Police investigating gunfire in downtown Minneapolis hours after fatal shooting on same intersection

Shots fired near scene of earlier homicide in Minneapolis 00:37

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investing Thursday night following reports of gunfire in downtown Minneapolis.

A WCCO-TV reporter was in the area around 9:30 p.m. when shots rang out near the intersection of First Avenue and North Fourth Street. Witnesses to the shooting, which happened around 1:30 a.m., told investigators that they heard fully-automatic gunfire.

The reported shooting happened at the same intersection where one man was killed and two others were hurt in a shooting early Thursday morning. There was a vigil being held at that spot for the prior shooting.

Police say that they believe some of the shots fired came from an SUV that was driving by. That vehicle then crashed and its occupants fled on foot. The vehicle was reported stolen.

Four men have been arrested in the incident. One of the four punched an officer in the face while being arrested, police report.

Earlier this year, police predicted that there would be an increase in gun violence in the Twin Cities this summer due to the devices that turn semi-automatic weapons into fully-automatic weapons. These illegal devices are called "switches."

Also Thursday night, a community event was held in south Minneapolis that offered people advice in getting involved in anti-violence efforts.

Leah Kondes, of Moms Demand Action, said she usually tells people to push for legislative action.

"It's the easiest to understand, and policy can impact so many people," she said.

Brenda Granison, of New Creation Ministries, urged parents to learn to noticing when their children might be struggling with mental health issues.

Both activists also stressed the importance of safe gun storage and investing in the community to support food security, housing and mental health access.