Shelter Pets of the Week: Katniss, Mags and Rue

The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Iconic deli closing in New York state after 72 yearsKristen WaltersGreat Neck, NY
Bradley Cooper films Netflix movie 'Maestro' in FairfieldFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
longisland.com
Waffles & Soul Opens in Bellport
If you like your waffles with chicken, then you found your spot. Waffles & Soul opened up recently in Bellport and it’s been lighting up the social media review sites. It’s not just a piece of fried chicken on a plain old waffle (although they have that too), it’s a variety of unique variations on the theme.
northforker.com
One Minute on the North Fork: U-pick bouquets at Horton’s Flower Farm
You’ll find rows and rows of colorful zinnias at Horton’s Flower Farm. (Credit: Victoria Caruso) For months, we’ve been patiently awaiting the opening day at Horton’s Flower Farm in Riverhead. Thousands of vibrant zinnias, statice, celosia, sunflowers herbs, and many more flowers are now in bloom...
longisland.com
Lynx Safely Captured by SCPD
A Eurasian lynx that had been roaming around Suffolk County was safely caught early Friday morning in Central Islip by the Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD). The Strong Island Animal Rescue League was called to assist with the capture and transported the exotic cat to the Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown, where the lynx – determined to be a boy about a year old – is recovering. It is believed that the lynx, first spotted on July 26, had been an illegally kept pet and escaped. Officials are seeking information on who may have been the animal’s owner.
46th annual Feast of St. Rocco's wraps up in Glen Cove
Families gathered for some fun, food and rides at the 46th annual Feast of St. Rocco's in Glen Cove, which wrapped up on Sunday.
ArchDaily
House on House / Architensions
Text description provided by the architects. New York-based studio Architensions has designed House on House, the transformation of a compact suburban home in Babylon, Long Island, that includes the addition of a second-floor volume that looks as if another house has been placed on top of the house. A juxtaposition of past and present, visually and programmatically, characterizes the design: the original light gray vinyl siding was retained on the exterior of the first story, but the second-floor addition is clad in a thick stucco to enhance the volume’s solid, heavy, massing; and, in select areas, a skin of smooth, light pink rectangular ceramic tile. In several places, the tile descends onto the exterior walls of the original home in inverted arcs, arches, and swoops, as if the new is slowly overtaking the old. The stark aesthetics of this transformation accompany a layout, geometry, and overall approach that challenges the cookie-cutter single-family suburban typology that is typical of the surrounding area, and more broadly representative of mid-century middle-class white flight.
greaterlongisland.com
15 Photos: The second Babylon Block Party of the summer
It was a spectacular night for a block party. The Babylon Village Chamber of Commerce hosted its second of four Babylon Block Parties this Thursday in downtown Babylon. The event, which happens along Deer Park Avenue, runs 5-9 p.m. The next one is set for Aug. 11. For more information, click here to see our guide.
Party Foul: Diner Calls Out Melville Eatery Over $25 Birthday Cake Fee
A New York man is crying foul after a restaurant charged him extra for bringing in a birthday cake. Long Island resident Don Amato, of Kings Park, vented his frustrations in a post on the Long Island Foodies Facebook page. Amato said he and a group of coworkers went to...
eastendbeacon.com
This Morning’s Bulletin — 8.1.22
• We’re expecting cloudy skies today, with showers likely, mainly before 2 p.m. and an east wind 7 to 9 miles per hour. It will be mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 69. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 89 and Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 88.
Loose wildcat caught in Suffolk. Now authorities are searching for its owner
The cat has been caught. Central Islip residents breathed a sigh of relief after an exotic wildcat was finally captured.
northforker.com
Limited tickets available for northforker’s Best of the North Fork celebration at RG|NY
Northforker will be filling the tent outside The Barn at RG|NY Thursday for the first Northforker’s Best of the North Fork event. Get your ticket now before they run out. Northforker is celebrating the Best of the North Fork and there’s still room for you to join in on the fun.
Suffolk County blood drive held in honor of Scott Martella Aug. 3
Join Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone on Wednesday, Aug. 3, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. for a blood drive in honor of Scott Martella. Martella was a dedicated public servant who impacted thousands of lives across Long Island. The goal is to help thousands more by donating blood to combat the critical blood shortage.
longisland.com
Annual Hamptons Concours Celebrating 75 Years of Ferrari at a Private Bridgehampton Estate
Bradford Rand and his team at the world-renowned events company RAND Luxury produced a private charity brunch & concours in collaboration with Ferrari of Long Island. The exclusive, Invitation-Only concours was Sold Out weeks in advance and was hosted at the private Bridgehampton estate of Kenneth & Maria Fishel. The...
therealdeal.com
Westhampton Beach inn to reopen as luxury hotel
The way things are going, dated hotels on the East End are going to be, well, a thing of the past. In the latest example of developers giving an aging property a makeover, Long Island-based Five Pointe Real Estate will restore and reopen the Grassmere Inn, a Victorian built in 1885. It’s an $11.6 million project, Newsday reported.
tbrnewsmedia.com
South Setauket- Pristine 3 Bedroom Amherst Model In The Gated Three Village Green Community!
Formal living room, dining room, spacious eat in kitchen with sliders to the deck. Den with gas fireplace, finished basement. Community boasts clubhouse, gym, in-ground pool, playground. Close to shopping, highways & Stony Brook hospital. $595,000 | MLS# 3414801. For more information click here.
ALERT CENTER: 18-year-old reported missing from Hicksville
According to detectives, Justin Eng, was last seen leaving his Fox Place residence.
myrye.com
Rye Resident Drowns at Rye Boat Basin
A Rye resident drown Saturday morning in the waters of the Rye boat basin in Milton Harbor on Long Island Sound. Rye Police Officers responded to the Rye Boat Basin located at 651 Milton Road at approximately 9:00am on Saturday, July 30th on a report of an unidentified male in the water. Responding Officers went into the water and pulled the 76 year old man up onto the dock.
ALERT CENTER: Man wanted for stealing 2 iPads from Central Islip store
According to police, the man stole two Apple iPads from Target, located at 160 North Research Place, on July 17 at approximately 5:40 p.m.
39-year-old woman found shot to death in Long Island home
The victim's body was found during a wellness check around 11:15 a.m. Saturday in a house on Old Country Road in Mineola. Her identity has not yet been released.
Man Accused Of Burglarizing East Meadow Home
A 29-year-old man is accused of breaking into a Long Island home and stealing credit cards. Philip Dayton was arrested at 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, for a residential burglary that happened in East Meadow at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, the Nassau County Police Department reported. NCPD...
Weddings, events back on at Long Island mansion after 3 shot at pool party
The Glen Cove Mansion, where three people were shot earlier this month, announced Friday that hundreds of weddings and events are back on after owners paid a $50,000 fine.
