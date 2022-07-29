Attorney General Keith Ellison says he will not appeal abortion ruling

www.kimt.com
Medical marijuana gummies now legal for Minnesota patients
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Medical marijuana patients can now purchase legal marijuana in gummy form starting on Monday. Green Good's CEO Kyle Kingsley said the medical dispensary will have five flavors available for patients. Kingsley said medical marijuana is a much safer alternative than prescribed opioid drugs. "So, this is something people can...
Minnesota man accused of stabbing five, killing one on Apple River to appear in court
ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - The man law enforcement says killed a teen and hurt four others over the weekend will make his initial court appearance Monday. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said Nicolae Miu stabbed the five people who were tubing along the Apple River in Somerset on Saturday afternoon.
Indian Cultural Association of Minnesota celebrates Saturday with the 'Festival of Color’
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday in Peace Plaza was the ‘The Festival of Color,’ a celebration organized by the Indian Cultural Association of Minnesota (ICAM.) The festival is normally held in spring time. It is known as the ‘Holy Festival of Color’ in association with the Indian Cultural Temple. This year the non-profit wanted to open it up to community and make it a summer festival.
StormTeam 3: Tracking hot temps w/ storm chance Tuesday
Monday is continuing to be a pleasant day as temps rise to the upper 70s touching 80 degrees. Low humidity, light winds, and sunshine mean it's a great afternoon!. This won't hold for too long as winds quickly turn southerly for Tuesday and Wednesday. This will push up both humidity and temps. Afternoon high temps are likely close or around 90 degrees both days. This will make for feels like temps in the mid to upper 90s by Tuesday afternoon. A heat advisory is out for 1pm-8pm west of I-35 in both Iowa and Minnesota.
