Attorney General Keith Ellison says he will not appeal abortion ruling

Monday is continuing to be a pleasant day as temps rise to the upper 70s touching 80 degrees. Low humidity, light winds, and sunshine mean it's a great afternoon!. This won't hold for too long as winds quickly turn southerly for Tuesday and Wednesday. This will push up both humidity and temps. Afternoon high temps are likely close or around 90 degrees both days. This will make for feels like temps in the mid to upper 90s by Tuesday afternoon. A heat advisory is out for 1pm-8pm west of I-35 in both Iowa and Minnesota.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO