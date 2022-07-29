Lewis Hamilton has joined forces with the ownership group of the Denver Broncos ahead of the Walton-Penner Family’s $4.65billion takeover of the NFL franchise. Seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton joined forces with Serena Williams back in April in an attempt to buy Chelsea FC, as part of Sir Martin Broughton’s bid, but LA Dodgers owner Todd Boehly’s bid ultimately proved victorious. But the 37-year-old, who regularly spends his winters in the Colorado mountains, has joined forces with the Broncos’ new ownership group, with Rob Walton saying Hamilton’s “resillient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset.” Hamilton will...

DENVER, CO ・ 24 MINUTES AGO