vessel in distress just south of the 301 bridge in the Swan Point neighborhood of Charles County around 4:30 p.m. Monday. The Coast Guard was notified shortly after.
fredericksburg.today
New I-95 south off-ramp at Exit 133 opens on Tuesday in Stafford
New I-95 south off-ramp at Exit 133 opens on Tuesday in Stafford. Crews with the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project will open a new Interstate 95 southbound off-ramp at the exit 133 (Route 17) interchange in Stafford County with a new traffic pattern as construction advances on the 10-mile extension of Express Lanes.
fox5dc.com
Fake parking tickets found by Fairfax residents, police say
FAIRFAX, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fake parking tickets have been found by residents in Fairfax City, according to police. The police department sent out a tweet with a photo of one of the fraudulent tickets. They say the tickets bear the city seal but are not legitimate. The photo...
fox5dc.com
DC police identify man killed in double shooting; ‘vehicle of interest’ photo released
WASHINGTON - Authorities have identified a man they say was shot and killed Friday in a double shooting in Southeast D.C. and have released a photo they say shows a 'vehicle of interest' in the case. The shooting happened July 29 just before 9 p.m. in the 4800 block of...
