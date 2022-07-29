foxsportsradio.iheart.com
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale Active 20/30 Club Announces Rebranding to The SaguarosElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
Local Pizzeria Shuts Down After Nearly 20 YearsGreyson FChandler, AZ
Tempe-Based Opendoor Labs Faces FTC Fine for Deceiving Home SellersMark HakeTempe, AZ
New Smoked Chicken Sandwich Restaurant ComingGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Joe Mixon Steals Show, Evan McPherson Boots 65-Yarder in Bengals' Back Together Saturday Practice
The Bengals had 28,283 fans in attendance on Saturday
Arizona Cardinals Camp Notes: Murray Rests, First Open Practice for Fans
Fans were back at State Farm Stadium for the Cardinals first open practice of training camp on Saturday. Despite some players taking a day to recover, the energy from the fans was still high. Kyler Murray was on the field watching, but did not participate. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said...
Some Arizona Cardinals players embracing Super Bowl quest, some prefer not to think too far ahead
Those were the words of Cardinals running back James Conner shortly after the team reported to training camp last week in Glendale. And by greatness, Conner wasn’t just referring to the Cardinals simply making a return to the playoffs. He was talking about winning the 2023 Super Bowl, which...
Tom Brady gets brutally honest on Ryan Jensen’s devastating Buccaneers injury
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received a devastating blow when center Ryan Jensen was carted off with a knee injury during a training camp practice. It was later revealed that Jensen is expected to miss “months” with the injury, leaving the Buccaneers without a Pro Bowl-caliber starter on their offensive line. Tom Brady understands how tough a blow that is better than anyone.
Buccaneers Coach Todd Bowles Says 1 WR "Standing Out" At Training Camp
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' receiving corps is loaded with household names like Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones. And yet, it's Russell Gage who's stealing the show at training camp for the Buccaneers. During this Friday's press conference, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Gage has been standing out...
Lewis Hamilton joins Denver Broncos ownership group ahead of $4.65billion sale
Lewis Hamilton has joined forces with the ownership group of the Denver Broncos ahead of the Walton-Penner Family’s $4.65billion takeover of the NFL franchise. Seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton joined forces with Serena Williams back in April in an attempt to buy Chelsea FC, as part of Sir Martin Broughton’s bid, but LA Dodgers owner Todd Boehly’s bid ultimately proved victorious. But the 37-year-old, who regularly spends his winters in the Colorado mountains, has joined forces with the Broncos’ new ownership group, with Rob Walton saying Hamilton’s “resillient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset.” Hamilton will...
Tom Brady addresses Bucs' issues at center with Ryan Jensen injured: Robert Hainsey has 'got to go earn it'
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen for months, and possibly the entire season, following a knee injury he suffered during training camp. With Jensen out for the foreseeable future, that means Robert Hainsey will need to step in to replace him. Tom Brady spoke...
Arizona Cardinals Shawn Jefferson Loves His Receivers Group
The team’s assistant coach raves about his pass-catchers and knows there will be some tough roster decisions.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow back at camp after appendectomy
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made an appearance at training camp Monday, his first since having his appendix removed last
