Annandale, VA

thezebra.org

At Z Movies: To Kill a Crawdad

Alexandria, VA – When you arrive early enough at AMC Hoffman 22 in Alexandria, you might enjoy the trivia quiz running through movie titles requiring you to shout YES or NO to the question: Is this movie based on a book? As a film buff and bookworm, I usually know the answers, but I can never resist a friendly contest.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
thezebra.org

Meet Juelz! Cat in a Box!

Alexandria, VA – “This is my “niece” kitty, Juelz. Juelz has a house full of toys but loves nothing more than curling up for a nap in an empty box!. Submitted by Robin Martin. The next time your cat finds his or her way into a...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
thezebra.org

Free Summer Concerts in Mount Vernon

Alexandria, VA – There will be four more free summer concerts at two sites each in Mount Vernon to enjoy under the stars. Bring a blanket, a picnic, and the whole family. On Friday nights in August, Grist Mill Park, 4710 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway, offers performances from 7:30–9 pm. Wine tastings and sales from Woodlawn Press Winery will be available.
MOUNT VERNON, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Saltbox to Open 45,000 Square Foot Co-Warehousing Space in Alexandria

Saltbox, a flexible co-warehousing and small business logistics company, announced last week that it has expanded to Alexandria. Serving as its sixth co-warehousing location in the country, Saltbox noted that it continues its rapid expansion of flexible warehouses and fulfillment centers, with plans to double its footprint of co-warehousing locations by the end of the year.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
City
Annandale, VA
City
Washington, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Entertainment
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
theburn.com

Peri-Peri Original installs sign at new South Riding location

The sign has gone up at Peri-Peri Original, a new peri-peri chicken restaurant coming to South Riding. The restaurant is expected to open later this year in the South Riding Market Square shopping plaza. The new restaurant will be tucked into a spot between Moe’s Southwest Grill and the upcoming...
SOUTH RIDING, VA
ffxnow.com

Proposal to convert Vienna bank into modern diner gets key approval

As if the universe sensed a need for balance, a bank in Vienna is set to turn into a restaurant. The Vienna Board of Architectural Review gave its approval last month to a team that plans to rework the former SunTrust Bank at 501 Maple Avenue West into the Yellow Diner, which has been described as a modernization of a classic American diner.
VIENNA, VA
thezebra.org

Yacht Haven Caters to the Active, Outdoor Types

Alexandria, VA – Yacht Haven in the Mount Vernon area is not only a haven for yachts and other boats, it’s a haven for outdoors enthusiasts. There’s some type of watercraft in many driveways, as well as campers, motorcycles, ATVs, bicycles, golf carts, and more. This enthusiasm goes well with the community’s two yacht clubs with swimming pools that act as social magnets for the community.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
arlnow.com

The sick Fairlington fox and the efforts to trap it have become a local source of fascination

The young, mangy Fairlington fox that’s roaming around Fairlington and the efforts to trap it has become an object of fascination on local social networks. The saga started over the past week or so when several community members started spotting a sickly, young fox wandering around streets and in between houses. Appearing on the verge of being hairless, it was clear that the fox had mange — a potentially fatal skin disease that causes loss of fur and is caused by microscope mites.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Person
Paul Mccartney
theburn.com

Exclusive: Sweetgreen opening first Loudoun County location

A lot of folks have been waiting for this news and today, The Burn can confirm its official. The first Sweetgreen location is in the works for Loudoun County. Sweetgreen will be opening in the One Loudoun center in Ashburn. It’s going into the corner unit of a new building at the intersection of Exchange Street and Sprague Drive.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
arlingtonmagazine.com

Arlington’s Past and Present In Spotlight at Local Gallery

When Doug Ball takes a look around his community, he sees a study in contrasts, the old against the new. “You’ll see in Arlington a vintage little shop or a house, and then right next door to it will be a huge building or McMansion,” says Ball, a former education professor at Marymount University. “You wonder who’s being displaced, what did they tear down, and what effect does that have on people?”
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
wmra.org

Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely

A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WJLA

Fairfax County's Patrol K9, Kona, turns 5!

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Happy birthday to Kona from Fairfax County Police Department's Patrol K9!. Fairfax County police tweeted that Kona is turning five years old. Kona is the first female patrol dog to be a part of Fairfax County's Police Department (FCPD). She is a Belgian Malinois...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
nypressnews.com

WWII-era bomb debris found on beach off coast of Maryland, Virginia

Several pieces of military munitions debris washed ashore on a barrier island off the coast of Maryland and Virginia, prompting officials on Sunday to close off part of the swimming area until further notice. At least seven pieces of debris have been found over the past two weeks along the...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Washington

Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property

A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

What are CDC’s COVID-19 community levels? And how does the DC area fare?

Nearly half the counties in the U.S. are areas where federal health officials say the impact of COVID-19 on the health system is high, and masks are recommended indoors. A map of the U.S. on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website shows large pockets of orange across the U.S., indicating counties at the high level. About 45% of counties are in the high level, according to the CDC data. About 36% of U.S. counties are in the medium level, and about 19% at the low level.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
macaronikid.com

Otter-ly Amazing Fun in Downtown Fredericksburg

Looking for some outdoor family fun? Check out the Downtown Fredericksburg Otterly Amazing Scavenger Hunt!. On a recent trip to Downtown Fredericksburg we wandered into the Fredericksburg Visitor's Center at 706 Caroline Street to see what was going on downtown. They introduced us to the Otterly Amazing Scavenger Hunt! They povided us with a map and a list of clues to find the bronze otters which are scattered around downtown. Each otter that you find also has a QR code that you can scan for more information.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Mighty 990

BREAKING: Multiple People Shot in Washington, D.C.

DEVELOPING STORY: Police are investigating after multiple people were shot in Northeast D.C. Monday night. According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1500 block of F Street. There is no word on how many people were shot but police report there are multiple...
WASHINGTON, DC

