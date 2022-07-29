www.fairfaxtimes.com
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
MCPS Hosts Job Info SessionHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom Handy
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.Bryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
thezebra.org
At Z Movies: To Kill a Crawdad
Alexandria, VA – When you arrive early enough at AMC Hoffman 22 in Alexandria, you might enjoy the trivia quiz running through movie titles requiring you to shout YES or NO to the question: Is this movie based on a book? As a film buff and bookworm, I usually know the answers, but I can never resist a friendly contest.
thezebra.org
Meet Juelz! Cat in a Box!
Alexandria, VA – “This is my “niece” kitty, Juelz. Juelz has a house full of toys but loves nothing more than curling up for a nap in an empty box!. Submitted by Robin Martin. The next time your cat finds his or her way into a...
thezebra.org
Free Summer Concerts in Mount Vernon
Alexandria, VA – There will be four more free summer concerts at two sites each in Mount Vernon to enjoy under the stars. Bring a blanket, a picnic, and the whole family. On Friday nights in August, Grist Mill Park, 4710 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway, offers performances from 7:30–9 pm. Wine tastings and sales from Woodlawn Press Winery will be available.
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Saltbox to Open 45,000 Square Foot Co-Warehousing Space in Alexandria
Saltbox, a flexible co-warehousing and small business logistics company, announced last week that it has expanded to Alexandria. Serving as its sixth co-warehousing location in the country, Saltbox noted that it continues its rapid expansion of flexible warehouses and fulfillment centers, with plans to double its footprint of co-warehousing locations by the end of the year.
theburn.com
Peri-Peri Original installs sign at new South Riding location
The sign has gone up at Peri-Peri Original, a new peri-peri chicken restaurant coming to South Riding. The restaurant is expected to open later this year in the South Riding Market Square shopping plaza. The new restaurant will be tucked into a spot between Moe’s Southwest Grill and the upcoming...
ffxnow.com
Proposal to convert Vienna bank into modern diner gets key approval
As if the universe sensed a need for balance, a bank in Vienna is set to turn into a restaurant. The Vienna Board of Architectural Review gave its approval last month to a team that plans to rework the former SunTrust Bank at 501 Maple Avenue West into the Yellow Diner, which has been described as a modernization of a classic American diner.
thezebra.org
Yacht Haven Caters to the Active, Outdoor Types
Alexandria, VA – Yacht Haven in the Mount Vernon area is not only a haven for yachts and other boats, it’s a haven for outdoors enthusiasts. There’s some type of watercraft in many driveways, as well as campers, motorcycles, ATVs, bicycles, golf carts, and more. This enthusiasm goes well with the community’s two yacht clubs with swimming pools that act as social magnets for the community.
arlnow.com
The sick Fairlington fox and the efforts to trap it have become a local source of fascination
The young, mangy Fairlington fox that’s roaming around Fairlington and the efforts to trap it has become an object of fascination on local social networks. The saga started over the past week or so when several community members started spotting a sickly, young fox wandering around streets and in between houses. Appearing on the verge of being hairless, it was clear that the fox had mange — a potentially fatal skin disease that causes loss of fur and is caused by microscope mites.
theburn.com
Exclusive: Sweetgreen opening first Loudoun County location
A lot of folks have been waiting for this news and today, The Burn can confirm its official. The first Sweetgreen location is in the works for Loudoun County. Sweetgreen will be opening in the One Loudoun center in Ashburn. It’s going into the corner unit of a new building at the intersection of Exchange Street and Sprague Drive.
arlingtonmagazine.com
Arlington’s Past and Present In Spotlight at Local Gallery
When Doug Ball takes a look around his community, he sees a study in contrasts, the old against the new. “You’ll see in Arlington a vintage little shop or a house, and then right next door to it will be a huge building or McMansion,” says Ball, a former education professor at Marymount University. “You wonder who’s being displaced, what did they tear down, and what effect does that have on people?”
wmra.org
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
WJLA
Fairfax County's Patrol K9, Kona, turns 5!
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Happy birthday to Kona from Fairfax County Police Department's Patrol K9!. Fairfax County police tweeted that Kona is turning five years old. Kona is the first female patrol dog to be a part of Fairfax County's Police Department (FCPD). She is a Belgian Malinois...
nypressnews.com
WWII-era bomb debris found on beach off coast of Maryland, Virginia
Several pieces of military munitions debris washed ashore on a barrier island off the coast of Maryland and Virginia, prompting officials on Sunday to close off part of the swimming area until further notice. At least seven pieces of debris have been found over the past two weeks along the...
NBC Washington
Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property
A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
WTOP
What are CDC’s COVID-19 community levels? And how does the DC area fare?
Nearly half the counties in the U.S. are areas where federal health officials say the impact of COVID-19 on the health system is high, and masks are recommended indoors. A map of the U.S. on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website shows large pockets of orange across the U.S., indicating counties at the high level. About 45% of counties are in the high level, according to the CDC data. About 36% of U.S. counties are in the medium level, and about 19% at the low level.
macaronikid.com
Otter-ly Amazing Fun in Downtown Fredericksburg
Looking for some outdoor family fun? Check out the Downtown Fredericksburg Otterly Amazing Scavenger Hunt!. On a recent trip to Downtown Fredericksburg we wandered into the Fredericksburg Visitor's Center at 706 Caroline Street to see what was going on downtown. They introduced us to the Otterly Amazing Scavenger Hunt! They povided us with a map and a list of clues to find the bronze otters which are scattered around downtown. Each otter that you find also has a QR code that you can scan for more information.
BREAKING: Multiple People Shot in Washington, D.C.
DEVELOPING STORY: Police are investigating after multiple people were shot in Northeast D.C. Monday night. According to a tweet from the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened in the 1500 block of F Street. There is no word on how many people were shot but police report there are multiple...
Police: Man shoots roommate in Vienna
Police were in the 8400 block of Wesleyan St. where Fairfax County police said a man shot his roommate
Police arrest, charge man in connection to Walmart exposure case in Fairfax County
Police said they have arrested a man last week after he allegedly exposed himself at a Walmart department store near Vienna.
WJLA
New changes at Fairfax Co. Police Department will make staffing crisis worse, union says
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As violent crime rises in Fairfax County, so do vacancies at the Fairfax County Police Department. In September 2021, FCPD had around 100 police officer vacancies, according to union sources at the time. In February 2022, FCPD was short 160 officers and as of July, FCPD is short nearly 200 officers, according to union sources.
