Marsh urges West Virginians to not put off COVID boosters

Judy Nelson
4d ago
nope! not getting a booster! my daughter works in health care had 3 of those shots and covid nearly killed her. nothing g beneficial from those shots. I took care of her and her babies. none of us caught covid! none of us got sick! we didn't have the shots!
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha County part of $400 million opioid settlement
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three large opioid distributors will pay dozens of West Virginia counties, cities and towns a total of $400 million for their roles in the opioid epidemic in a settlement announced Monday. AmeriSource Bergen, McKesson and Cardinal Health admit no guilt in the settlement with 54 counties...
West Virginia reaches $400M settlement in ‘Big Three’ opioid lawsuit
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Three major drug companies and several West Virginia counties and cities have reached a historic settlement in an opioid lawsuit. Officials say the state has reached a $400 million settlement against Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen, and McKesson, the “Big Three” of opioid distributors. Attorneys say this is the largest settlement in […]
Gov. Justice holds groundbreaking ceremony for new section of Coalfields Expressway
WELCH, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice joined West Virginia Department of Transportation officials today for a ceremony to celebrate the start of work on a major road project to connect the Town of Welch with the Coalfields Expressway. “The Coalfields Expressway has been in the making for 30-plus...
WDTV
West Virginia DHHR, DMV warn of spam text messages
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia DHHR and DMV have received reports of several people receiving spam text messages. The messages reportedly ask people to validate their driver’s license through the state’s DMV in partnership with the CDC. Officials said no such message has been generated by...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wetzel County man among latest COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON — A Wetzel County resident was among five people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in the latest report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The death of the 74-year-old Wetzel County man was confirmed along with an 80-year-old man from Harrison County, a...
Unique Airbnb: What West Virginia has that others don’t
Ever want to stay in a treehouse? or a storybook cottage? Then West Virginia is the place.
woay.com
DHHR reports 3,335 active COVID-19 cases statewide, 5 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY): The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of August 1, there are currently 3,335 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Five deaths have been reported since the last report, with a total of 7,161 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of...
wchstv.com
Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va. on Monday; active case total dips
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five new COVID-19-related deaths were reported as the active case total dipped Monday in West Virginia. The new deaths pushed the state’s death toll to 7,161 during the pandemic, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
wchstv.com
SNAP Stretch program leaders seek state funding for long-term sustainability
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A program that can double or even triple a family's food budget in West Virginia is running low on funding. Throughout the pandemic, the West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition has used federal COVID relief dollars and local funding to keep the SNAP Stretch program going.
Wheeling attorney elected to chair of West Virginia Republican Party
WHEELING- A Wheeling attorney has been elected chair of the West Virginia Republican Party. Elgine McArdle was chosen Saturday during a meeting of the state GOP executive committee in Charleston. McArdle has been a member of the committee since 2005. She succeeds Mark Harris, who chose not to seek a full four-year term after he […]
WTOV 9
It's a tax-free weekend on back-to-school items in West Virginia
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — As students and families begin to gear up for the school year, buying back-to-school supplies is a must. And what a better time to buy them than this weekend, as they will be tax free in West Virginia. Shoppers will be able to purchase things...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia Guard unit from Williamstown assisting with Kentucky floods
CHARLESTON — Members of a West Virginia National Guard unit based in Williamstown rescued more than a dozen people and three pets from flooding in southeastern Kentucky. According to a release from the Guard’s public affairs office, two UH-60M Blackhawks and two UH-72 Lakota helicopters were sent to Kentucky Thursday at the direction of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. Fourteen members of the Guard’s Company C, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion and Company B, 1-224th Security and Support Aviation Battalion arrived in Hazard, Kentucky, Thursday afternoon and began coordinating with the Kentucky National Guard.
wvexplorer.com
W.Va. Penitentiary at Moundsville focus of strange history
The former West Virginia State Penitentiary at Moundsville, West Virginia, in Marshall County, was a castellated gothic-style prison in operation from 1876 until 1995. It is now a tourist attraction popular with historians and paranormal enthusiasts. In 1863, West Virginia had only just seceded from Virginia and suffered a shortage...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Give: Appalachian flood victims need your help
Mountain State residents are always ready to help when disaster strikes our neighbors, and right now there are folks in Kentucky, southern West Virginia and western Virginia in desperate need of help after being hit by flooding and storms. By Monday morning, the death toll in Kentucky was 30, though the governor said bodies have since been recovered that are not yet part of that number.
wvexplorer.com
How the "Tug Fork" in southern West Virginia got its name
WILLIAMSON, W.Va.—Of all the placenames associated with West Virginia, that of the Tug Fork of the Big Sandy River may be the subject of some of the most hotly contested debates. Wandering through the state's southernmost mountains, the stream sources at the end of Great Flat Top Mountain on...
West Virginians get ‘Idol Across America’ chance next week
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — “American Idol” hopefuls in the Mountain State have the opportunity to audition virtually over Zoom next Monday, Aug. 8 as part of “Idol Across America.” During this first round of auditions, hopefuls can sign up to audition in front of producers and receive real-time feedback. It starts this Wednesday, Aug. 3. […]
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for July 29
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
thecentersquare.com
Criminal penalty dispute in West Virginia abortion bill
(The Center Square) – Legislation that would ban abortion in most cases in West Virginia is heading to a joint conference committee to settle a dispute between House and Senate lawmakers about whether abortion providers should be subject to criminal penalties for illegal abortions. Both chambers approved legislation that...
LAW・
WTRF
Chinese rocket crash Saturday; will it land in West Virginia?
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Chinese rocket is set to crash on Saturday, July 30, but is there a chance that it could land in northern West Virginia?. Morgantown native, scientist and host of Netflix show “Emily’s Wonder Lab,” Emily Calandrelli, has been posting updates on her social media accounts since July 23, the day before the rocket was first launched. Her updates are based on predictions by The Aerospace Corporation.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Responsibility: West Virginia lawmakers can’t dodge problem forever
West Virginia lawmakers have a long history of ignoring uncomfortable issues — sometimes for generations — when it seems as though there is little political pressure to act; and acting would require work. Among the latest examples is the question of racial disparity in discipline in our public schools. This one has been put on the backburner for years.
