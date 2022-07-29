ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cultural Park Theatre to hold open auditions for upcoming season

 4 days ago
capecoralbreeze.com

Custom art bench donated to Cape Coral Animal Shelter

On Monday, the Cape Coral Animal Shelter announced a donor has commissioned and donated a custom designed bench to CCAS in memory of his wife. Sharon Bodenhafer was a life-long animal lover and supporter of rescue critters. Since she passed, her husband Chuck has gone on a mission to honor her memory with donations to local rescue organizations, including the Cape Coral Animal Shelter and Veterinary Clinic.
CAPE CORAL, FL
lifeinnaples.net

Artis-Naples kicks off 2022-23 season in style!

Whether you are a year-round Neapolitan or returning for another glorious season on the Paradise Coast, if you love the arts, Artis—Naples is the place to be this fall. Artis—Naples, home of The Baker Museum and the Naples Philharmonic, presents another full and robust season starting in September. The season’s schedule reflects Artis—Naples’ commitment to its multidisciplinary mission and world-class offerings in the visual arts, classical music, symphonic pops, dance, touring Broadway productions, special presentations, holiday concerts and film.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New Corner Spot Diner + Drink serves nostalgia in Bonita Springs

In this Gulfshore Business report, while there’s nothing like grandma’s cooking, one chef is using that nostalgia as the theme of his Bonita Springs restaurant. In creating the Corner Spot Diner in Bonita, chef and owner Noel Willhite wanted to counter the craziness of the 2020s by going back to the roaring 1920s.
capecoralbreeze.com

No ‘offseason’ for North High band

It may have been late July with temperatures in the 90s, but that didn’t stop the North Fort Myers High School marching band from hitting the pavement and learning their routine for the upcoming season. For them, the season has already started, and like any athlete, they’re working their...
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Florida Entertainment
Cape Coral, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

August 2022 SWFL commercial projects, leases

OB 4 LLC purchased a 95-acre agricultural property at 28000 Amidship Road and 28100 Jones Loop in Punta Gorda from Franklin L. Sutton, Catherine E. Floyd and John David Manely as co-trustees of the Hannah M. Sutton Declaration of Trust for $2.75 million. Randy Thibaut, ALC, of LSI Companies Inc. represented the seller.
NAPLES, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Cape Coral holds town hall on Burnt Store corridor

Northwest Cape residents who turned out to an informational town hall are happy that the last largely undeveloped major corridor in Cape Coral will soon see development. They had a caveat, however. They do not want to see a multitude of storage facilities, dollar stores and strip malls along Burnt...
CAPE CORAL, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Team Florida swims for a cause

Swimmers from the Cape Aquatics Swim Club did 200 laps at the Cape Coral High School pool Saturday as they took part in their annual Fun-a-Thon fundraiser. Unlike most years, however, the event served a dual purpose. It not only raised money for the club, but also awareness for what the group says is the need for an Olympic-sized, 50-meter pool and recreation center in the city of Cape Coral.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mark Fleming
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Advocate Radiation Oncology adds Dr. Todd Pezzi to elite team of cancer treatment physicians

Aug. 1, 2022 – Radiation Oncologist Dr. Todd Pezzi has joined Advocate Radiation Oncology. Pezzi will join Dr. Garton at Advocate’s new Naples location. At Advocate Radiation Oncology, Pezzi treats patients for a variety of cancers including breast, prostate, lung, head and neck, skin, gastrointestinal, lymphoma, brain, sarcoma and various benign diseases. Pezzi uses his experience to create individualized patient treatment plans using the most modern radiation techniques and advanced technology, including IMRT/VMAT, SBRT, IGRT, brachytherapy and proton therapy.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Funnel cloud spotted in east Lee County Monday

A funnel cloud was seen from Fort Myers Shores, Buckingham, and Alva by multiple WINK News viewers around 6:50 p.m. Monday. Donna Bove McEvoy sent in the picture below. No confirmation on touchdown. Below watch the slideshow of funnel cloud pictures sent in by WINK News viewers taken late Monday...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New study predicts homes in Cape Coral will see a price drop

A new study predicts homes in Cape Coral will see a price drop, but what nobody seems to agree on is how much they’ll fall. These days Cape Coral neighborhoods feature lots of construction and lots of for sale signs. Would be home buyers from across the nation snatched...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Warm Mineral Springs closed after gator sighting

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm Mineral Springs Park in North Port is temporarily closed due to an alligator in the area, the city announced Friday. Park workers discovered the gator during the regular morning rounds, officials told ABC7. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been contacted to help trap and remove the gator.
NORTH PORT, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

East Naples property sells for $1.4 million

Applegate Properties LLC purchased 2340 Stanford Court in East Naples from Interface Collaborative Group LLC for $1.4 million. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the seller.
NAPLES, FL
srqmagazine.com

Sales Slow as Fed Raise Rates, But Prices Still Climb

Interest rates are pushing inventory numbers higher in Sarasota and Manatee counties. But prices continue to rise in the region, according to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. That is taking place ever as the Federal Reserve takes steps to cool the market and calm inflation. There were considerably...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
