Colchester Little League softball reaches NE Championship

Lake Monsters beat Pittsfield on the road
The Vermont Lake Monsters needed a big pitching performance on Sunday night and they got in when they traveled to Pittsfield to face the Suns. Vermont took the 4-0 shutout victory.
South Burlington High School alums celebrate at 40th reunion
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a special weekend for some South Burlington High School alums who gathered for their 40th reunion. ”When I was in middle school I remember saying, ‘I can’t wait to go to a reunion.’ They’re like, ‘You’re not even in high school yet.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t care, I really want to go to a reunion.’ [Laughs] Now I’m here,” said Penny Ober Bourgeois, one of the lead organizers for the reunion.
Opening day for the Great Vermont Corn Maze in Danville
DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Make sure you wear your hiking shoes, packed snacks and water and your sense of adventure. Photojournalist Kerri Nelson takes us to opening day at the Great Vermont Corn Maze. “Opening day of our 24th season of the amazing corn fusion,” said Mike Boudreau, corn maze...
NBC5 In Depth: Dealing with algae bloom outbreaks on Lake Carmi
FRANKLIN, Vt. — A hot, dry summer has fueled the growth of algae blooms in Vermont’s waterways. But the people of Lake Carmi, near Vermont’s border with Quebec, had hoped they had turned a corner after installation of a cutting-edge system that discourages algae blooms. NBC5’s Lize...
This is Our Home: Newport
NEWPORT, Vt. — This week, Ben Frechette visits Newport, Vermont. On the shores of Lake Memphremagog, this city is bustling with a diverse community and a thriving downtown. Ben stops by a cornerstone café, a new retail store on Main Street, and takes in the waterfront views.
Swimming holes look good when lake beaches close but they come with risks
RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - When it’s hot and Lake Champlain’s beaches are closed due to cyanobacteria, some people head to swimming holes to cool off. And while they may be beautiful, they can come with their own risks. Sunny skies, temperatures in the 80s: perfect beach weather. Unless...
Vermont Arts Council honors six 'extraordinary' artists
Larry Bissonnette(link is external) of Williston and Jarvis Green(link is external) of White River Junction have been named winners of the 2022 Governor's Award for Excellence in the Arts, the state's highest honor bestowed on an artist. The pair are among six recipients of this year's Vermont Arts Awards(link is external) presented by the Vermont Arts Council(link is external).
Plattsburgh looking to expand on Michigan Month
Plattsburgh, NY — Michigan Month may be over but big plans are in the works for next year. Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman has announced that in 2023, there will be a day-long Michigan Festival on July 22 with food vendors, a cornhole tournament, and more. According to Cashman, Michigan Fest will also support a good cause.
Channel 3′s Catherine Hughes remembered as tough, no-nonsense reporter
CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - A sad note from the WCAX family-- former Channel 3 News reporter Catherine Hughes has died. Hughes worked for Channel 3 from 1979 to 1994, spending 12 of those years in our Rutland bureau. She was known as a tough, no-nonsense reporter who wasn’t afraid to hold public officials accountable.
Vermonters pony up for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lottery fever is taking over Friday night in much of the country. The nation’s third-largest lottery prize -- at least $1.2 billion -- is up for grabs in the multi-state Mega Millions drawing, and the one-in-302 million odds wasn’t scaring Vermonters off. “Mega Millions...
MiVT: Nitty Gritty Grain Co. of Vermont
CHARLOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - For the Kenyons, flours and grains are a family affair. That’s because this bunch owns the Nitty Gritty Grain Company of Vermont, and it’s all hands on deck to keep the products flowing. “I come and do all the packaging, do all the paperwork,...
Vermont woman kicked, spit at state troopers
RICHMOND, Vt. — A South Burlington woman was arrested on Sunday night after she assaulted several state troopers. Vermont State Police said they received reports of a car in the median near exit 11 on I-89 in Richmond and found Mary Moravek, 24, inside the vehicle. Moravek initially refused...
Multi-Million Home is a Quintessential New England Covered Bridge Over a Babbling Brook
Welcome to the true land of covered bridges. Listed by Wade Weathers and Meg Kauffman of LandVest, this is a WOW home in Stowe, Vermont, that works with the rolling meadows to create an iconic, literal covered bridge home. It's called Deerwood, and according to The Robb Report, is a...
WTSA News For Your Saturday, July 30th:
The first case of monkeypox has been detected in Vermont. State health officials say the infection was in an adult from Franklin County and that lab results confirmed the disease. Officials say the current risk of community transmission from that case is low. They’re not releasing any other information about them to protect their privacy. Monkeypox is usually transmitted with skin-to-skin contact, direct contact with bodily fluids, or prolonged face-to-face contact. There have been about 5,000 cases in the country, but no reported deaths.
Bolt Mobility has vanished, leaving e-bikes, unanswered calls behind in several US cities – TechCrunch
In some cases, the departure has been abrupt, leaving cities with abandoned equipment, unanswered calls and emails and lots of questions. Bolt has stopped operating in at least five U.S. cities, including Portland, Oregon, Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski in Vermont and Richmond, California, according to city officials. City representatives also said they were unable to reach anyone at Bolt, including its CEO Ignacio Tzoumas.
Quebec man drowns in Vermont
ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Quebec man drowned in Vermont on Sunday. Vermont State Police say it happened on East Shore Road in Isle La Motte shortly after 5:30 p.m. Investigators say Lothar Frei, 84, of Kirkland, Quebec, was unresponsive when he was pulled from Lake Champlain by family and neighbors.
Stowe Mountain Rescue saves two on Sunday
New Hampshire authorities say a rescue group had to carry a hiker's body nearly a mile in freezing temperatures and high winds after the man died on the Northeast’s highest mountain. Spirit Halloween store to replace Hannaford in South Burlington. Updated: 7 hours ago. It appears the old Hannaford...
Where home showings are on the rise, and where they’re falling
Despite an 18.7% year over year decline in June, home tour activity remains above its pre-pandemic level, according to data released by ShowingTime on Monday. Nationwide, ShowingTime’s Showing Index recorded a 5.55 ratio of showings to listings in June, down 15% from a year ago and 11% from May. In addition, the number of markets averaging double-digit home tours per listing fell from a high of 121 in March 2022 to just three markets in June.
On one Vermont dairy farm, the farmers churn but the devotion endures
A brother-and-sister duo have worked with animals since they were children, but they only had the idea of starting their own farm in May 2020. This summer, their butter will finally be ready for sale. Read the story on VTDigger here: On one Vermont dairy farm, the farmers churn but the devotion endures.
