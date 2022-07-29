Extraordinary Handbook Reveals Trading Secrets For Wealth Creation That Professionals Don’t Want Amateurs To Know

Dr. Melanie Lundquist, LHD, Known as One of California’s Most Active Philanthropists, Plans to Help AltaSea Expand Its Reach to Inspire the Next Generation. AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles is proud to announce that Dr. Melanie Lundquist, LHD, one of California’s most generous and fearless philanthropists, has joined the AltaSea Board of Trustees; and Dr. Geraldine Knatz, Ph.D., former executive director of the Port of Los Angeles and AltaSea board member since 2018, will lead the organization as board chair.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO