Cultural Park Theatre to hold open auditions for upcoming season

www.capecoralbreeze.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace - 2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMattia GiaccioNaples, FL
6 Florida Museums that Don't Have Art and May Appeal to FamiliesL. CaneFlorida State
The Top Cities People Want to Move to in Florida and Where They are Coming FromL. CaneFlorida State
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another location in Florida, now hiring 100 employeesKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
Related
capecoralbreeze.com
Custom art bench donated to Cape Coral Animal Shelter
On Monday, the Cape Coral Animal Shelter announced a donor has commissioned and donated a custom designed bench to CCAS in memory of his wife. Sharon Bodenhafer was a life-long animal lover and supporter of rescue critters. Since she passed, her husband Chuck has gone on a mission to honor her memory with donations to local rescue organizations, including the Cape Coral Animal Shelter and Veterinary Clinic.
lifeinnaples.net
Artis-Naples kicks off 2022-23 season in style!
Whether you are a year-round Neapolitan or returning for another glorious season on the Paradise Coast, if you love the arts, Artis—Naples is the place to be this fall. Artis—Naples, home of The Baker Museum and the Naples Philharmonic, presents another full and robust season starting in September. The season’s schedule reflects Artis—Naples’ commitment to its multidisciplinary mission and world-class offerings in the visual arts, classical music, symphonic pops, dance, touring Broadway productions, special presentations, holiday concerts and film.
WINKNEWS.com
New Corner Spot Diner + Drink serves nostalgia in Bonita Springs
In this Gulfshore Business report, while there’s nothing like grandma’s cooking, one chef is using that nostalgia as the theme of his Bonita Springs restaurant. In creating the Corner Spot Diner in Bonita, chef and owner Noel Willhite wanted to counter the craziness of the 2020s by going back to the roaring 1920s.
capecoralbreeze.com
No ‘offseason’ for North High band
It may have been late July with temperatures in the 90s, but that didn’t stop the North Fort Myers High School marching band from hitting the pavement and learning their routine for the upcoming season. For them, the season has already started, and like any athlete, they’re working their...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gulfshorebusiness.com
August 2022 SWFL commercial projects, leases
OB 4 LLC purchased a 95-acre agricultural property at 28000 Amidship Road and 28100 Jones Loop in Punta Gorda from Franklin L. Sutton, Catherine E. Floyd and John David Manely as co-trustees of the Hannah M. Sutton Declaration of Trust for $2.75 million. Randy Thibaut, ALC, of LSI Companies Inc. represented the seller.
capecoralbreeze.com
Cape Coral holds town hall on Burnt Store corridor
Northwest Cape residents who turned out to an informational town hall are happy that the last largely undeveloped major corridor in Cape Coral will soon see development. They had a caveat, however. They do not want to see a multitude of storage facilities, dollar stores and strip malls along Burnt...
Park opens after gator sighting
A gator seen Friday morning at Warm Mineral Springs Park is still there - according to Laura Ansel with North Port Parks and Recreation.
capecoralbreeze.com
Team Florida swims for a cause
Swimmers from the Cape Aquatics Swim Club did 200 laps at the Cape Coral High School pool Saturday as they took part in their annual Fun-a-Thon fundraiser. Unlike most years, however, the event served a dual purpose. It not only raised money for the club, but also awareness for what the group says is the need for an Olympic-sized, 50-meter pool and recreation center in the city of Cape Coral.
RELATED PEOPLE
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Advocate Radiation Oncology adds Dr. Todd Pezzi to elite team of cancer treatment physicians
Aug. 1, 2022 – Radiation Oncologist Dr. Todd Pezzi has joined Advocate Radiation Oncology. Pezzi will join Dr. Garton at Advocate’s new Naples location. At Advocate Radiation Oncology, Pezzi treats patients for a variety of cancers including breast, prostate, lung, head and neck, skin, gastrointestinal, lymphoma, brain, sarcoma and various benign diseases. Pezzi uses his experience to create individualized patient treatment plans using the most modern radiation techniques and advanced technology, including IMRT/VMAT, SBRT, IGRT, brachytherapy and proton therapy.
WINKNEWS.com
Funnel cloud spotted in east Lee County Monday
A funnel cloud was seen from Fort Myers Shores, Buckingham, and Alva by multiple WINK News viewers around 6:50 p.m. Monday. Donna Bove McEvoy sent in the picture below. No confirmation on touchdown. Below watch the slideshow of funnel cloud pictures sent in by WINK News viewers taken late Monday...
WINKNEWS.com
New study predicts homes in Cape Coral will see a price drop
A new study predicts homes in Cape Coral will see a price drop, but what nobody seems to agree on is how much they’ll fall. These days Cape Coral neighborhoods feature lots of construction and lots of for sale signs. Would be home buyers from across the nation snatched...
Mysuncoast.com
Warm Mineral Springs closed after gator sighting
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Warm Mineral Springs Park in North Port is temporarily closed due to an alligator in the area, the city announced Friday. Park workers discovered the gator during the regular morning rounds, officials told ABC7. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been contacted to help trap and remove the gator.
IN THIS ARTICLE
gulfshorebusiness.com
East Naples property sells for $1.4 million
Applegate Properties LLC purchased 2340 Stanford Court in East Naples from Interface Collaborative Group LLC for $1.4 million. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the seller.
Fort Myers rescue adding 74 kennels to help with growing need for shelter space
The non-profit group Guardians of Florida Animal Rescue is looking to increase its community impact by opening 74 kennels in Fort Myers.
pasconewsonline.com
Highest paying jobs in Cape Coral that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
srqmagazine.com
Sales Slow as Fed Raise Rates, But Prices Still Climb
Interest rates are pushing inventory numbers higher in Sarasota and Manatee counties. But prices continue to rise in the region, according to the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee. That is taking place ever as the Federal Reserve takes steps to cool the market and calm inflation. There were considerably...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
businessobserverfl.com
Report: Home prices on West Coast of Florida to fall sharply in a recession
Homeowners in Tampa, North Port and Cape Coral might be in trouble. A new study out from Redfin, the Seattle tech real estate brokerage, finds the three cities on Florida’s West Coast are among the localities in the country where housing prices will take the biggest hits if — or when — a recession hits.
'I think it’s overkill' Neighbors concerned over Pelican Bay sidewalk expansion
Home to golf courses, wildlife, and beachside condos, the Pelican Bay community in Naples is a slice of paradise cherished by many - like Doris Bachman, who moved here from Long Island years ago.
WINKNEWS.com
Man killed in boating incident near Stump Pass in Charlotte County
One man is dead after a boating incident in Charlotte County Monday afternoon. According to Florida Fish & Wildlife, one boat was involved in an incident near Stump Pass off Manasota Key in Charlotte County. There were two people on the boat when the incident occurred. A man was injured...
phillyvoice.com
As ‘COVID Refugees’ leave Florida, renters could start to see price relief
The U.S. housing market slowdown in 2022 may be chipping away at some of the trends that took hold during the first two years of the pandemic. That could be good news for renters in Florida, who have seen the cost of apartments skyrocket due to migrating remote workers who wanted to set up shop in more appealing locations.
Comments / 0