Tom Brady gets brutally honest on Ryan Jensen’s devastating Buccaneers injury

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received a devastating blow when center Ryan Jensen was carted off with a knee injury during a training camp practice. It was later revealed that Jensen is expected to miss “months” with the injury, leaving the Buccaneers without a Pro Bowl-caliber starter on their offensive line. Tom Brady understands how tough a blow that is better than anyone.
Lewis Hamilton joins Denver Broncos ownership group ahead of $4.65billion sale

Lewis Hamilton has joined forces with the ownership group of the Denver Broncos ahead of the Walton-Penner Family’s $4.65billion takeover of the NFL franchise. Seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton joined forces with Serena Williams back in April in an attempt to buy Chelsea FC, as part of Sir Martin Broughton’s bid, but LA Dodgers owner Todd Boehly’s bid ultimately proved victorious. But the 37-year-old, who regularly spends his winters in the Colorado mountains, has joined forces with the Broncos’ new ownership group, with Rob Walton saying Hamilton’s “resillient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset.” Hamilton will...
