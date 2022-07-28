ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithtown, NY

Shelter Pets of the Week: Katniss, Mags and Rue

By Heidi Sutton
tbrnewsmedia.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
tbrnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

Waffles & Soul Opens in Bellport

If you like your waffles with chicken, then you found your spot. Waffles & Soul opened up recently in Bellport and it’s been lighting up the social media review sites. It’s not just a piece of fried chicken on a plain old waffle (although they have that too), it’s a variety of unique variations on the theme.
BELLPORT, NY
northforker.com

One Minute on the North Fork: U-pick bouquets at Horton’s Flower Farm

You’ll find rows and rows of colorful zinnias at Horton’s Flower Farm. (Credit: Victoria Caruso) For months, we’ve been patiently awaiting the opening day at Horton’s Flower Farm in Riverhead. Thousands of vibrant zinnias, statice, celosia, sunflowers herbs, and many more flowers are now in bloom...
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

Lynx Safely Captured by SCPD

A Eurasian lynx that had been roaming around Suffolk County was safely caught early Friday morning in Central Islip by the Suffolk County Police Department (SCPD). The Strong Island Animal Rescue League was called to assist with the capture and transported the exotic cat to the Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown, where the lynx – determined to be a boy about a year old – is recovering. It is believed that the lynx, first spotted on July 26, had been an illegally kept pet and escaped. Officials are seeking information on who may have been the animal’s owner.
SMITHTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Smithtown, NY
Lifestyle
City
Smithtown, NY
ArchDaily

House on House / Architensions

Text description provided by the architects. New York-based studio Architensions has designed House on House, the transformation of a compact suburban home in Babylon, Long Island, that includes the addition of a second-floor volume that looks as if another house has been placed on top of the house. A juxtaposition of past and present, visually and programmatically, characterizes the design: the original light gray vinyl siding was retained on the exterior of the first story, but the second-floor addition is clad in a thick stucco to enhance the volume’s solid, heavy, massing; and, in select areas, a skin of smooth, light pink rectangular ceramic tile. In several places, the tile descends onto the exterior walls of the original home in inverted arcs, arches, and swoops, as if the new is slowly overtaking the old. The stark aesthetics of this transformation accompany a layout, geometry, and overall approach that challenges the cookie-cutter single-family suburban typology that is typical of the surrounding area, and more broadly representative of mid-century middle-class white flight.
BABYLON, NY
greaterlongisland.com

15 Photos: The second Babylon Block Party of the summer

It was a spectacular night for a block party. The Babylon Village Chamber of Commerce hosted its second of four Babylon Block Parties this Thursday in downtown Babylon. The event, which happens along Deer Park Avenue, runs 5-9 p.m. The next one is set for Aug. 11. For more information, click here to see our guide.
BABYLON, NY
eastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 8.1.22

• We’re expecting cloudy skies today, with showers likely, mainly before 2 p.m. and an east wind 7 to 9 miles per hour. It will be mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 69. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 89 and Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 88.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
therealdeal.com

Westhampton Beach inn to reopen as luxury hotel

The way things are going, dated hotels on the East End are going to be, well, a thing of the past. In the latest example of developers giving an aging property a makeover, Long Island-based Five Pointe Real Estate will restore and reopen the Grassmere Inn, a Victorian built in 1885. It’s an $11.6 million project, Newsday reported.
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, NY
myrye.com

Rye Resident Drowns at Rye Boat Basin

A Rye resident drown Saturday morning in the waters of the Rye boat basin in Milton Harbor on Long Island Sound. Rye Police Officers responded to the Rye Boat Basin located at 651 Milton Road at approximately 9:00am on Saturday, July 30th on a report of an unidentified male in the water. Responding Officers went into the water and pulled the 76 year old man up onto the dock.
RYE, NY
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Burglarizing East Meadow Home

A 29-year-old man is accused of breaking into a Long Island home and stealing credit cards. Philip Dayton was arrested at 12:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, for a residential burglary that happened in East Meadow at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, the Nassau County Police Department reported. NCPD...
EAST MEADOW, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy